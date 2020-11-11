Are you a stay at home mom who needs or wants to work as well? Here are some great side stay at home mom jobs that all share one thing: flexibility.

These are all great jobs you can do while also being an awesome mom. I know that being a stay at home mom isn't easy. I also know that sometimes you need to work as well as being a stay at home or homeschooling mom. Here are some stay at home mom jobs that you can do while nursing your baby or between putting up a pot of soup or doing an indoor scavenger hunt with the kids.

There are so many work-from-home job opportunities and ways to make money online. Many of them say all you need is a high-speed internet connection to get started, but you also need quiet and undivided attention to make them work. If you have real human kids around, then you know that is not always possible!

I have created a list of stay at home mom jobs that you can do with kids screaming (hopefully happily) in the background. I also added some jobs that you can do while your kids are sleeping or being taken care of by another adult.

Be very wary of stay-at-home and work-from-home jobs. Many job sites and opportunities can be a scam or not deliver exactly what they promise. Many companies tout the perks of working from home and flexible jobs but require expensive training (paid by you) or expensive equipment (paid by you) and then pay much less than what they promise.

Be careful that you only accept legitimate work from home jobs and that you know how to spot a scam so you don't get screwed.

Stay at Home Mom Jobs (You can do with kids around)

Blogging

I had to include this one! Blogging takes a lot of work and a lot of time but is very flexible. You can write a post during a kid's nap and schedule social media posts during quiet times. You can even incorporate your kids into your blog by sharing your activities with them and all the learning opportunities you have.

Blogging is also straightforward to start, even though making money blogging takes more time and a lot of effort. Setting up a website is fairly cheap and easy, or you can start by using social media sites to create a following. Interested? How to start a blog.

Sell Your Work on Etsy

Are you creative? Are you artistic? Do you love making crafts? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then look into selling some of your creating on Etsy.

You can sell homemade crafts, printable, stickers, clothing, or even vintage items. This is a great way to make money and use your creative juices at the same time

eBay or Amazon Flipping

If you love shopping and have a great eye for deals, you can become an eBay or Amazon flipper! Scour garage sales, estate sale, or thrift shops for good finds. If you are lucky, you can head straight to eBay or Amazon and sell it at a mark-up.

Some items may need some cleaning and a lick of paint to make them look nice and ready to sell. It is a pretty basic job to master, and you can get started right away as soon as you find items to flip for profit. This couple makes a full-time income flipping furniture- learn how they do it.

Teachers Pay Teachers

If you have any experience teaching or are currently homeschooling your kids, you can sell your materials on Teachers Pay Teachers. Other teachers and homeschooling parents will pay for good, quality printables, activities, and even full lesson plans.

If you already have materials from past teaching jobs or years of homeschooling, you can upload them and watch the money roll in! It is an easy way to monetize what you already have or what you are doing anyway.

Virtual Assistant

Small business owners, bloggers, entrepreneurs all need help running their businesses, and you can help them! If you are good at office-type work and organized, you can help all these people with the tasks they need to run their business properly.

You can join an online virtual assistant marketplace or market yourself on LinkedIn to get started. Upwork, PeoplePerHour, and FlexJobs are also great places to look for opportunities. Interested? How to Become a Virtual Assistant

Daycare/Babysitting

Once you are watching your own kids, what is a few more? The state regulates In-home daycares, so make sure to check out local laws before starting a daycare. Watching other people's kids in your home, alongside your wow, is a great stay at home mom job. You can do set hours or babysit on demand.

The best way to start would be through word of mouth, but you can also check out care.com to see if your services are needed. I sent my son to my friend every morning when I went to work. It was a win-win situation. She got paid to stay home with her kids, and I got someone I trusted to watch my child.

Dog Walking

If your kids love dogs, you can combine taking your kids on walks and dog walking. This is a great exercise, and you can make some nice money while you are doing it. You can also offer doggie daycare services if your home is pet-friendly.

Surveys and Focus Groups

Paid online surveys are an easy way to start making good money. It takes a lot of time as each survey pays fairly little, but you can do them while your kids play. If you can do in-person Focus Groups, you can make serious cash. Some focus groups can pay up to $100.

If you are organized and plan it properly, you turn this into a real job. Brands are always looking for moms to give their opinions on all sorts of mom-related items like baby gear, kid's toys, and other family items. Finding the right sites and the right focus groups can make quite a nice amount helping these brands out. 2020 research pays between $50 to $350 for roundtable discussions online or in their offices around the country. Get started with the Best Surveys for Moms.

Freelance Writing

If you are good at writing, then you can market your skills as a freelance writer. Establishing yourself as a full-time freelance writer may take some time, but you can slowly build to the equivalent of a full-time job.

