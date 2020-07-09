23 Best PS3 Games Of All Time

First-person shooters, role-playing games, action RPG's, and many more make up the themes of what many consider the makings of their favorite past times.
The life of video games progresses along with that of its gaming systems. New stories are made to accompany brand new games, and some are the continuation of classics we have grown to know and love.
There are always those that are better than others, and We have covered the best PlayStation games ever for both the PlayStation 1 and PS2, so next up is the PlayStation 3!
How Old is the Playstation 3?
It's hard to believe that the release of the PS3 was over a decade ago, in 2006. During that time, video game graphics and gameplay have only gotten more realistic.
Despite all the advancements and new consoles, you may sometimes be in the mood to revisit some of your favorite PlayStation games that you played as a kid or teenager. Sifting through all the old PS3 games can feel overwhelming.
The amount of games per system is monumental, but if you're trying to figure out which games are still worth your time, we went ahead and narrowed down the massive list for you of the best PS3 games of all time!
The Best 23 PS3 Games Of All Time
Grand Theft Auto V
The latest installment of Grand Theft Auto is a benchmark in terms of open-world design and narrative
. The gorgeous, bustling streets and back roads of Los Santos are chock-full of stuff to do. At the same time, the title's unique three-protagonist system propels you through a gripping story lined with grand, multilayered heists and unforgettable sequences that owe as much to the voice acting as they do the tight vehicular handling.
Red Dead Redemption
Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption remains the undisputed sleeper hit of 2010. It's essentially a GTA title set in the Wild West and built on all manners of Western cliches. The deserted region you traverse as former outlaw John Marston is vast, peppered with memorable characters and a variety of optional activities, including everything from racing and roping to poker and hunting.
The accompanying story in Red Dead Redemption and its melange of staggered climaxes are just as sublime, so much so that you often forget there's an entire multiplayer component with a host of classic options to explore.
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Playing as going-on-senior-citizen Solid Snake could have easily been a disaster, but Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots took the series in a brilliant direction with the use of gadgets like the camouflage suit, a buddy robot, and the innovative Psyche Meter. From a technical perspective, MGS4 was one of the most impressive feats of the era, from visuals to gameplay to cinematics.
The story, like the games in the series before it, twisted and turned and amused and bewildered. With a movie-length cutscene sequence at the end, Metal Gear Solid 4 ended with a startling bang. MGS4 was a more than worthy addition into the Metal Gear library and is commonly viewed as one of the greatest stealth games of all time.
Dark Souls
Forget the obvious talk of Dark Souls' difficulty. The truly initiated know that the challenge is only the smallest part of the game, acting as a conduit to its peerlessly satisfying interactions and immense depth. Dark Souls world spoon-feeds you nothing and delivers a swift and bloody death for irresponsible play, but it does so from a place of pure benevolence.
No matter how impossible the odds may look, Dark Souls flawless combat, staggering freedom, and deceptively ingenious level design ensure that there is always a way. Far from the punishing task-master, many believe it to be; Dark Souls is a game that both believes in and trusts its player. It wants you to do well, and it rewards you gloriously when you do. And it always gives you the tools you need to do so. You just have to find and understand them for yourself.
Persona 5
Persona 5 originally began life as a PS3 game (originally scheduled to release in 2015, no less), and while it's received most of its love in 2017 on PS4, the PS3 version is just as valid a way to play one of the best JRPGs in years. It builds off the successes of past games' formula, thrusting you into the stylish world of an ordinary Japanese high school kid who suddenly finds himself the recipient of demon-busting superpowers.
In Persona 5, you'll navigate daily life, taking on odd jobs, making new friends, and building relationships that grant you special abilities to make combat easier in the Metaverse. This alternate reality exists on top of our own, governed by the evil desires of some of Japan's most nefarious citizens.
