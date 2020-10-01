PC gaming has always been the ultimate choice for gamers but let’s face it, PC gaming can be a huge money sink.

After spending thousands of dollars on the latest gaming PC, video card, the fanciest processors, GBs of RAM, and custom-built cases, there is a high chance you won’t have much left to fund the game itself.

Well, thankfully, this problem has been solved by a plethora of free steam games that lets you enjoy countless hours of fun without spending a single cent.

Since its release, Valve's distribution, steam, has enjoyed an enormous success thanks to titles like Dota 2, Fortnite, FortHalf-Life, Global Offensive, and ever so famous Counter-Strike. Steam not only gave boast to the largest marketplace of commercial titles, fortunately for broke gamers, it is also packed with free gems to keep you entertained until payday.

Steam’s library is massive. Sure, some of those are pay to win, and even more, are a colossal waste of time, but you can always find a handful of free games that are worthy of a download.

Here we present you the list of best free steam games.

The Best Free Games on Steam

Warframe

Since its arrival back in 2013, Warframe has seen a significant hype in popularity recently. Developed and published by Digital Extremes, Warframe is an action role-playing (RPG) third-person action online game. Due to substantial reviews and new content since its debut, Warframe has become a quite exciting prospect in the world of free-to-play steam games.

Journeying across Warframe’s massive universe is as satisfying as it is enduring. Throughout the game, you slash, shoot, and free-run through the different missions with the freedom to take on various objectives. It is another space-based game but with a bit of twist. The game makes it sure that the time spent in its world is always well rewarded, and with the efforts of the developers to make it better consistently, Warframe is better than ever.

Path of Exile

Path of Exile is a free-to-play action Role-Playing Game (RPG). At first glance, POE looks similar to the Diablo series or Diablo 2 in particular. But it definitely is not a retread; It uses initial familiarity to instill comfort before taking you to its complex mechanics, grimy dungeons, and wandering fantasy.

Create and customize loads and loads of unique skill combinations from tradable gems and our gigantic passive skill tree. Combine skill gems to customize a unique combination of power and defense.

From the intense combat scenes to the abundance of randomly-generated loot, to an immense amount of free content to totally unrestricted character progression, Path of Exile has is one of the best free-to-play games on Steam.

Team Fortress 2

In the relatively new world of free-to-play first-person shooters, Valve's Team Fortress 2 (TF2) is relatively old, but it has stood still in the test of time, now older than a decade still many call it the best game they have ever played on steam.

The core action pits two teams of players against each other in a battle to capture point, move a cart, or steal a briefcase. First released in 2007 is even older than Valve's other, more-realistic multiplayer FPS, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO). But Team Fortress 2 still gets content updates and keeps the interest alive.

The community of TF2’s is a competitive one, not just because of their deep understanding of or passion for the game but for their creative efforts for designing new weapons, items, and maps. Although your options for the best free-to-play games on steam have increased considerably, there aren’t many that beat Team Fortress 2.

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Next up in our best free-to-play steam games is Paladins: Champions of the Realm, it is an objective-based team first-person shooter game developed by Evil Mojo Games.

Paladins is a five-on-five hero shooter that empowers experimentation and true customization. Based in a vivid fantasy world, that features a diverse set of champions ranging from sharpshooting humans to mystical elves and jetpack-clad dragons. This game lets you customize your core set of abilities according to your style of playing, each champion is unique, and you can alter their capabilities from time to time.

Whether it’s the creatively imagined characters, the in-depth card and item system, or the fact that it’s free-to-play, make it a deserving contender for our list.

War Thunder

War Thunder is a game of grace. It is the most comprehensive free-to-play Military game on steam.

Even the widely known “World of Warplanes” doesn’t come close to it in terms of intensity and flight breathtaking experience. Flying over the peaks and valleys of a cloud formation, it makes you feel like you’re up there at the controls of a plane.

War thunder opens up the history book and lets you experience the intensity and the drama of World War II, game type ranges from air domination to ground Attack, and each has multiple objectives for different roles to complete, so you aren’t stuck doing the same thing repeatedly.

