Ahead of the May the Fourth premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney dropped a brand-new trailer for Lucasfilm's original animated series which will launch exclusively on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Check Out The Bad Batch Trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsOmYpP4UDU">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsOmYpP4UDU</a>

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Along with the new trailer, it was revealed that the May 4th premiere will be a special 70-minute episode, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7th.