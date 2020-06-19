The 35 Best PC Games to Play Right Now (2020)

Consoles make up a large portion of the video game market, but they are not the only way to play them.

There are mobile and PC games, some of which can be played on both consoles and PC. There have been endless debates about whether consoles or PCs are better for gaming.

This article doesn't address this debate, but it will provide you with solid options for gameplay that will help you settle the dispute for yourself.

Here's the list of 35 of the best PC games.

Control

Ever wondered what it would be like to be a psychically powered agent of a secret government agency?

Even if you've never had that particular Fantasy, Control is definitely worth playing. Players get to play, Jesse, a young woman looking for her brother. Her search takes her to the Bureau of Control and its headquarters, The Oldest House.

As Jesse explores the building, she encounters more mysteries, enemies, and gains new psychic powers. This is a fantastic game, with a unique and riveting storyline.

The Witcher 3

The Witcher is one of the most popular video game series ever.

The adventures of Geralt are legendary! Between the books, the Netflix series, and the games themselves, few people haven't at least heard of the series. Enjoy all the things you love about high Fantasy in this epic game.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto games out there.

The game is expansive and allows players to explore some of the best things about the series.

A massive open world and the kind of storyline GTA is known for gives this game instant classic status.

Fortnite

When Fortnite came out, it took the world by storm. The game remains wildly popular to this day, with significant features like a Star Wars reveal and a Deadpool cameo, it is no wonder why.

Players can spend hours running around this battle royale style game. The ability to strategize and build custom forts are the hallmarks of this game and offer players an endless array of battle possibilities.

Overwatch

Overwatch is a team-based, first-person shooter, which focuses on avatars (aka heroes), each with a specific skill and fighting style.

There is a sequel to this game in the works and is supposed to feature new heroes, new powers, new skins, and all-new settings.

Elder Scrolls

Elder Scrolls is a monolith in the high fantasy video game genre. This series is one of the most expansive open-world RPGs of all time. Magic, elves, dragons, and epic quests are the hallmarks of this series.

Regardless of which game in the series you choose to play, players will be guaranteed weeks of fun and adventure.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a game unlike anything else on the market. It has completely shaped a generation. Its name recognition is off the charts.

This pixelated build your world is perfect for endless fun. There's always something new to try or explore in the marvelous world of Minecraft.

Disco Elysium

Ever wanted to be an amnesiac who solves murders? Yeah, I didn't know I wanted to be one until I played Disco Elysium.

This game is one-of-a-kind. It has no combat whatsoever. The game progression is determined by a player skill tree development and dialogue choices. The game offers true mind games.

Elite

The Elite series is one of the longest-running series in video game history. This space adventure has always been iconic.

There are multiple games in this franchise, and each one of them is worth the playthrough. Battle aliens and travel through space in this exciting out-of-this-world series.

League of Legends

League of Legends is a significant player in MMOs.

It is a classic multiplayer online battle arena (aka MOBA). Team battles are the name of the game here, and League of Legends does the game very well. There have been plenty of expansions on this already comprehensive platform, and it is definitely a fun game to play.

Half-Life

Half-Life is a dystopian post-alien invasion survival series.

It even has a VR title, Half-Life: Alyx, which is the most recently released game in the series. The titles focus on the struggles of working outside the law in a post-apocalyptic society.

This game is good for gritty sci-fi fun.

DOTA 2

DOTA 2 is the perfect game for fans of League of Legends, just, you know, free (mostly anyway). The game is a multiplayer online battle arena (aka MOBA). It features a battle between two teams of five.

Players get to control a powerful hero, each with its unique abilities. FYI, the free version doesn't offer heroes, but the paid version does. Either way, the game is loads of fun and is excellent for those looking to enjoy a good team battle.

World of Warcraft

One question: Horde or Alliance? World of Warcraft is another open-world RPG derived from a high fantasy background.

Play solo, join a guild, or team up to hit dungeons. WoW is always adding new content, and players can enjoy an increasingly expanding world with endless quests. Either way, WoW is an excellent addition to any video game library.

BioShock: The Collection

BioShock: The Collection is actually a remastered version of all three BioShock games. These three games are all first-person shooters.

The first two games are set in the underwater city of Rapture. The third is a prequel. The games all feature custom weaponry and a passing critique of politics. What's not to love?

Doom Eternal

Doom is retro video games at their finest. The game is a first-person shooter that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. Gamers get to play the Doom Slayer, a demon hunter looking to eradicate the demons that have taken over.

Doom Eternal is the newest installment in the Doom series, and it is loads of fun. It is well worth playing, even for those of us who aren't the best at first-person shooters.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is loads of fun. Fulfill all of your cowboy fantasies, ride around on your horse, track down criminals, and explore the Old West.

The game is an RPG, but it feels refreshing, given its historically realistic take on historic America. Red Dead Redemption 2 is perfect for RPG fans who want to focus on an open world without high fantasy aspects.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous computer game. The graphics are stunning, and the story is both uplifting and heartbreaking.

The cute little forest spirit character is absolutely charming, and the score is haunting. This is a beautiful game, and everyone should try it at least once.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is yet another team-based first-person shooter, although this one is meant to be based in realism. This means that the weapons, ammo, abilities of the players, and the environment are based on the weapons, ammo, abilities of actual humans, and environment found in real life.

The newest addition to this series is called, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Grab some friends and raid some ammo caches, Call of Duty has a version for everyone.

