Black Friday Deals for Theme Parks Across America

Black Friday is almost upon us, and I know what you’re thinking: could the theme parks really have deals to offer? The answer is yes, they do! This year’s deals range from discounts on annual passes, day tickets, hotel room rates, and more — all perfect as gifts for the traveler in your family (or yourself!)
Here are a few highlights worth checking out. You’ll find a breakdown of all the deals below, and a link to the sale pages if you decide to treat yourself!
SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando’s Black Friday Sale is running Nov. 15-26, and guests can save on tickets, passes, Fun Cards, upgrades and more with limited-time deals, including:
- Save up to $35 on Annual Passes
- Save over 30% on 2022 Fun Cards
- Save over 60% on tickets
- Buy One, Get One 50% off All-Day Dining Deal
- Save 50% off select tours
- Save $75 on Summer Day Camps
- Save 50% on Quick Queue Unlimited and Reserved Seating
- Buy one Dine with Orca experience, get one 50% off on select dates
- Save up to 30% on Christmas Dinner with Santa or Breakfast with Sesame Street on select dates
- Buy five (10-punch) Christmas Lanyards for the price of four
- Pass Member Exclusive: Buy four All-Day Dining Deals for $125
Legoland Florida Resort
Legoland Florida Resort is getting into the Black Friday game with a sale kicking off at midnight on Nov. 23. Available online at Legoland.com/Florida/Offers/Black-Friday, this year’s deals include:
- Awesome Annual pass for only $99.99, a savings of $80
- Up to 50% off vacation packages
- Up to 50% off room-only packages (Annual Passholder exclusive)
Legoland New York's offers have not been announced, but brickers can sign up on their site to be notified by email of Black Friday deals.
SeaWorld San Antonio
This holiday season, guests can take advantage of Black Friday deals at SeaWorld San Antonio from Nov. 15-26, including:
- Purchase tickets for as low as $49.99
- Purchase a combo deal that includes an Any Day Ticket, a Quick Queue for faster ride access, and an All-Day Dining package for just $106.99
- Purchase a Season Pass or a Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass and get another one for 50% off
SeaWorld San Diego
SeaWorld San Diego is offering Black Friday savings on admission to the parks, now through Nov. 26. Available online only, these deals include:
- Buy One Ticket, Get One Free
- Buy One, Get One 50% off Fun Cards and Annual Passes
Sesame Place San Diego
The soon-to-open Sesame Place San Diego is celebrating Black Friday with limited-time deals now through Nov. 26. Available online only, these deals include:
- Buy One Ticket, Get One Free
- Save up to 20% on 2022 Season Passes
This article was produced by Attractions Magazine and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
Featured Image Credit: Legoland Florida.