What makes Persona 5 unique is its ripped-from-the-headlines narrative; a story whose villains are based on actual people in Japan but, despite cultural differences, feel just as relevant to the current state of world politics. It's a deeply relevant game, a power fantasy that goes beyond what most video games offer.
Dead Space
Dead Space felt like the perfect combination of horror and action. Developed by the now-defunct Visceral Games, Dead Space followed spaceship engineer Isaac Clarke's repair mission on the USG Ishimura. Naturally, things quickly went south when Clarke realized the crew had been slaughtered and turned into terrifying creatures called Necromorphs.
Dead Space stood out for its haunting atmosphere and brilliant action gameplay that saw players dismembering the Necromorphs limb by limb with technological gadgets. With brilliant pacing and expert design, Dead Space kicked off the best action-horror trilogy of the era.
The Last of Us
It feels fitting that the PS3's best game arrived towards the end of its life. Arguably a culmination of everything that AAA gaming grew to be throughout the last generation, it's a masterpiece of affecting, mature storytelling and ingenious, gameplay-driven narrative; one that uses the graphical power of a fully-mastered console as much for emotional resonance as for visual impact.
Dropping the player into a beautifully realized, nuanced, all-too-believable nightmare world, The Last of Us provides the tools to survive, but wisely never the means to launch a truly empowered fight back. Every encounter and achievement in the game matters, not because of prescribed spectacle or contrived cartoon heroism, but because of the need for the player to bring their instincts and wits to the table.
And that's just the start of how The Last of Us builds empathy during every step of its harrowing journey through the emotional wringer. It's a perfect game, from a first-party Sony developer at the peak of its ability (so far), and something that no owner of a PlayStation 3 has any right to miss.
Truly, the full-stop at the end of the generation. The compelling relationship between Joel and Ellie as they fend for themselves in the post-apocalyptic United States is memorable. So much, so the game was quickly remastered for the PlayStation 4. The Last of Us is truly a cinematic masterpiece.
Deux Ex: Human Revolution
It shouldn't have even been attempted. It should have been a dumbed-down, lite-RPG cyberpunk shooter with a recognizable name stapled on. But miraculously, Eidos Montreal's Deus Ex: Human Revolution is the real thing, a layered, complex, entirely player-driven action-RPG with freedom, creative thinking, and choice at the core of its every element.
Effectively whatever game you want it to be, it's even more impressive that DE:HR manages to offer so much customization of experience while also being so coherent. Its dense story of conspiracy and philosophical tension – both global and personal – will drag you along whatever you choose your character's stance to be, and the cohesive, lived-in nature of its world-building is second to none.
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 2 doesn't really deviate from the first title in Naughty Dog's smash series, and that's fine by us. It once again stars world-class treasure hunter Nathan Drake and an entourage of familiar faces.
Like its predecessor, it seamlessly blends platforming and shooting with a riveting storyline and deep levels of exploration. The competitive multiplayer and bundled game modes add to the fun, offering up an attractive perk system designed to keep you engaged beyond the 10-hour campaign. Now, if only the cover system worked better in tight spaces.
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin's Creed V: Unity seemed awful, but largely because Black Flag was so mesmerizing. It features all the hallmarks of the series — clever stealth mechanics, high-flying acrobatics, a fluid combat system, et cetera — while introducing a vibrant open world where resounding naval combat and a dynamic progression systems reign supreme.
The story revolving around protagonist Edward Kenway is also fascinating. Though it's a bit formulaic and repetitive, it somehow manages to paint a less dismal portrait of pirates and the sea-faring life than most modern media.
Batman: Arkham City
How do you make the best superhero game of all time better? You add a whole lot more of it and drop all of that into one of the best-realized open-world cities ever seen in a game. Smartly choosing fidelity, personality, and meaningful design over sheer scale for scale's sake, Rocksteady's quarantined chunk of Gotham is one of the most striking, affecting, and most entirely purposeful environments seen in an entire generation.