With strong visuals and convincing audio backing it up, you will find yourself loving the game in no time.

Fractured Space

Fractured Space is free to play team-based sci-fi capital ship warfare game. Edge Case Games has created something pretty unique with Fractured Space while using its trademark game design. The attention to detail and eye-catching graphics make the overall experience spectacular.

Fractured space offers the kind of year-round competitive play that participants in “Eve's annual Alliance Tournament” can only wish for.

Space is divided into five sectors: alpha, beta, a central sector, gamma, and one base sector. The aim is to get hold of the enemy’s home base, but to do that; your team has to open up jump routes by capturing forward bases in alpha or beta.

With a range of tempting ships to fly and tinker with and only a fraction of the effort that a game such as Eve currently demands, this game had to be included in our list.

World of Warships

If you like World of Tanks Blitz or the classic Tank Trouble, then you will want to give World of Warships a try.

World of Warships is free-to-play naval combat based on World War II vehicle shooters.

WOW lets you Command a massive naval fleet that features some of history's most iconic warships. World of Warships is rated high on its beautiful aesthetics. It lets keeps up the excitement that comes from commanding powerful warships during intense battles on the high seas.

The joy that comes from destroying the enemy's warships and watching it sink under the sea is unmatchable, and the large pool of ships changes the approach of the player in impressive ways.

The gameplay may seem slow for newcomers, but in the end, you will likely sink hours into this game without even realizing it. Nonetheless, the world of warships is an enticing addition to the world of free-to-play steam games.

ArcheAge

ArcheAge is set in the medieval fantasy world of Erenor, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Korean studio, XL Games. Walk, sail, or fly around in a free world that empowers players the freedom to craft, farm, and even build their mansion or trading ship.

The setting of the game is unique in terms of map, the zoneless area without much boundaries of segregation. ArcheAge is an entirely open-world game in which the players can get rewards even without going into combat.

Live the life of a humble farmer or sail around the open world of Erenor and live out your unique adventure.

Neverwinter

Neverwinter is a free-to-play MMO RPG developed by Cryptic Studios. The game is designed to incorporate multiple players and is based on the popular fictional world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Neverwinter is based in a city with Forgotten Realms; you can take on roles from 8 classes like Barbarian, cleric, rogue, wizard a fighter from the paladin, etc.

Neverwinter does one thing particularly well, Combat. The combat is some of the best, and since games like this are all about combat, it shines in this area.

Other than the combat system, differences in class play styles and overall progression system for equipment, companions, and mounts are well-designed. With the arrival of new mods now and then, Neverwinter keeps the fun alive.

Star Trek Online

Based on the world that is 30 years after the Star tr: Nemesis, Star trek online is a hugely popular multiplayer online role-playing game developed by Cryptic Studios. If you are a fan of Star Trek Deep Space Nine, then this game is all you needed. It lets you take the captain's chair as they command their starship and crew.

Star Trek universe released for the first time on a very massive scale. Despite being a decade old and outdated in terms of gameplay but what star trek online has over other MMOs such as Lord of the rings is that it got such a vast sea of content to offer. From fighter in space to combat at the ground, this game has everything to keep it alive for the next decade as well.

Crossout

Crossout is set in a post-apocalyptic world following the double whammy of an alien invasion, and a genetic testing project went wrong.

The vehicular action shooter combines fast gameplay with an excellent editor and a solid crafting system. In intense PvP online battles, craft your customized battle machines from a handful of interchangeable parts, ride them directly into combat and destroy your enemies.

Crossout majorly focuses on a crafting system. The game offers multiple choices of random parts to build something unique and capable of destroying anything other players can build. In both PvP and PvE mode, the game has so much to offer.

The Bottom Line

Nothing beats downloading a free PC game and jumping into a multiplayer battle. While there are many free games worth playing, some are in early access and limit features, or they encourage the purchase of in-game currency or employ pay to win tactics.

Playing games doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg, there are plenty of wars to earn free Steam codes or pick up free GameStop gift cards. Our top pick for gaining free Steam is the Mistplay app, and you can check out our full Mistplay review and make sure you visit our post on how to get paid to play video games.