The Sims

The Sims have been around forever. It is a completely unique RPG, and when it came out, it was one-of-a-kind. Operate a completely customized avatar and create a customized setting from a city to a neighborhood to a house. The Sims offers tons of options, so there's always something to do there. It's a great game, and if you like Minecraft or Animal Crossing, there are probably elements of The Sims that will excite you as well.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a battle royale game set in the same universe as Titanfall. Sixty players are divided into 20 teams and set loose on each other. The exciting thing about Apex Legends is the way it lets players communicate. The ping system is rather unique and very useful. If you like battle-royale games, then you'll like Apex Legends.

Outer Wilds

Players looking for a real challenge can check out the Outer Wilds. This game is a real challenge. The game starts with an astronaut stranded on a planet where the sun is about to go supernova.

Gamers get 22 minutes to discover everything they can about the world they're on, why the sun is going supernova, who the natives are. After 22 minutes, the supernova occurs, and the game starts from the beginning, with players getting to use the information from their previous playthrough to further their progress. It is nail-biting, satisfying fun.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter game. Players get to play a spec-ops anti-terrorism unit. The unit takes various missions such as diffusing bombs, rescuing hostages, taking on terrorists.

This is an excellent esports, multiplayer game. Fans of military tactical games are sure to love this game.

Divinity

Divinity is a turn-based fantasy RPG. The series is dark and action-packed, making it a fan-favorite. The game offers a one-of-a-kind situation where gamers can operate two avatars in single-player mode and one avatar a piece in co-op mode.

Destiny

PvP and PvE games are all the rage, and few games capitalize on their popularity more than the Destiny franchise. This first-person shooter is one wild adventure. Given how much fun the game is to play, it is little wonder that it was named Game of the Year back in 2014.

All three expansions are worth playing.

Mass Effect

Mass Effect is a military sci-fi MMORPG set in space. This trilogy is fantastic, despite criticisms of the third installment (the first and second games are universally loved). The games are classic MMORPGs.

Intriguing dialogue and dynamic characters make Mass Effect a series for the ages. Mass Effect is an absolute delight with hours of gameplay for players to indulge.

Dragon Age

Dragon Age is a favorite fan, MMORPG. It is another high fantasy powerhouse, known for its complex plots, and in-depth lore. The series has three games released thus far, but news of a fourth installment is already out.

Each game is fantastic; the characters are engaging; the plot is riveting, and the setting of Thedas is beautiful. There is absolutely no reason why fans of fantasy games shouldn't love this series.

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic is a wildly popular free RPG and for a good reason. The game has been around for ages, and there are few games as massive as this one. The game takes all the best things about Star Wars and puts them at players' fingertips.

Join the Jedi or the Dark Side and explore the galaxy. May the force be with you.

Dishonored

Dishonored is a gritty industrial action-adventure series. This first-person shooter is perfect for fans of action-strategy RPGs. Players get to enjoy the challenge of infiltrating target locations and gaining magical abilities.

Uncover the truth behind those who betrayed you and clear your name. With a star-studded cast and gorgeously rendered recreations of major global cities, Dishonored is a great series, and everyone should play it at least once.

Portal

Portal is a fascinating puzzle game. It features a cute stick figure named Chell, who uses a special device called, “the Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device”. The device creates portals between two flat planes.

The puzzles in this game are loads of fun, and they're great for hours of fun. Battle the evil AI, GLaDOS (aka Genetic Lifeform and Disk Operating System), and reward yourself with cake!

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy is an iconic series. The characters and storyline are beloved the world over. The series has over 15 games in the main storyline alone, and even though not all of them are available on PC, the ones that are, are amazing.

The games aren't light on playthrough times either, with the average game requiring 30+ hours to complete the main questline. Final Fantasy is a fantastic franchise, and all of its games are worth playing.

Baldur's Gate

Baldur's Gate is a unique RPG with an interesting origin. The game gets its start from the popular tabletop RPG, Dungeons & Dragons. The major races and settings are pulled from the Forgotten Realms, which is a particular ‘world' within D&D.

It is a delightful cross-section between the tabletop world and video games. Explore the world of D&D like never before in Baldur's Gate.

Bayonetta

Bayonetta is a sleek, cool video game that hails from Japan. It features a wickedly powerful witch whose name is, you guessed it, Bayonetta. Bayonetta is an angel-slaying, demon-summoning, gun-slinging enchantress.

This game is all about style, the flashier the fight, the more rewards you get. Players will get to up their noir fantasy game with Bayonetta.

Left 4 Dead

Who doesn't love a good zombie apocalypse survival challenge? Left 4 Dead has all the hallmarks of an excellent survival horror series. It is a first-person shooter with its twist on the historical genre.

There are four protagonists, and the game requires no small amount of teamwork to succeed. It is an excellent game with a unique take on a favorite fan subject.

Mafia

Ah, the old school mafia. Who wouldn't want to play an old fashioned mafia member, from the golden age of the rat pack? The whole series is engaging and worth every minute of gameplay.

The gameplay is fun, and the dialogue hearkens back to all of those mafia movies we all saw as children. Nostalgia with a dash of chaotic evil anyone?

Tetris Effect

Tetris is a true OG in computer games. It even comes pre-loaded on some of them. Recently, Tetris was given a facelift called the Tetris Effect. This reboot is even more addictive than the original.

The game has psychedelic backgrounds and a track tailor-made for the rhythms of this puzzle game. This game rockets up the nostalgia and ups the fun of this truly timeless classic PC game.

Bonus: Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn started as a PS4 exclusive, and it remains one of the most popular PS4 games to date. However, it was announced recently that the game would come to PC in the summer of 2020. If the game is half as popular on PC as it is on PS4, then it will be one for the ages.

The Bottom Line

Any one of these games is perfect for days of immersive fun. With the right PC and graphics package, players can take some of their favorite console games to a whole new level. Fans of games from all across the spectrum will find something enjoyable on this list. Whether you're a PC purist or a console addict, any one of these games is guaranteed to entertain.