Letting the empowering yet perfectly balanced mechanics of the first game really fly, literally and figuratively, Arkham Citys structure is an equally grand victory in both gameplay and aesthetic terms.
But just as importantly, it never dominates or detracts from what made Arkham Asylum great. The same mix of intelligent, creative sandbox stealth and taxing, thrilling, almost musical combat still underpins everything and is even better than it ever was before. That Arkham City also plays host to a Batman story dark, dramatic, and entirely epic enough to stand up in any medium is just the icing on the utility cake.
Shadow of the Colossus
Fumito Ueda's Shadow of the Colossus was great on the PlayStation 2, sure, but it's even better remastered on the PS3. The larger-than-life title has you playing as the game's two heroes, Wander and his horse Argo, shuffling you through a bleak and somber landscape as you work to eradicate a host of enormous colossi and wake your fair maiden from her slumber.
The colossus fights make boss battles in any other game look small and prosaic by comparison. The short story and accompanying score of Shadow of the Colossus are beautifully orchestrated — as are the updated visuals — but it's the way the puzzle and action mechanics seamlessly intertwine that makes it unlike anything else.
Journey
In a nutshell, the evocative Journey is a third-person adventure in which you cross the desert as a red-robed figure on a quest toward a mountain. However, it is just as much a work of artistic expression as it is a video game, reveling in dazzling animation and a highly interpretive story that's never clearly defined throughout the game's short length.
Nonetheless, it's a joy to play alone or with any stranger who might wander into your game without notice. Moreover, gliding and sand surfing provides movement that's as dynamic as the stirring music.
Bioshock Infinite
Acclaimed game designer Ken Levine knows how to tell a great story — take BioShock Infinite as proof. The lofted, spirited world of Columbia is a sight to behold on foot or via skyline rail. Like any good story, Infinite can also tug at your emotions through incredible voice work and a mind-blowing plot that will leave your mouth agape when the credits roll.
The gameplay can be customized to your preferences, too, with a gratifying swath of vigors, weapons, and upgrades to make you feel like more than just a man trying to wash away the sins of his past.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was a watershed moment for the franchise and first-person shooters in general. First, it brought the traditionally World War II shooter into the modern era with a contemporary single-player campaign that raised the bar for the genre. It remains one of the most affecting and well-crafted campaigns in shooter history. Second, it really kickstarted the Call of Duty multiplayer craze on consoles.
Thanks to finely-tuned mechanics, an addictive class-based system, and wondrously-designed maps, Modern Warfare quickly became the leading example of multiplayer shooters done right. Even more than a decade after its release, fans are still enjoying Modern Warfare thanks to a remake on current-gen consoles.
Resistance 3
Developed by Insomniac Games, the Resistance series saved its best game for last. Set in a ridiculously cool alternate 1950s reality filled with grotesque aliens, every single mission managed to outdo the previous one. Fast, over-the-top combat made Resistance 3 a constant joy to play, but it was the touching story that brought the trilogy to a great conclusion.
For a science-fiction series filled with fantastical elements, Resistance 3's grounded tale about protecting one's family was both surprising and moving. Though Insomniac has moved on in the years since the underrated trilogy reached its conclusion, Resistance 3 remains one of its best efforts.
Wolfenstein: The New Order
From the moment it begins, Wolfenstein: The New Order screams with howling intensity and purpose. The series has never dabbled in subtlety, and that's no different here: you're still BJ Blazkowicz, you're still Nazi Hunter Supreme, and you're still ruthlessly efficient at your job.
But what should be a mindless shooter suddenly finds itself examining the human cost of endless war and soul-crushing fascism, and thanks to the team at MachineGames, it's pretty good at doing both. You'll come for the dual-wielding MP-40s and old-school action, but you'll stay for the branching narrative and fleshed-out characters. Oh, and you'll shoot Nazis on the moon.
