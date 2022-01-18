The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a hard nut to crack when you’re starting fresh. With 27 movies out to watch, the addition of television shows could put a lot of fans off from joining the franchise. But if you’re in the mood to take a dive into the television world of Marvel, maybe a list of some of the best shows they have to offer would help make it easier.

Right now, fans have been going through shows like Daredevil because of the connections that the show has to the overall MCU. With Kingpin showing up as Vincent D’Onofrio once again in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are plenty of connections that fans are interesting in exploring.

Going through ten of the best Marvel shows out there, there are some others that aren’t on the list but are still brilliant. Like an honorable mention of Runaways, the Hulu show that got canceled but is a fun look into some lesser-known Marvel heroes. But for now, let’s go through ten of the best Marvel shows out there!

WandaVision

Exploring grief through art is a common thing but it is surprisingly rare in our superhero properties. That’s what makes WandaVision such a gift for fans. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has lost her parents, her brother, been blamed for destruction, and lost the love of her life all in a few short years. So after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it makes sense that she’d have a bit of a moment to herself. The problem is just that her grief has created a hexagon that is keeping the town of Westview as her prisoners to live out her sitcom dreams.

“What is grief if not love preserving?” Vision says to Wanda in the show and it is a perfect look into what this show meant to fans. Wanda is a brilliant hero because she isn’t perfect, she operates in the gray area between being a hero and being a villain in the eyes of some and WandaVision doesn’t shy away from that aspect of her character and it is well worth the watch.

Hawkeye

Kate Bishop has been a beloved comic character since her debut in 2005 so when the show Hawkeye was announced with Hailee Steinfeld playing Kate, fans were excited to see where the character could go. And what a perfect little Marvel Christmas adventure we ended up getting with the show!

With only 6 episodes, the series was a brief look into the introduction of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) to Kate Bishop and how their unlikely pairing forced Clint into the role of mentor for the young archer. Kate finds herself in the midst of the tracksuit bros war when she steals the Ronin suit that Clint Barton wore during the Blip. It then forces Clint to fix his past mistakes as well as work with Kate Bishop and the two began to form an unlikely friendship and kinship for one another that had fans asking for more of the show! It’s quick, fun, and actually made many people love Clint Barton so what a delight!

Jessica Jones

Very few properties can stack up against the power of the first season of Jessica Jones. An incredible introduction into the fowl-mouthed and super strong private eye, the first season throws us right into the darkness of her character’s connection back to Kilgrave (David Tennant). Played by Krysten Ritter, fans flocked to the relatability of Jessica Jones. Mainly because she wore the same pair of jeans multiple times and slept in her make-up and would not really care what people had to say about her appearance.

But that first season and into the show’s second and third seasons really warmed audiences into Jessica as a character and has many of us waiting for her return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So if you want to get into the Netflix world of the Marvel shows, Jessica Jones is a beautiful place to start but warning: It is hard to watch at times.

Loki

For fans of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, it seemed like a long time coming for the brother of Thor to have his own time to shine. In Avengers: Endgame, a version of himself from the Battle of New York gets set free when he’s in possession of the tesseract and that break in the timeline forces the TVA to intervene and take the “variant” Loki into custody.

Fans flocked to the relationship between both Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki as well as Loki with his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). And the show itself was a weird look into where the future of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could go. It set up some things for the future by including He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) who is a variant of Kang (who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) but it is overall its own weird look into Loki that is brilliant, funny, and a good watch.

Luke Cage

We saw our first glimpse of Mike Colter’s Luke Cage in Jessica Jones as the bar owner who is bulletproof. So when he got his own show, fans were amazed by the story being told for their Harlem hero but also by the sheer amount of talent attached to the show. From Alfre Woodard to Mahershala Ali, the show had some of the best actors in the business as part of the show. Even if both Ali and Woodard are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in other properties.

The show gives us a look at Luke Cage living his life in Harlem while fighting against those trying to take over his home. He’s trying to protect Pop, everyone he knows and loves, and the Harlem that he wants to cherish. It’s a timely and brilliant show and one that will leave fans wanting to see Colter’s Luke Cage again in the MCU.

Agent Carter

The short-lived show that focused on Peggy Carter’s life after Steve Rogers crashed into the ice brought us a look into Hayley Atwell’s Peggy that was strong-willed, determined, and not afraid to put her life on the line to protect her friends. The show only had two seasons which would come to play throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame and then in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with the inclusion of Daniel Sousa but there is something beautiful about those seasons that left fans wanting more.

Agent Carter has Peggy working with Edwin Jarvis, the butler and friend of Howard Stark who Tony Stark named his A.I system after for how much of a father figure he was to him. The story fleshed out Peggy, gave us a look into her friendship with Howard and the world she had when Steve left, which was seemingly erased with Endgame.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

When it comes to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is a bit of a mixed reaction. On one hand, we got to see Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America so it was a beautiful journey by the time we got to the end of it. But it was a bit of a rough go at times and then we finally got to a pretty great finale. The show, overall though, had an interesting look and feel to it even if it wasn’t a perfect story.

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson was given the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers but when he thinks he is retiring it, the US government gives it to a man named John Walker who wants nothing more than to be the perfect soldier. Which isn’t what the shield is about, something that Sam knows and he fights for the shield back despite setbacks and new issues popping up. But the show is a good look at why Sam Wilson is such an amazing character and a journey to him accepting his position as Captain America.

Agents of SHIELD

Everyone thought that Agent Coulson had died after The Avengers but luckily we got to see the return of Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, a show that gave us a look into agents other than just Maria Hill, Natasha Romanoff, and the field S.H.I.E.L.D. agents that work with Nick Fury in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While there are arguments about its placement in the MCU at large, the show gave Marvel fans a television outlet for their favorite series. The first in the modern-day Marvel shows, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was a fun check-in point to some characters we knew and love as well as new characters to keep us interested in the show and is a fun bit of Marvel exploration for fans of the MCU as a whole.

Daredevil

Right now, Daredevil is having a bit of a resurgence since Charlie Cox has joined the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The show wasn’t the first time we met Matt Murdock in the live-action form. Ben Affleck played Daredevil in the 2003 movie which wasn’t the best introduction to the character. With the Netflix series, we got a deeper look into Matt as a character and what makes the lawyer tick.

Now, many are going back to learn about the importance of the character as well as watching the introduction of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin to connect back to his character showing up in Hawkeye. There are absolutely breathtaking fight sequences (like the one shot hallway fight) and characters that fans want to see come back time and time again in the MCU so it is well worth the watch for the MCU as a whole as well as for the brilliant intro to Matt Murdock.

The Punisher

Frank Castle is an interesting character. An antihero of the highest regard, the Punisher is the kind of man who at his core doesn’t want to hurt people but will do so to get to his end goal. The Punisher is a slow burn of a show, really picking up speed after its first few episodes but is a dark look into the struggles of PTSD from the war, depression, and more.

Jon Bernthal plays Castle in a way that makes you want him to succeed, despite the reality of what Castle is doing and with each introduction to him as a character, you care more and more about him. It’s a good show that might not matter in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon but it is still fun to watch. Plus it has Ben Barnes doing a great New York accent so at least you can have that to look forward to.

