Overwatch is one of the best shooters of the past generation, so it's no surprise fans were excited when Blizzard revealed the sequel, aptly titled Overwatch 2. Since its reveal during 2019's November BlizzCon event, Overwatch 2 has gone dark, with no developer updates in over a year. However, Blizzard just announced we'd get more info on the upcoming shooter during February 2021's BlizzCon Online event. It will take place from February 19th – 20th and will take place online, rather than in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news comes by way of the game's director Jeff Kaplan via a video on the official Overwatch YouTube channel. Kaplan also had some news to share about the original Overwatch, like the reveal of a new free-for-all map, and a holiday event. You can check out the announcement below!

Unlike the original, Overwatch 2 will lean into a narrative-driven PvE story, and will include new modes, maps, and heroes to enjoy. The first Overwatch became famous for its competitive PvP focus, and will be integrated into the sequel in some way. We know that Overwatch 2 will include a major engine upgrade as well as exclusive features (and even cross-progression from the first entry). It's unclear how this will work, exactly, but we'll likely find out a bit more about this during February's event.

It's possible there was a delay in Overwatch 2's development due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely why it's been so long since we've gotten an update. The pandemic has forced most studios to shift to working from home, hindering the development process for most. Despite this, there is tremendous hype for the sequel, as the original Overwatch is extremely popular — surpassing over 50 million players across all platforms earlier this year.

Source: Blizzard