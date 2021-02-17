Activision released a new cinematic trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops & Warzone Season 2, giving us a little taste of what to expect from the next major update. While a lot of the update still remains a mystery, we do know it'll launch on February 25, 2021.

You can check out the two-minute trailer below!

The Warzone and Black Ops Cold War timelines have merged, bringing together the battle royale with characters from Treyarch's story and Zombies mode. It's still not entirely clear how the games will impact one another with the latest update, but you can expect to see some of Cold War's characters — like Adler and Stitch — make their way to Verdansk, Warzone's large map.

Typically, with the start of a new season, each game gets new weapons, operators, maps, and modes, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. We can speculate based on the trailer — which shows off a crossbow, chaingun, the Galil (from the original Black Ops), and a new submachine gun. The biggest question is whether we'll get a new Warzone map, possibly on the same scale as Verdansk.

The trailer shows off a jungle, which would be a major departure from the city-based map of Verdansk.

Following the integration of Cold War into Warzone, a smaller-scale map called Rebirth Island was added to the battle royale, giving players a much more fast-paced mode that plays differently than matches on Verdansk.

Aside from that, the community has been vocal about its frustrations with Warzone, mostly due to the large amount of cheaters that have ruined the experience for so many players. Recently, Activision banned over 60,000 cheaters from the battle royale, but the game's issues persist. A recent update went live that aimed to fix a handful of Warzone's bugs (like the infinite stim glitch), but it ultimately resulted in more issues arising — one step forward, two steps back.

It was announced that Raven Software would be the studio focusing on Call of Duty: Warzone going forward, but thus far, it seems the community has been largely disappointed with how things have been handled — particularly in regards to cheating and hacking. We'll see if these issues are remedied with the next major update.

