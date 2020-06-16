There are some games that we could spend hours on end entertaining ourselves, exploring every inch. Fallout 4 is definitely one of them.

Fallout 4 is post-apocalyptic Boston, where you journey through the wasteland with you pal Dogmeat on a quest to find your son. Along the way, you encounter all sorts of creatures, vagrants, monsters, and some pretty strange individuals.

The only thing that could make this game even more amazing is a bunch of fantastic Fallout 4 Mods to enhance your gameplay experience.

Check out our list of the best Fallout 4 Mods out there!

Fallout 4 Graphics Mods

Fallout 4 Cel-shaded

Fallout’s semi-realistic art style is often beautiful, and just as frequently hideous. If its inconsistencies annoy you, perhaps throwing it through SweetFX and turning it into this cel-shaded comic book is for you.

The result is, naturally, Borderlands by Bethesda, but it works exceptionally well for a mod that simply retrofits filters over everything.

Enhanced Wasteland

Fallout 4 is a pretty handsome game, even if it does suffer from some technical hang-ups. Its world is full of colorful places, be that the swirling green nuclear fogs of the Glowing Sea, the reds and blues of Boston’s wooden housing, or the earthy tones of its rural districts.

While more colorful than previous games in the series, Fallout 4 is still quite washed out. The Enhanced Wasteland Preset for SweetFX 2.0 makes the colors of the world pop that much more, ensuring a vibrant visit to the Commonwealth.

Enhanced Blood Textures

There is a lot of blood in Fallout 4—great torrents of thick, splattery blood. Since you will see a lot of it, it makes sense to make sure it looks as pretty as it possibly can. That is precisely what Enhanced Blood Textures does.

E3FX

Made by the same modder behind The Witcher 3’s exceptional E3FX mod, this reshader adds SSAO, realistic lighting, and sharpening to help bolster the atmosphere of the game, without radically changing the colors.

Fallout 4 Settlement Mods

Manufacturing Extended

Contraptions DLC added several interesting manufacturing elements to Fallout, but this Extended mod brings even more interesting and sophisticated additions to the system.

New machines can take junk directly from your inventory and create whole new items from them, generating power armor, faction gear, or even cola for your every need.

Robot Home Defense

So you have seen the Automatron Fallout 4 DLC and love the idea of having robot servants, but don’t like the idea of paying money for the blighters.

Enter the Robot Home Defense mod, which allows anyone with ranks in Robotics Expert and a Fusion Core to create their own AI slave.

Protectrons, Mister Gutsies, Assaultrons, and more are available to be built and defend your settlements from raiders. You can even have any number of robots accompany you on your travels around the Commonwealth. Are you having trouble with a mission? Just take an army of droids with you!

Functional Weapon Racks

The opening menu shows a variety of cool weapons proudly displayed on the walls of the Red Rocket Garage. It is just for show, though: try and do this yourself, and you will end up buried under half a ton of weapons.

This Fallout 4 mod adds fully-functioning weapons racks to the game, meaning you can finally show off your rarest finds and creations.

Better Settlers

Add some variety to your settlements with Better Settlers. It brings greater diversity to your settlement population and also provides them with better weapons.

There is also now the chance for them to use stimpacks, and Lifegiver and Adamantium Skeleton perks to make them hardier in battle. Not only will your towns be more interesting to live in, but they will also be better equipped to fend off raiders, too.

Create a Settlement Anywhere

Building settlements is the game’s killer feature, but you have to set up home exactly where the game tells you to.

If you have found the perfect hillside retreat, though, don’t let rules and regulations stop you from building a castle. Just install this Fallout 4 mod that spawns a workshop anywhere in the world and create a settlement location around it.

Unlimited Settlement Objects

And while we are on the subject, don’t let anything stifle your creativity – especially the game’s object limits. The game prevents you from building any more items in your settlements when you reach a specific limit.

This Fallout 4 mod breaks that barrier and lets you craft as much as you please. Don’t take no for an answer, just mod instead!

Homemaker – Expanded Settlements

If your settlements don’t quite feel like they are packed with enough home comforts, the Homemaker mod is what you need. It adds over 100 new items to the game’s crafting system, allowing you to create a wide variety of new objects to furnish your settlement with.

New lights, chairs, showers, crates, crops, and many more items are available in the crafting menu when working on your settlement.

Better Generators

Settlements are big, but not big enough to waste space. If you want to have plenty of lighting and laser turrets guarding your zones, you need a boat-load of power, and that means generators.

