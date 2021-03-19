Fallout 76 is a game that allows for lots of creativity and experimentation, with many different ways to play. Some players might choose to engage in certain combat scenarios head on, while others might opt for a more stealthy approach. Or perhaps you don't want to deal with very much combat at all. Pretty much however you'd like to play, Fallout 76 has a particular build for you.

When deciding upon a build, you'll want to customize your perk cards, which are unlocked as you play. One thing that will help you is if you plan your build from the start. You can utilize this nifty Character Build Planner & Calculator to figure out what you need for the particular build you're going for.

In this post, we'll go through some of the very best builds in the game, from snipers, to stealth, builds for PvP, and more. We also referenced specific YouTubers and members of the community to see what their favorite builds are.

These are the best Fallout 76 builds.

Bloodied Melee

Kicking things off is a build that is extremely useful since it doesn't require ammo. The Bloodied Melee build is meant for more fast paced interactions, allowing you to run around and take enemies out quickly up close.

Strength: 15 (3 Traveling Pharmacy, 3 Barbarian, 3 Blocker, 3 Incisor, 3 Martial 3 Artist)

Bloodied Stealth

As recommended by YouTuber THE TR3-B BLACK MANTA CHANNEL, use this build if you're looking to take enemies out quickly and stealthily. It's similar to the melee build from above, though it emphasizes stealth and is made even better if you have the B2525 Fixer, which offers explosive damage.

Strength: 2 (2 Blocker)

Heavy Gunner

For this endgame build, as noted by YouTuber SH Games, you'll want to use it as a Heavy Gunner template and adjust accordingly depending on playstyle. This build will help you deal high amounts of damage, while withstanding attacks dealt by enemies. In short, this is a great build for tank players but will take some time to get sorted.

Strength: 15 (3 Master Heavy Gunner, 3 Heavy Gunner, 3 Expert Heavy Gunner, 3 Lock and Load, 3 Blocker)

Stealth Sniper

The great thing about this build is that it allows you to keep full health, and since you'll be taking shots from afar, you don't need to prioritize high damage resistance armor. YouTuber Angry Turtle recommends utilizing the Suppressed Gauss Rifle or the Zz IE Lever (which deals explosive damage). The IE Lever can take out many foes in just one hit.

Strength: 3 (3 Traveling Pharmacy)

Team Player

Playing Fallout 76 as a solo player is certainly viable and a lot of fun, but there's a SPECIAL magic that happens when playing with friends. That's why we recommend the Team Player build, which emphasizes healing — as suggested by YouTuber NeoLux13. Many of the perks with this build are geared towards maximizing healing abilities, such as Philanthropist (3), which restores “much more” of your team's hunger and health.

Strength: 3 (3 Traveling Pharmacy)

V.A.T.S.

The V.A.T.S. system has been in Fallout for a while, and it makes its return in Fallout 76 — though it works differently since this is an online only game. V.A.T.S. allows you to pinpoint specific limbs with much more accuracy and according to YouTuber Knight Knowledge, this is the build you want to use for that particular mechanic. You'll find that this build grants you higher accuracy and action points, perfect for using V.A.T.S. more effectively.

Strength: 2 (2 Bandolier)

Merchant

A build we like to use is one that focuses on trading. This particular trading build is great for carrying lots of items, maximizing the amount of resources gained from crafting, and saving/earning you more money. Ultimately, you'll want to use this specific build if you're someone who likes to trade and earn money often.

Strength: 15 (3 Pack Rat, 3 Traveling Pharmacy, 2 Sturdy Frame, 4 Strong Back, 3 Ordinance Express)

Explosive

Perhaps you're a player looking to take a more…explosive approach. If so, we highly recommend this explosive build, as suggested by YouTuber Vlad Armstrong. When using this build, you'll want to prioritize V.A.T.S, as explosives deal more damage than they would otherwise. Using explosives is a great way to deal high splash damage, as well, so utilize this build if you plan on taking on several enemies at once.

Strength: 12 (3 Blocker, 3 Ordinance Express, 3 Pain Train, 3 Traveling Pharmacy)

High Health

For an endgame high health build, we recommend this setup, as suggested by YouTuber Damazingamin. The great thing about this build is that it's viable in PvP and PvE, and is ideal for players who are wanting to steer away from using Bloodied. This is more of a slow paced build that works for players who are looking to be more deliberate with their shots.

Strength: 2 (2 Traveling Pharmacy)

PvP

While most players will start out prioritizing PvE scenarios in Fallout 76, eventually, you'll want to try out PvP. As suggested by YouTuber TYR, this build also works in PvE situations, but mainly prioritizes PvP, with a focus on heavy weaponry. The main point of this build is that it features high DPS, while improving effectiveness in Power Armor. This build is also meant for players looking to hold lots of consumables, as you'll need them before, after, and during fights with other players.

Strength: 12 (3 Traveling Pharmacy, 3 Master Heavy Gunner, 3 Heavy Gunner, 3 Expert Heavy Gunner)

With all of that in mind, you should now be prepared for all sorts of playstyles in Fallout 76. Do keep in mind, there are a ton of other highly effective builds out there, but these are some of the more popular ones you'll want to to try.