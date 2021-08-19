If you spend all of your free time playing World of Warcraft, then you know how important it is to master the skill of power leveling. New to the game and unfamiliar with the concept of power leveling? It’s when you rapidly level up your character in the least amount of playtime possible.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend endless hours grinding to level up your character, which is exactly why we have found the best places to get WoW power leveling services.

Now we must advise you to be smart when purchasing your WoW power leveling services. While most sites promise that none of their users have ever gotten banned by Blizzard, there is always a chance that the company may ban players for power leveling. While we can’t promise you won’t get suspended from World of Warcraft, we can help direct you towards sites that won’t scam you when you purchase your WoW power leveling.

Best Places to get WoW Power Leveling (Without Getting Scammed)

LOOTWOWGOLD

LOOTWOWGOLD is one of the best places to get WoW power leveling, and it is also one of the best sites to snag World of Warcraft gold. If you have $50 and 24 hours to wait, LOOTWOWGOLD can currently get you leveled up from Level 50 to Level 60. Fair warning: the higher you try to go with your levels, the higher the price goes up.

The site also has an easy-to-use check-out system for making your purchases and has a 100% refund policy that you can use if you change your mind (before getting your level-ups). If something goes wrong, there’s also live chat and 24/7 customer support via email.

WowVendor

WowVendor has very affordable rates for their WoW power leveling services ranging from $7 to nearly $500. The boosting services provided include power leveling up to level 60, war campaign questlines, unlocking allied races, the Heart of Azeroth artifact boost, and so much more.

The business launched back in 2014, and they have amassed more than 100,000 orders and 500 dedicated players since then. Like all of the best places to get WoW power leveling services, WowVendor offers 24/7 customer service to ensure things move smoothly while you level up.

OverGear

The power leveling services at OverGear range from free to nearly $1000 for those overly dedicated WoW players who are trying to beat the system and the grind and get their characters leveled up to 60 faster.

Each of OverGear’s power leveling services is provided with 100% efficiency from their boosters. They also feature a “Self Play” vision that allows you to join your WoW power leveling team, but you will have to keep up with your group; otherwise, you won’t get the experience from killing enemies. You will get the instructions for how to do this fast leveling via the site’s Discord. VPN, stream, and guaranteed 24/7 support online.

Boosthive

You won’t waste countless hours leveling up your World of Warcraft character if you purchase power leveling services from Boosthive. They have been professionally power leveling characters in WoW for the past 7 years, so you’re guaranteed to get a service that is worth the price.

Speaking of price, Boosthive tries to keep costs low, so don’t expect to see power leveling services over $79. You get power leveling boosts made by hand and never pawn off to a third-party player for that price. They also ensure that your account is thoroughly protected by all possible means, including VPN.

The Bottom Line

Many websites provideWorld of Warcraft power leveling, but these are four of the best places to get wow power leveling. They promise safe transactions and sales, clearly indicate how long they will take, and even offer services that allow you to get in on the action.

As with anything on the internet, you should thoroughly check out the sites for yourself, read up on them on chat boards, and ensure that you’re doing things safely. The last thing you want to do is get scammed and banned by Blizzard Entertainment in the process.

Now get out there, level your character up, and start making some gold so you can purchase the finest luxuries you can get in World of Warcraft.