To power an ambitious settlement, you need to make so many generators you may as well build the walls from them. Reduce the number of engines you need chugging in your villages by installing Better Generators, which ensures each standard unit produces much more power.

Crafting Workbenches

Crafting is a huge part of Fallout 4 but, unusually, weapons and armor are something you cannot create from scratch. Sure, you can modify existing ones, but making your own bespoke item? Nah.

Until now, that is, with these workbenches that introduce new crafting systems for post-war weapons, armor, and clothing. You can even craft ammunition. Just drop these in your settlement and get your gun nut hat on.

Fallout 4 Gameplay Mods

Another Life

Fallout 4 is, in essence, a tale not unlike Blade Runner about Synthetics – or ‘Synths’ – that is so technologically sophisticated they can pass for their squishy counterparts, more often than not. While vanilla Fallout 4 sees synths trying desperately to blend in with humans and live a normal life – to the dismay of persecuted robots the wasteland over – the Another Life mod gives you a choice to become a synth, rather than a human.

Another Life, then, is an alternative start mod similar to the ones you will find for Skyrim. The pre-war sequence can merely be a simulation taking place in the mental circuits of the latest bot – i.e., you – off the Institute’s production line. Once you leave the bathroom at the game’s beginning, choose ‘awaken’ rather than ‘slumber,’ when prompted, to start your new life as a Replicant Synth. When you wake up in the Institute instead of Vault 111, it is time to choose one of 36 occupations – as a synth ready to go out into a dangerous human-infested world would need to, of course.

From the red-hot Arsonist to the thoroughly modern House Husband, occupations define your starting gear, weapon, perk, and location as well as faction allies. It also dictates the starting quests you are given. Another Life, then, is one of the best Fallout 4 mods for replay value.

Beast Master

Ever fancied a Deathclaw as a sidekick? The Beast Master mod allows you to do just that, granting you the power to tame creatures in the wild and recruit them as companions.

They won’t just simply follow you around either; the mod has functions to let you rename your pet, accessorize them, send them out on scavenger hunts, and mutate them with serums—a far more interesting creature feature than the Wasteland Workshop’s taming function.

Ransacked Relays and Shuddersome Subways

If you are hungry for additional scripted content, then this quest mod will keep you going a little further. It contains two new dungeons with questlines that hand out decent rewards. There are bosses to be fought, new weapons to be found, and creepiness to endure. It is fully voiced, too, to keep up those professional standards.

Be The Dog

When designing your character, ‘Man’ or ‘Woman’ is about as diverse as the choices get. Don’t settle for that, though: use this Fallout 4 mod to Be The Dog. We are talking playing the entire game as beloved pooch Dogmeat (or another type of dog should you so wish).

With a Pipboy strapped to his leg, Dogmeat is ready to tackle the creatures wandering the Boston wastes with his variety of bite attacks, all while dressed up in doggy gear (no guns or power armor here!).

And yes, you can recruit Dogmeat as a companion even when playing as him, meaning you can turn Fallout into a doggy duo road trip.

Take Cover

Fallout 4’s shooting is already better than anything in the series before it, but trust modders to improve it even further. Take Cover adds a Deus Ex-style cover system where the camera pulls out into third-person when crouching or leaning against walls or other bullet-stopping objects.

You can then lean out and fire with just a click of the right mouse. You can even vault over low items for that authentic cover-shooter vibe.

Armorsmith Extended

The ultimate in defense, the Armorsmith Extended mod, makes ten massive changes to Fallout’s armor system. The most notable improvements are the ability to wear multiple armors together (such as clothing underplate) and being able to wear a hat and masks or glasses at the same time.

Practically every form of armor is now craftable, too, including a new Therm Optics armor that increases stealth by cloaking the user when stood still or sneaking.

Wearable Backpacks

Considering Fallout 4 is a game that involves an awful lot of picking things up, your character has nothing to hold all that junk in. No, not even pockets!

This Fallout 4 mod adds backpacks to the game, which means not only is there now a logical place for all your junk to be kept, but it also comes with the added bonus of extra carry weight stats so you can cart around even more things.

We Are The Minutemen

The Minutemen are the Commonwealth’s last hope. While it is understandable that they have been crippled by time and poor resources, as you help them during Fallout 4, they never feel much more than a group of shabby survivors.

