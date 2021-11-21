An Executive Coach’s 3 Phrases to Boost Confidence

Everybody agrees that a positive mindset is critical for success. But how do you maintain that mindset when the stakes are high and you feel a bit out of your league?

I am a big advocate of a gratitude practice to ground yourself in positivity each morning. I also like the tips about listening to high-energy music and inspiring podcasts. Proactivity, preparation and lots of practice are also key.

However, when you have done all the work, but still feel shaky, a positive affirmation can be a real game-changer.

We all succumb to imposter syndrome and have moments of doubt. This just means you care deeply and want to be your best. Here are three empowering mantras sure to boost your confidence and keep you moving forward.

1. I can do hard things.

Remind yourself of the many obstacles you have already overcome in your life. You have survived and even thrived before. This time will be no different.

You have the experience. You have done the work.

You are fearless. You show up and play to win. You can do hard things.

2. I don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.

We often think we must know all the answers and never make mistakes. That’s just crazy talk. All you really must do is show up and give your best. That’s what truly counts. You add value just by being you.

Instead of worrying you will fail, just consider all you will learn in this next phase of your grand life adventure. Smile and move forward.

3. I get to create the life I want to live.

While you can’t control every outcome, you can control how you show up and respond. You get to choose how your story unfolds. Choose to live boldly.

Reminding yourself that you are in charge of creating your life is so empowering. No matter what happens, you get to choose. Choose to be proud of yourself because you went for it and choose to be open and flexible for all that comes next.

In Summary

When you need a confidence boost, reaching out to friends and trusted mentors is always a good idea. However, knowing that you have the power to champion, coach, and cheerlead yourself will really ensure your continued success.

I am excited to hear about the amazing life you are creating by moving forward with confidence.

