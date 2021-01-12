If you have a love-hate relationship with shoe shopping, you're in luck. It's easier than ever to buy shoes online and save money.

No one should sacrifice comfort and the health of their feet to save money. Instead, shop for shoes online and get the lowest prices and the highest quality all-in-one.

We've found the top 12 places to buy designer brands and the latest styles for you below.

Best Places to Buy Shoes Online

1. Amazon

If you haven't discovered the shoe section on Amazon yet, it's time. You'll find top name brands as well as brands you haven't heard of but will want to know about soon. Just head over and read the reviews on most of their shoes, and you'll see that you've been missing out.

Amazon offers some of the lowest prices, and many orders qualify for free shipping, especially if you have Amazon Prime. Even if you don't, though, most orders over $25 qualify for free shipping.

If you're looking for the largest selection of styles, colors, and types of shoes, Amazon should be your go-to store.

2. Zappos

Zappos is the shoe-version of Amazon. In other words, if there's a shoe you're looking for, you'll find it on Zappos. You may not see the lowest prices on Zappos, but you will find the highest quality and honest reviews.

Here's a word of caution on their pricing. Don't assume all colors and/or sizes are the same price. Zappos has unique ways of pricing their shoes. You may find some colors or styles significantly discounted, while others are higher priced. It depends on supply and demand, so pay close attention when you're placing orders.

3. 6 PM

If you love the thrill of a good hunt, check out 6 PM. They are the outlet store of Zappos. In other words, if you find something you love at Zappos but don't want to spend the money on, check again at 6 PM and see if you can snatch them for an even better deal.

Just be careful with the return policy. 6 PM has a short window of opportunity. On a good note, though, they not only have some of the lowest prices, but you can score free shipping on orders over $50, plus they offer coupons often too.

4. Zulilly

If you're looking for the most fantastic selection of discount shoes, look no further than Zulilly. As their tagline says, Zulilly is a ‘new store every day.' That's because they buy the excess stock when stores have the shoes on sale. Zulilly runs a ‘flash sale' for 24 – 72 hours to create a sense of urgency because once it's over, it's over.

There's one downsize – don't buy something from Zulilly and expect it to ship fast. They run their sales approximately one week before they have the products in hand, which means it could be two weeks or longer before receiving your purchase.

5. Shoes.com

If you've ever wished for a shoe store with a great selection and low prices like Walmart, you're in luck. Shoes.com is a subsidiary of Walmart, and they don't disappoint. First, everything ships free; there's no minimum purchase required.

As far as selection, you'll be pleasantly surprised at the great brands and options they have and at prices you'll love. If you're looking for even better deals, browse their sale section, and don't forget to look at the top of the website, where they always advertise coupons and other savings. You could score an additional 25% off or more on already discounted prices.

6. DSW

With a name like Designer Shoe Warehouse, you know you're in for a special treat at DSW. Whether you're in the market for high heels, athletic shoes, or something in between, you'll find it in the wide selection at DSW.

DSW has an incredible return policy (60 days), and you can always count on them to have the latest trendy shoes at prices you can afford. They only offer free shipping to VIP members, but it's free to join, so join and don't forget to check out their clearance section. That's where you'll find some of the most amazing deals on designer shoes.

Everyone knows Famous Footwear for their brick-and-mortar locations, but don't forget they are a great option to buy ‘standard' shoes online. You won't find many designer shoe options, but if you're looking for top-notch sneakers, boots, or sandals, they've got you covered.

Don't forget to join the Famously You Rewards program (it's free). You'll not only enjoy free shipping, but you'll earn a $5 cash reward for every $100 you spend, and you'll get free shipping on any size order. Famous Footwear is known for its coupons and ‘buy one, get one half off' deals that you can stack with coupons, leaving you with some fantastic deals on quality shoes.

8. Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival is just as fun as the carnivals you know and love if you're a shoe fanatic. Shoe Carnival has some of the hottest deals on name brand shoes, and they almost always have extra coupons or special deals to take advantage of, including ‘buy one, get one half off' deals throughout the year.

