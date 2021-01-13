The PlayStation Blog has released the PlayStation Top Downloads list for 2020, giving us a look at the year's most popular games across Sony's platforms. In the blogpost, Sony categorized the charts by platform and region, but for the purposes of this report, we'll focus on North America.

All in all, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the top-downloaded PS4 and PS5 game of 2020 in NA, surpassing the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and even the superb The Last of Us Part II. Keep in mind, these stats only pertain to number of downloads — not revenue earned.

Here's a list of the PlayStation Top Downloads list on PS5.

2020 Top PS5 Downloads

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed Valhalla NBA 2K21 Next Generation Demon’s Souls Madden NFL 21 FIFA 21 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising Watch Dogs: Legion

Considering the PS5 is only a couple months old, its library is nowhere near as robust as that of the PS4's — resulting in somewhat of an expected list of top downloaded games. Many of the PS5's biggest games cracked the top 10, including Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Below is a look at the PS4's most-downloaded games.

2020 Top PS4 Downloads

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us Part II NBA 2K21 NBA 2K20 Final Fantasy VII Remake Madden NFL 21

Once again, Black Ops Cold War headlined the list, with the behemoth Grand Theft Auto V just behind it (which is impressive considering it came to PS4 in 2014). Other notable entries include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at the third spot, Ghost of Tsushima at number five, The Last of Us Part II taking the sixth spot, and Final Fantasy VII Remake coming in at number nine.

We'll have more data on the year's most popular games when NPD results roll around later this week.

Source: PlayStation Blog