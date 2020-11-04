It’s much easier to find freelance work nowadays as there are plenty of reliable platforms for both freelance workers and employers to use.

Certain freelancer websites are geared towards a particular sector, such as independent designers or writers, whereas others serve almost all industries. You can also find top-tier websites that only work with certified, vetted professionals.

As a creative, there are also different hiring methods, such as taking part in design contests, and how you sell yourself to potential employers depends on the platform.

If you’re looking for freelance work, here are fifteen of the best websites for making money.

15 Websites for Making Money as a Freelancer

Toptal

Toptal boasts only to offer the top 3% of freelance workers. They promise that their team of recruitment experts will always find the right person for the job. Don’t let this put you off; however, if you’re qualified, you’ll still be eligible.

What will happen is that you’ll go through a more rigorous screening process. This entails depending on your field, but you’ll likely have to take some tests or do a quick sample project. Once you’ve been through this initial stage, however, the results could be very lucrative.

LinkedIn ProFinder

LinkedIn ProFinder is a relatively new feature of LinkedIn, which allows employers to reach out to qualified professionals specifically. It has a slightly more professional approach. As a registered user, LinkedIn will send you potential projects for which you need to write a proposal and a bid. It’s a chance to sell yourself on a higher level.

LinkedIn job searches, in general, can be very fruitful, and you can network with thousands of individuals and businesses related to your field. It’s worth spending the time and effort to make a LinkedIn profile and networking on the site or app. This way, you’re more likely to come up in search results.

SolidGigs

SolidGigs is another great one for top-tier freelance opportunities. As a freelancer, you can go through a weekly list of jobs, and there are also courses and tools available to help you apply. This list supposedly has the top 1% of jobs on the market at the moment, however.

The courses on offer are usually of a high standard as well, and SolidGigs is partnered with several experts that offer training in soft skills such as sales and customer service.

General Freelance

Upwork

Upwork is one of the most popular general freelance websites offering work in a variety of sectors. There’s also a feature where you can set up your own price or hourly rate for invoice payment, making it quick and simple to start working once you get clients.

Clients then give you feedback and a rating that you can post on your profile to help you find more opportunities.

Guru

Guru is famous for being a very reputable source of freelance work and workers. They encourage transparency and detail in all postings, so you’ll have a clear idea of what the work actually entails and the conditions.

The site appeals to freelancers from various sectors, but particularly technical, creative, or business projects. This could lead to opportunities in plenty of areas, from programming to translate to engineering to lawyers. It’s used by more than 3 million people worldwide.

Freelancer

Freelancer targets small businesses that are looking to expand and reach out to a wider talent pool. Freelancers can then bid work on any project that they’re interested in with the possibility to upload samples of their previous work.

There’s also a live chat feature allowing you to stay in touch with clients and update them with any progress while working on a particular task. You can also talk directly to hirers before starting any job.

Peopleperhour

Peopleperhour allows freelancers to create an in-depth profile for themselves with a touch of creativity and personality. You can even add a short video showcasing your talents and promoting yourself. The site pairs freelancers with clients using AI technology, which compares the details of the project advertised with the candidate's skills and experience.

The idea is a quicker, streamlined recruitment process ensuring both parties find the right people. More than $130million has already been earned by freelancers using Peopleperhour.

SimplyHired

SimplyHired has a broad range of job opportunities for freelancers. You can browse jobs by category and location. The site boasts a tailored job search specifically for you and has useful features, including a salary calculator.

You can compare the salary offered against local or national averages as well. You can find thousands of different careers on SimplyHired in a wide variety of fields, from human resources to finance and teaching to nursing.

Design Work

99designs

99designs is ideal for freelance designers looking to advertise their work and reach out to clients. The focus is mainly on logo design, but the site also offers projects creating websites, book covers, or anything else the client desires.

On 99designs, you have two options as a freelance designer; you can choose to work one-to-one with a client, collaborate with other designers, and share the profits. It’s up to you, and it often depends on the type and size of the project.

DesignCrowd

If employers are looking for freelance designers, then DesignCrowd is the place to find them. Employers are encouraged to start a design contest for each project, which freelancer designers can then enter by submitting their design suggestions.

If you’re used to crowdsourcing, then this will make sense to you. The site covers plenty of design disciplines and offers jobs internationally as well.

Designhill

Designhill also offers its clients the opportunity to do design contests. These might seem like a bit of a painful process to go through at first, but once you’ve received your first project, you’re likely to stay in touch with your employer and be offered more work or recommended by word of mouth.

Design contests and crowdsourcing are pretty commonplace for this kind of work, so you have to be patient and put effort into making a name for yourself as a freelance designer.

Working Not Working

Working Not Working is all about empowering new and talented designers and even have their own magazine. If you sign up for an account with them, they will give you visibility on their website, and your material will be displayed alongside other serious and impressive professional designers.

The website also features a job board with an extensive list of current vacancies for freelance designers. Working Not Working’s mission is to remove the barrier between creative people and opportunity, so if you’re looking for collaboration with other designers, join the team.

Writing Jobs

PubLoft

PubLoft is a website designed for freelance writers who need to source their own clients. It’s not only useful for finding work, but the PubLoft also helps writers manage their workload and clients. It’s great for those of you who want to get into content writing, one of the freelance jobs you can do from anywhere.

The platform charges a monthly rate to join but takes care of your admin and invoicing for you, allowing you to concentrate on completing your pieces and meeting any deadlines. For content writers working part-time or full-time is very convenient to use.

Aquent

Aquent matches creative people with the right people looking to hire them. Their goal is to help freelancers accurately advertise their portfolios to come up with the right searches. To do this, the site uses auto-tag natural language processing relating to the images and objects presented.

Image classification and object detection provide a deeper insight to find more suitable matches between client and freelancer. Aquent offers opportunities in content production, copywriting, technical writing, proofreading, marketing, and more. You can also find work in other creative roles in things like design and web development.

Work With Startups

AngelList

AngelList provides plenty of opportunities to work with startups and up and coming businesses. It works for both freelancers and new businesses looking to expand and build more professional relationships. It’s the world’s largest startup community.

Alongside job vacancies, it offers the opportunity to invest in startups and find out more about the fastest-growing new businesses on the market. It really depends on your personal preference. Some freelancers prefer the environment of working with a startup or smaller business, and others prefer to focus on the big brands.

The Bottom Line

Whether you’re looking to work with a startup or a top-tier position at a well-established company, there are plenty of opportunities available to freelancers online. You can search for the platform best suited to your field and get in touch with clients straightaway. This way, you can start making money as a freelancer as quickly as possible.

The more business you get from these platforms, the more you can build your profile, raise your fees, and start bringing in the big bucks. If you want to make money as a freelancer, look at some of these websites.

