As announced via the game's official Twitter account, the long-in-development Biomutant finally has a release date. It will launch for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on May 25, 2021. Check out its release date announcement below.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVdTMaxxS5 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) January 26, 2021

Biomutant features an anthropomorphic animal as the main lead, which can be customized to your liking. It's an action RPG developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic. This will serve as Experiment 101's first game and it seems like an ambitious one to start with.

The game was originally announced in 2017, but was delayed before going relatively quiet. Since then, we've learned a bit about Biomutant — most notably that it will play like Devil May Cry with an RPG spin on it.

Here's one of Biomutant's gameplay trailers.

One thing on the minds of many is whether Biomutant will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (or even Nintendo Switch). Since the release date reveal only mentioned last-gen systems, it's unclear whether it will launch for current-gen machines. It's possible it will feature an upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but at this point, we can't be sure.

Biomutant will feature a crafting system, along with an open world to explore. The map is said to be around 4×4 kilometers in size and will include an underground section as well. As for the game's story, not much is known, but THQ Nordic did reveal that your job would be to save the Tree of Life, which was damaged by an oil plague. The game also has a karma system that will impact the story depending on the choices you make.

In addition to action combat, Biomutant will also allow you to use various powers like telekinesis (and possibly others). Players will likely be able to integrate these powers into the flow of combat while using ranged weapons and melee to defeat enemies.

Source: THQ Nordic