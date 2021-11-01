Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Navigate the Underworld in New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer

“I am not a bounty hunter.” An ominous opening line for a trailer about Star Wars' most well-known—and arguably most beloved—bounty hunter. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is back and better than ever as he and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) assume power over the late Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine and expand that power in the process. As one might expect—and as the trailer reveals—they are met with resistance by old associates and new advisories.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett is a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The trailer leaves a lot of questions about the course that The Book of Boba Fett plans to chart, but I think the most important question is: Will Boba and Fennec kiss? You can't give me those looks and a balcony and not expect me to think it. I'm a romantic at heart. So sue me. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29th, 2021 only on Disney+.

Watch the Book of Boba Fett trailer below: