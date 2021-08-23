16 of the Best Financial Podcasts to Learn About Money

There’s a popular saying that money talks. So when it comes to learning how to manage your own money, are you listening?

By the time you finish reading this article, you’ll be ready to close your eyes and open your ears to the best financial podcasts that can help you make the most of your money to enjoy life more with less money stress.

We’re not suggesting you’ll gain all the personal finance information you need by listening to money podcasts (after all, we’re grateful you’re reading this article!). Still, we think you’ll benefit from diversifying how you learn about money to include podcasts, just as investors benefit by diversifying their portfolios.

Ready to get started? Let’s turn up the volume and dive right in!

How Do You Find the Best Financial Podcasts?

When you conduct a Google search for personal finance topics, you’ll find articles published across a wide variety of websites ranging from household names like Forbes and NerdWallet to blogs written by everyday people sharing personal money stories to help others learn from their own experiences.

The same is true for personal finance podcasts. Whether you’re searching on Google or in your Android or Apple podcasts app, you’ll find podcasts hosted by well-known financial gurus, others by financial advisors, and many by people just like you and me.

According to a survey conducted by PodcastHosting.org, there are over 2,000,000 podcasts and 48 million episodes as of August 2021. While not all of these are financial podcasts, suffice it to say there are thousands of podcasts dedicated to managing your money and more being launched every day.

Rather than sending you to Google to find personal finance podcasts on your own, we’ve already done the heavy lifting so you can spend less time searching and more time listening. Following countless hours scouring the internet, researching finance podcasts across popular platforms, and asking podcast hosts to share their favorite podcasts, this article will help you discover podcasts that will be music to your ears (and your wallet!).

Highly Rated Personal Finance Podcasts on Wealthtender

Wealthtender is an online platform that connects people to the best financial advisors, coaches, personal finance blogs, and podcasts for their individual needs. We used the Wealthtender Financial Podcast Directory to identify four highly rated personal finance podcasts worth adding to your download list.

Each of the following finance podcasts featured on Wealthtender has earned multiple five 5-star reviews from their listeners. Here are brief descriptions about each show along with a link to their website or recommended podcast player:

Average Joe Finances – The mission of the Average Joe Finances podcast is to help people realize their growth potential no matter their income level. They want you to become financially independent, just as they aspire to do the same.

Mitlin Money Mindset – Hosted by financial advisor Larry Sprung based in Hauppauge, New York, Mitlin Money Mindset is a podcast about the financial, money, and recreational mindset needed to successfully plan for and live your best life before and through retirement.

Joney Talks – Joney Talks is a podcast that aims to help you understand the basics of investing and create a place to discuss money with the ultimate goal of reaching financial goals. The podcast covers topics such as investing in the stock markets, making income on the side, talking to people of the FIRE community, and discussing money mindsets and lifestyle changes.

The House Hacking Podcast – The House Hacking Podcast is dedicated exclusively to house hacking. Whether you want to have the extra money in your budget to pay down debt, get ahead financially, or learn about real estate investing, there is no better place to get started than listening to this podcast.

Top Finance Podcasts Hosted by Financial Advisors

While hiring a financial advisor comes with a cost, you can gain many useful insights to improve your financial well-being for free from financial advisors who host their own podcasts.

Some podcasts hosted by advisors feature interviews with their clients, which can be a great way to learn how they’re helping others and if they may be a good fit to work with you, too. Other podcasts dive deeper into topics related to advisors’ areas of specialization, sharing knowledge gained through financial certifications they’ve earned and their years of experience.

Here are four of the top finance podcasts hosted by financial advisors.

Stay Wealthy – Hosted by Taylor Schulte, an advisor based in San Diego, California, the Stay Wealthy podcast tackles topics such as IRAs, 401(k)s, retirement income strategies, insurance, pensions, social security, and more. Each episode is designed to give you the tools you need to improve your financial life and “stay wealthy” in retirement.

Take Back Retirement – Co-hosted by Stephanie McCullough and Kevin Gaines, advisors based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Take Back Retirement is the money show for Gen X and baby boomer women looking for retirement advice from two fun financial planners. Each episode cuts through the myths and mysteries to help you feel more confident about your choices and move toward sustainable financial stability.

Retirement Revealed – In this podcast, host Jeremy Keil, an advisor based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, helps his listeners plan for retirement and solve their retirement worries by identifying their unique five-step retirement solution. New episodes are published every two weeks.

Do More with Your Money – Hosted by Woburn, Massachusetts-based advisor TJ van Gerven, this highly-rated podcast is designed to teach you how to optimize taxes, invest strategically, and plan for financial independence. You’ll also benefit from TJ’s expert insights in the areas of equity compensation, diversification, and early retirement.

Plutus Award Winning Money Podcasts

Each year, The Plutus Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving financial literacy, awards recognizing top personal finance content across several categories, including finance podcasts. Here are four of the best personal finance podcasts that have won a Plutus Award in the last couple of years.

Find Your Freedom: The award for Best New Personal Finance Podcast in 2020 went to Becky Blake, whose Find Your Freedom podcast shares the stories of women who have become debt-free, achieved financial independence, quit their jobs, started their own businesses, traveled the world, and defined freedom for themselves.

Journey to Launch: The Personal Finance Podcast of the Year award in 2020 went to Jamila Souffrant, host of the Journey to Launch podcast. This podcast provides ideas and resources to help you skyrocket your savings, blast through your debt and ultimately launch you on your journey to Financial Freedom & Independence

The Fairer Cents – This podcast earned the Best Personal Finance Podcast for Women award in 2019. The Fairer Cents is an economics and finance podcast about “badass women and their money stories — but not the usual stories” featuring conversations with underrepresented voices and tackling stickier issues like the wage gap, emotional labor, and breaking into the boys’ club.

Side Hustle School – The Best Entrepreneurship / Side Hustle Podcast award in 2019 was awarded to Side Hustle School. A new podcast episode is released each morning. It’s short—each episode is less than 10 minutes long. By listening to the show, you’ll hear different stories of how ordinary people have all started a hustle without quitting their job and by using the skills they already have.

Favorite Finance Podcasts of Podcasters

We also asked several hosts of personal finance podcasts to tell us their favorite podcasts to listen to when they’re not working on their own. Here are four of the top personal finance podcasts, according to podcasters.

Bigger Pockets – Imagine you’re friends with hundreds of real estate investors and entrepreneurs. Now imagine you can grab a beer with each of them and casually chat about failures, successes, motivations, and lessons learned. That’s what The Bigger Pockets Podcast is all about.

Stacking Benjamins – Host Joe Saul-Sehy strikes a great balance between casual, light-hearted fun and excellent, useful information. He has great guest experts and funny regular bits—a very enjoyable way to up your financial knowledge.

Afford Anything – Host Paula Pant interviews a diverse array of entrepreneurs, early retirees, millionaires, investors, artists, adventurers, scientists, psychologists, productivity experts, world travelers, and regular people, exploring the tough work of living a truly excellent life.

Framework – Even financial advisors enjoy listening to personal finance podcasts! Framework with Jamie Hopkins is a popular podcast designed to help financial advisors go deeper into financial planning, practice management, marketing, business development, new legislation, and leadership.

Which Money Podcasts are Right for You?

Deciding which personal finance podcasts are best for you will vary depending on your individual financial circumstances as well as your daily schedule.

While some podcasts average 30 minutes or even 60 minutes in length and can be great if you have a lengthy commute, others are often much shorter, allowing you to pick up a few quick money tips while running errands.

And the best finance podcasts for some people might be focused on building passive income streams. In contrast, other people prefer podcasts offering practical financial advice to help with day-to-day money management.

If you’re not sure where to begin, the finance podcasts featured in this article are a great place to start. Whether you have a few minutes each day or a few hours each month available to turn idle moments into opportunities to get money smart, you’ll feel more confident about your finances and even enjoy a few laughs along the way.