We Are The Minutemen makes them a much more formidable force. The handiest adjustment is scaling Minutemen patrols to your level, so when they come to lend a hand in battle, they are actually helpful.

True Storms: Wasteland Edition

There is already some impressive weather in Fallout 4, but why not make downpours even more epic with the devastating weather effects that come as part of the True Storms mod?

The Skyrim variant was brilliant, and with the addition of radiation rain and heavy dust storms, it is sure to add some extra atmosphere to the game.

Craftable Armor Size

Fallout’s armor choices are all pretty basic: while it comes in many pieces for each limb, they all pretty much amount to basic knee/elbow pads and a chest plate.

Craft more interesting armor with this Fallout 4 mod, which allows for light/medium/heavy variations of the leather, metal, combat, raider, and synth armor types. Not only are there stat benefits, but you can look much cooler too, equipping big plate armor without the need for the power suits.

Carry Weight Modifications

As much as we all love Fallout 4 there is something none of us can deny: you are going to spend a lot of time faffing in menus, especially when it comes to trying to choose which items to hang onto when you are over-encumbered.

If you are on the hunt for as much scrap as possible, you will know this is a real pain. Remove your weight woes with this Fallout 4 mod, which ensures you can carry exactly as much as you want to, be that carting the entirety of Boston’s bin contents on your back, or reducing it to more realistic levels.

Improved Map With Visible Roads

This Fallout 4 mod tweaks the map to make it a little more usable, such as adding numbered grid lines, brightness levels, and distinct waterlines. It also makes roads visible (you are shocked, we know) so you can work out where it is easier to traverse.

More Armour Slots

Quite a few of Fallout’s clothing options prevent you from equipping limb armor, which doesn’t make sense. Why can I wear arm guards over a Vault-Tec jumpsuit, but not over a two-piece?

This Fallout 4 mod champions sartorial logic and allows you to match armor plating with most outfits, meaning you can have the best of both worlds when it comes to armor and charisma boosting gear. There are a few clipping issues since armor was never intended to be worn over clothing, but that is a small price to pay for the huge benefits, and fashion is pain.

Fire Team Support

When things get sticky in battle, you need friends to rely on. This Fallout 4 mod makes your allegiances with factions even more useful by allowing you to call in members as a Fire Team to support you. You can summon individuals or groups of Brotherhood of Steel and Minutemen troops. Or, if you want to go crazy, there is the option to call in tamed Deathclaws.

Remove Power Armour Drain

Power Armour requires fusion cores to keep moving, but they are not the most common sight in the wasteland.

If you are finding it impossible to keep your armor rig fuelled up, this Fallout 4 mod allows you to cheat a little and stop your armor from draining batteries.

Everyone’s Best Friend

According to the mod creator, Valdacil, there’s evidence in Fallout 4’s code that originally there was supposed to be space for both Dogmeat and another companion to follow you simultaneously.

Everyone’s Best Friend restores that possibility, meaning you can enjoy the company of your canine friend alongside another human companion – all using in-game functionality.

Upcoming Fallout 4 Mods

Final Fantasy 7

Want to re-explore the Final Fantasy VII Remake? Then you might want to keep an eye on this work-in-progress Fallout 4 FF7 Midgar mod. Reddit user Darktryad is currently working on recreating the game’s iconic Midgar in Fallout 4. There’s more to do than enjoy the sights, though, and there will be a selection of quests to keep yourself busy.

Fallout Miami

This total overhaul mod for Fallout 4 has received a huge amount of attention despite still being relatively early into development, and it’s not hard to see why.

Already, this mod’s vision of post-apocalyptic Miami is looking spot on, with plenty of local sights, offbeat humor, and a considered back story behind every Floridian mutant you come across.

Fallout Cascadia

Another overhaul of the Fallout 4 map that promises to take players to the Pacific Wasteland with Seattle as its central location, Fallout Cascadia is as ambitious as it is gorgeous. Cascadia’s creators are also keen to return to more ‘classic’ Fallout gameplay, bringing the focus back on RPG mechanics by reviving the skills and perks system used in Fallout 3 and New Vegas.

Wasteland Wrap Up

There you have it! Now you can explore your new custom wasteland with these fantastic mods on your Fallout 4 game.

Always remember it is vital to save your game or begin an entirely new one, before loading the mods into your game. Mods are created externally, so it is always important to be safe and hit that save button.

So grab your controller, fire up your pip-boy, and get started on your new post-apocalyptic journey!

Which mod on the list is your favorite?