If you are good at writing, then there are many places that you can market your writing and get good freelance writing opportunities. There is already so much written about freelance writing, so you can dive right in and get started. Here are 5 of the best freelance writing jobs you can start today. Interested? Here are 5 steps to becoming a freelance writer as a profession.

BabyQuip

Ever go to an Airbnb, and you need a crib or baby bouncer? Well, BabyQuip is here to help. They rent out baby supplies and gear to travelers who need them. If you have extra baby gear that you aren't using, you can rent these out to fellow parents-in-need.

Zoom Exercise or Other Classes

The recent move to virtual anything has given rise to so many new opportunities you can do from your home. You can host an exercise class from your home on zoom for other moms who don't want to go to a gym.

You can host a mommy and me class, music classes, or anything else you can teach. It’s an easy way to make money without leaving your home. Extra points if you can incorporate your kids into the class!

Do Laundry

Not everyone has a washing machine or dryer, so you can start a laundry business in your house if you do. Laundry is a pretty easy chore to do while you are a stay at home mom, so you get laundry down while taking care of your kids and doing other jobs around the house.

Advertise in an apartment building that doesn’t have laundry in the apartments and colleges and universities.

Fiverr

Even though it’s called Fiverr, you can get paid more than $5 for a task that you are hood at. If you have a specific skill or talent, you can market yourself on Fiverr. Can you make a logo, digitize something, create designs, or do some voiceovers? All these tasks are things that can make you money on Fiverr.

Upwork

Upwork is a little different- you charge more for different types of work. If you have experience in web development, research, technical writing, graphics, or anything else that can be done as a stand-alone job, Upwork is a great place to market your skills. Interested? Find out more about working on Fiverr and Upwork here.

Technical Work

Bookkeeping, transcriptionist, travel agent, graphic design- all of these are jobs that do well virtually and often don't need to be done at specific hours. There are websites (Flexjobs, for example) that have listings for jobs like this, but the best way to find this type of work is networking and word of mouth.

Reach out to former colleagues or local business owners and let them know that you have skills that they can use. As long as you manage tor each certain deadlines, most of these jobs don't require to put in a certain amount of hours a day so you can work less on THOSE days (the ones where the kids won't stop screaming or you have a hundred appointments and errands).

Gig Work

If you are not cut out for a full-time job, you can also piece together a nice income by dabbling in different side hustles. Some of these require specialized skills or training, but most do not. You could become a personal shopper or work for Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, or Task Rabbit.

You could try them out and see which works best for you. It can be hard to put together a full-time income with these gig opportunities, but it can net you some extra cash if you are interested. Interested? 25 of the Best Side Hustles in 2020

You will notice I did not included any MLM, multi-level marketing, be your own boss, passive income jobs on this list. There is a reason for that. Many of these jobs are precatory and can cause more harm than good. You can read more about The Screwed Up World Of Multi-Level Marketing.

Stay at Home Mom Jobs The Need Childcare

Teach English Online

There are a few places where you can apply to teach English online to children overseas. The most popular include VIPKID, gogokid, HAWO, and EF Education First. VIP Kids is an online school providing English classes to Chinese children.

This is a legitimate school, so there are interviews and mock lessons that you need to pass before teaching. This is less flexible as you need to be fully focused on teaching your students while working. Since the time difference is great, you can get some hours early in the morning before your kids wake up. Read a full review about working for VIP Kids here.

Tutor

Good tutors get paid a lot of money. Many parents will pay a lot of money for a good tutor to help their struggling child or to help their kids do better in certain subjects. If you have any teaching qualifications or expertise in a certain subject, you can advertise in local elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and tutor students in your home or theirs.

Check out online tutoring jobs so you can work during naps or at night after bedtime. Some tutors make anywhere from $60-$100 an hour, so by getting a few steady bookings, you can have a full stay at home mom job!

Keep Your Old Job

If the recent pandemic has taught anything, it's that working at home with kids is possible. Reach out to your old bosses and see if you can transition your old position or any other position into a work from home job. This type of arrangement is great because you already have the connections and knowledge in place to hit the ground running.

Be Creative

What are you good at? What did you do before you make a stay at home, mom? Are any of these things you can transfer into a stay at home mom job? There are so many opportunities for creative women who can be flexible and thin outside of the box. Almost anything now can be done virtually, and we all know that moms are the queens of multitasking!

Stay at home, moms already have a full-time job, but not everyone has the luxury of being a full-time stay at home mom. These stay at home mom jobs can help you be there for your kids and have a job at the same time. Whether you get a full-time job or use these ideas to create a part-time job or side hustle, there are so many ways you can bring in money to support your family without leaving home!