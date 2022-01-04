Here at Your Money Geek, we like helping you find the best movies to watch, whether they're laughably bad horror films or movies that should be Broadway musicals, we've got them all.

16 Movies for a Snow Day That Will Keep You Entertained and Warm

Baby, it’s cold outside! No wonder we’re all staying inside. There's no need to let the cold weather make you feel cooped up indoors, though. There are plenty of great movies to watch this winter that will keep you entertained and warm. We bring you a list that has a little bit of everything to delight even the pickiest movie watcher! From heart-warming, feel-good comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, these films are sure to hit the spot on a chilly day.

So if you are in the mood to simply curl up on the couch, go ahead and shut the home office, grab a blanket, some popcorn, and hot chocolate, and get ready for some movie magic!

1. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

What can top a hot tub when it’s snowing out? A hot tub that’s also a time machine! If you want to watch a funny movie, Hot Tub Time Machine is the right choice. This comedy follows four guys who travel back to 1986 after finding themselves in a ski-resort hot tub. With hilarious performances from the entire cast, this film, and its unexpected twists, will keep you entertained all winter long!

If you love it, you can continue the movie binge with Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

“You know how everyone has that friend who's an idiot? He's our idiot.”

2. Groundhog Day (1993)

Groundhog Day is another excellent choice for a comedy film this winter. This movie stars Bill Murray as a man who keeps reliving the same winter day repeatedly after he goes to cover a weather-predicting groundhog for his news station. With its hilarious take on life, death, and rebirth, Groundhog Day will make you laugh even if it’s snowing outside!

“This is one time where television really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather.“

3. The Holiday (2006)

Looking for a feel-good movie that will make you laugh and feel warm all over? Look no further than The Holiday. This romantic comedy stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two women who swap homes during the holidays for a much-needed break. With Jude Law playing one of his most charming roles ever and Jack Black giving another fabulous performance of his career, this film is guaranteed to give you all the feels as two women find love and happiness on the opposite side of the world!

“You're supposed to be the leading lady of your own life, for god's sake!”

4. Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually is another feel-good movie that will keep you feeling cozy this winter. This romantic comedy stars many famous actors and actresses, including Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Laura Linney. The film takes place over the month leading up to Christmas, following nine intertwined stories of several different couples navigating their relationships and the complexity of one emotion – love.

“To me, you are perfect.”

5. Serendipity (2001)

Serendipity is another perfect choice if you’re looking for a romantic feel-good film this winter. This film stars John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale as two strangers who meet in New York City and fall in love. However, misreading the universe’s signals, they both believe they were never meant to be together and go separate ways. But fate has other plans! Serendipity is sure to please even 20 years later with its intriguing premise and beautiful cinematography!

“Maybe the absence of signs is a sign.”

6. Last Holiday (2006)

Last Holiday follows the story of Georgia Byrd (played by Queen Latifah), a woman who learns that she has a terminal illness. Tired of living life cautiously and with only a few months left to live, Georgia withdraws her life’s savings and goes on a wild adventure in Europe. Last Holiday is on our winter list every year with its funny jokes and heartwarming message!

“Next time… we will laugh more, we'll love more; we just won't be so afraid.”

7. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones is an unattached 30-something who realizes that she needs to change her life. After New Year's Eve, she vows that the new year will be different and she starts documenting a diary to keep herself accountable. However, the year gets complicated (and funny) when she begins an affair with her boss Daniel Cleaver (played by Hugh Grant) while ignoring advances from a man named Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) who may have genuine feelings for her. Bridget Jones’s Diary and sequels are always a charming hit with hilarious characters and sweet romance!

“December 25, weight: 140 pounds plus 42 mince pies. Alcohol units: oh, thousands. BUGGER OFF!”

8. The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause is a Christmas Eve tradition in many households. This film stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, who accidentally kills Santa Claus and must take his place. While he initially believes his trip to the North Pole to be nothing more than a dream, what transpires over the next few months has him believing otherwise. With its fun story and Christmas cheer, The Santa Clause is sure to please the entire family!

“Can We Take A Direct Flight Back To Reality, Or Do We Have To Change Planes In Denver?”

9. The Polar Express (2004)

While there’s no shortage of iconic Christmas movies, The Polar Express is a perfect choice for the family. This film follows the story of a young boy who boards a train that takes him to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. With its beautiful animation and heartwarming tale, The Polar Express reminds the boy and us that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe!

“Seeing Is Believing, But, Sometimes, The Most Real Things In The World Are The Things We Can't See.”

10. Elf (2003)

Elf, starring Will Ferrell, and James Caan, is a hilarious Christmas movie to watch this winter. This film follows the story of Buddy, a human who was raised at the North Pole by elves. Never truly fitting in with the other elves, Buddy travels to New York City to find his birth father. This movie is highly rated by both critics and audiences, with a generous helping of Christmas spirit and heart-warming messages as Buddy reunites with his father.

“We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.”

11. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

If you're looking for a hilarious comedy to watch this winter, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is a classic and perfect choice. This film follows the Griswold family attempting to have a traditional Christmas vacation—with disastrous results. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is sure to please with its gut-busting jokes and wacky characters!

“Where do you think you're going? Nobody's leaving. Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas. No, no. We're all in this together. This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here.”

12. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Last but not least on our list of holiday movies is The Nightmare Before Christmas. This Tim Burton dark fantasy film follows the story of Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town. He accidentally stumbles on Christmas Town and is completely in awe of everything it has to offer. With its excellent animation style and catchy songs, this Disney classic takes you on an adventure as Jack tries to kidnap Santa and take control of Christmas.

“There's only 365 days left 'til next Halloween!”

13. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is based on C.S. Lewis' beloved novel of the same name. The movie will take you on a thrilling journey through a mystical world as it follows four siblings in their adventures with the magical lion, Aslan, and the fight against the evil White Witch. This movie is sure to please with stunning visuals and an all-star cast.

“If It's A War Aslan Wants, It's A War He Shall Get.”

14. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

If you're looking for a thrilling mystery to watch this winter, Murder on the Orient Express is an excellent adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel. This film follows detective Hercule Poirot as he tries to solve a murder that has taken place aboard an icy train in Turkey. With its stunning cinematography, stellar cast, and suspenseful story, Murder on the Orient Express is a perfect murder mystery to get lost in.

“There are no killers here. Only people who deserve a chance to heal.”

15. The Revenant (2015)

If you're looking for an intense movie to watch this winter, The Revenant is a perfect choice. This film follows the story of Hugh Glass (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), a frontiersman who is mauled by a bear and left for dead by his companions. With sheer determination, Glass manages to crawl his way back to civilization and take revenge on those who betrayed him. This movie is full of adventure, action, and suspense. The cinematography of the cold, snowy landscape deserves a view on its own.

“I ain’t afraid to die anymore.”

16. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

If you're looking for a quirky movie to watch this winter, Edward Scissorhands is a perfect choice. This fairy tale follows the story of Edward (played by Johnny Depp), who has scissors for hands after his inventor dies before completing his young boy-like creation. This film is a story of an artificial age-less boy who struggles with finding his place in suburbia of ‘normal’ people and falls in love with Kim (played by Winona Ryder). Edward Scissorhands will keep you entertained all winter long with its surprisingly deep themes about acceptance and forgiveness!

“Don't be ridiculous. You're not handicapped, you're — What do they call the — exceptional?”

Ready to Curl Up?

These are just a few of the great movies you can watch this winter to keep you entertained and warm. We have personally seen everything on this list and loved every minute of it. So, grab some popcorn and get cozy—these films will have you curled up in no time!