If you sign up for their Shoe Perks Rewards program, you earn $10 off a purchase of $59.98 right away, plus a $10 certificate for every $200 you spend. Shoe Carnival runs free shipping deals for members only throughout the year and plenty of member-only sales to save you even more money.

9. Nordstrom Rack

If you have Nordstrom taste, but don't have a Nordstrom budget, check the Nordstrom Rack site. You'll find the overstock and ‘older' styles at Nordstrom Rack, the offshoot of its department store. By older styles, we're talking maybe last month's style.

You never know what you'll find here, and it's always in limited quantity, so don't delay if you see something you like. These will surely help you dress for success.

10. Poshmark

If you don't mind ‘second hand' shoes, Poshmark is a great site to get designer shoes at a fraction of the price. Individual sellers open their ‘closets' to buyers, often including high-end brand shoes, sometimes still with their tags.

You can view pictures, read reviews, and even counter-offer the price they're asking if you want to pay a little less. You'll find plenty of options on Poshmark, especially if you're looking for a specific shoe or style that's no longer sold in retail stores.

11. thredUP

thredUP is one of the largest online thrift stores where you can get designer shoes at a fraction of the retail price. With more than 50,000 shoes to choose from, you're bound to find some fantastic deals on shoes you might otherwise not be able to afford (or want to pay for).

There’s something here for all types of income – and a ridiculous amount of options to choose from.

12. Overstock

You probably know Overstock for its low-cost home goods, but they have quite a selection of shoes too. Shop their regular inventory, look at the sales, and don't forget to check back often for their flash deals, which usually offer the largest discount on the site. Like most stores that sell what didn't sell elsewhere, quantities are limited, so if you see something you want, buy it right away.

Ways to Save When You Buy Shoes Online

Now that you know the best places to buy shoes online, it's time to learn how to save even more money. While many sites have extra coupon codes or deals right on their home page, there are other ways to save on shoes too.

Regardless of whether or not you have a budget category defined for your shoe budget or not, you’re sure to save money by following our tips!

Search for a Promo Code

Search online for a coupon code for the store you're shopping at to save the most money. You never know when there're extra savings available. All it takes is finding the code and entering it at checkout.

Look for Shipping Deals

Many online shoe stores offer free shipping when you spend a certain amount. Always check the minimum. Sometimes all it takes is adding a pair of socks or other small accessories to your order to put you over the threshold to get free shipping.

Join Loyalty Programs

Many discount shoe stores offer loyalty programs, and they're free to join. When you join, you often earn points for every purchase and have access to member-exclusive deals. You may receive birthday coupons, exclusive sales, or have access to exclusive promo codes.

Earn Cash Back When You Shop Online

If you do any shopping online, download a shopping rebate app to earn cash back on your order. Apps like Rakuten pay you cash back if you shop through the app at your favorite shoe stores. Any money you earn back is also the savings you earn when you buy discount shoes online.

Check out this comprehensive Rakuten review to learn more about how it can save you money.

Shop Around

The beauty of buying shoes online is you can shop around in your PJ's while lying in bed. It takes just minutes to look at a handful of stores, especially when you're after a specific shoe or brand. Take advantage of the ability to comparison shop and see who has the best deals before you buy those designer shoes.

Alternative Ways to Pay for Shoes

Sometimes, even when shopping at a discount, shoes can get really expensive. Find ways to earn free money to help offset the costs. You could always earn some extra money from your couch by watching ads for money or by getting paid to watch movies too.

Buy Shoes Online and Save Money

You could save hundreds of dollars a year if you buy shoes online. Even if you're the type that likes to try shoes on in person, many of these stores have brick-and-mortar locations. You can purchase the shoes online, try them on and exchange or return the shoes in person if necessary.

Don’t forget there are plenty of odd jobs app opportunities to earn a few extra bucks if you want to help cover the bill for your new shoes.

When you shop for shoes online, you have a better chance of scoring amazing deals on designer shoes that might otherwise be outside your budget. Don't be afraid to try stores with flash sales, overstock, or even secondhand (thrift) stores. Have some fun shopping for shoes and let your closet grow while staying within your budget.