LittleBigPlanet 3
The third installment of LittleBigPlanet is just as quirky and playful as any platformer Sumo Digital has released to date. It shines when it comes to the rabbit-hole of a level editor and the sheer wealth of inventive gadgets if offers, even if its ineffective tutorials and bugs can sometimes interrupt the gameplay.
The game's new characters and items also substantially change the platforming mechanics, giving you a convenient means for flying (Swoop) and scrambling up walls (Odd Sock). And who doesn't like clean visual design and Pug costumes?
Portal 2
Portal 2 is a wonder to play — that is, assuming you can look past the lengthy load times and general lack of replay value. It features a welcome array of spatial orientation puzzles centered around the portal gun, much like its short predecessor, and includes both a story-driven single-player and a less story-driven two-player co-op campaign.
Either way, the puzzles are more sophisticated and the characters more entertaining than before, the latter of which owes much to the game's witty writing and Valve's ability to bring a surprising human element to its cast of spherical robots and ghostly voices, featuring fantastic actors like Stephen Merchant and J.K. Simmons.
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
The charming Ni no Kuni is a pleasure, described by some as Chrono Trigger crossed with Pokémon, in the style of Studio Ghibli, who worked on the game's animation. It's a sweeping cartoon adventure revolving around a simple boy named Oliver, who sets out to become a wizard in the hopes of toppling evil and saving his recently departed mother.
The timeless world is rich and inventive, whether it's the talking scenarios, enemies, characters, or the surrounding locales. And the heartfelt themes and motifs make up for troublesome leveling mechanics. Drippy is also one of the best fairy sidekicks you ask for, on par with Ocarina of Time's Navi.
Fallout: New Vegas
Occasional disastrous glitches aside, New Vegas expands upon the winning formula Bethesda first forged in Fallout 3.
The role-playing game features an expansive and detailed wasteland strewn with wide-ranging quests, along with a stellar soundtrack and voice work that buoy the prevailing atmosphere to great effect. The deep and flexible leveling and reputation system, the gravity of your choices, and the innate ability to play in either first or third-person allow for a multitude of approaches, too, increasing the game's replay value.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The world Bethesda conceived for the latest iteration of the Elder Scrolls is incredibly immersive and significant, not just in terms of its massive map and an overwhelming number of quests, but in the engrossing lore and battles themselves. It's been almost a decade after its initial release, and people still use it as a standard for the scale of open-world RPGs.
Bethesda's insistence on porting it to every new platform that comes along has undoubtedly helped it remain in the public eye. Fighting dragons is epic fun, of course, but the title's subtle atmospheric touches and a stunning emphasis on art design give it the upper hand over its predecessors.
Mass Effect
The Mass Effect trilogy from Bioware is arguably the most excellent video game trilogy of all time. While everyone has their personal favorite in the series, we chose to go with the original due to the way it redefined choice-based RPGs. Set in the Milky Way galaxy in 2183, players stepped into the shoes of soldier Commander Shepard. With human life in danger from a machine invasion, Shepard departed on an adventure that we're still thinking about today.
Filled with stellar writing that forces you to make critical decisions that alter the course of the story, Mass Effect featured some of the best world and character building of the era. The original held the most profound RPG connections and moved at somewhat of a slower pace than its sequels, but it rewarded those who stuck with it to its extremely satisfying conclusion. Though the series ended with controversy and was followed up by the disappointing Mass Effect: Andromeda, the first game will always be known as a defining and influential action-RPG.
PS3 Gaming Wrap Up
There you have it! You now have a list that will provide you with well over 150 hours of gameplay and entertainment. We have provided a list full of splendid nostalgia for you to enjoy on your excellent old PS3!
The hardest part may be finding some of these older games. Luckily, there are places where you can still purchase these PS3 games to play. Some of the options, like gamefly.com, have options for both purchase and rental. Thankfully, the PS3 and its games are not as hard to locate as some of the more vintage classics. You can also obtain these games through the PlayStation Store as well as GameStop.
If you have a favorite game on the list, be sure to let us know in the comments below!