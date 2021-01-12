Seemingly out of nowhere, publisher Bethesda revealed a new Indiana Jones game via Twitter today, confirming that it's in development by MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The publisher released a short teaser trailer showing off Indy's famous hat and whip, along with a blurb about the teams involved.

Here's a look at the 30-second trailer.

In a follow up tweet, Bethesda said “A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

You'll recall that on January 11, 2021, new social channels for Lucasfilm Games were announced, marking the start of a new era for Star Wars (and other Lucasfilm franchises). This kicks off the newest Lucasfilm Games project that will fall under the umbrella.

MachineGames, the game's developer, is known for its work on the Wolfenstein series, starting with Wolfenstein: The New Order in 2014. The Swedish team has made a name for itself with high quality games that feature excellent gameplay and smart storytelling. Though the studio has only developed FPS Wolfenstein games, the shift to Indiana Jones will likely be a new venture for the team — in which it can hopefully flex its skills with a new genre.

As for the Indiana Jones game itself, it will be published by Bethesda, though it's unclear if it will serve as an Xbox exclusive. In 2020, Bethesda was purchased by Microsoft, leading many to assume all games going forward could possibly be exclusive to Xbox systems. While much of the deal's details are under wraps, it's a safe bet at least some of Bethesda's projects won't make it to PlayStation or Nintendo platforms — but there's still a lot we don't know about it.

The Indiana Jones project will likely be a third-person action adventure game, but Bethesda hasn't confirmed how it'll play or when we'll get our hands on it. Considering the publisher said it will be a while before more is revealed, it's likely very early in development.

Source: Twitter