Your entire life changes the moment you have kids. While most of us understand that becoming a parent will mean less sleep and more diapers, we drastically underestimate the impact children will have on our TV watching.

When you watch your favorite shows through the eyes of a child, you’re suddenly shocked by all the inappropriate content and suggestive language you never noticed before.

Many parents feel that their only choice is to go from one extreme to another (cue purple dinosaur). However, the good news is that The Disney Channel has several scheduled shows that are kid-friendly and parents will enjoy.

9 Family FriendlyDisney Channel Shows to Watch

If your family is like mine, one of your favorite ways to relax at the end of a long day is to gather on the couch, turn on the TV and watch our favorite family-friendly shows.

And before you start worrying about too much family screen time, you can take a deep breath and relax. This is because shared viewing experiences are more helpful than harmful.

There are many benefits to watching TV with your kids, including opportunities to discuss your family’s values and providing increased family bonding time.

The only problem is that most kid-friendly shows lack storylines and characters that adults can connect with and enjoy for more than 5 minutes before wanting to poke their eyes out.

As a mom of two kids, I’ve had great luck finding awesome family-friendly shows on The Disney Channel that the whole family can enjoy.

The Best Disney Channel Shows for Families

If you grew up on Earth, there is a strong chance that you enjoyed watching many of the shows on The Disney Channel as a kid.

While the Disney shows that you knew and loved, like Boy Meets World and Doug, are long gone, there are now plenty of series that are ready for the next generation to enjoy.

Below you’ll find a list of shows available on The Disney Channel that are kid-tested and parent-approved!

No Disney Channel? No problem! Many of these shows are offered on other platforms like Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and the Disney Now app.

1. Bunk’D

Best for families with kids age 8 and up.

This popular series is the type of show that Disney is famous for. Bunk’D takes place at Camp Kikiwaka, where the CIT’s (Counselors in Training) are the main characters in the show. As you can imagine, a kid’s summer camp provides the perfect backdrop for tons of family-friendly episodes covering topics like roommates, rival campers, and mysteries in the woods.

2. Raven’s Home

Best for families with kids age 7 and up.

This Disney Channel gem stars Raven Symone. A spinoff of That’s So Raven. This show shares the story of two single moms, who are also best friends, as they move in together to raise their children. The two moms have very different parenting styles, which pay off when dealing with many issues that arise with three kids under one roof.

The show does a great job of incorporating modern challenges to allow families to discuss their values and priorities. Kids and adults will enjoy the hilarious antics and realistic scenarios presented in Raven’s Home.

3. Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Best for families with kids age 9 and up.

A new original series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, is full of family-friendly mystery and drama. Set in the fictitious town of Sulphur Springs, Louisiana, the show shares the story of middle-schooler Griffin Campbell. The boy and his dad have moved into the supposedly haunted Tremont Hotel, which is full of adventure, including time travel, ghosts, and an unsolved disappearance.

The mildly spooky show has enough suspense and mystery to captivate adults and big kids at the same time while avoiding blatantly scary scenes. The veil of secrecy surrounding the story's events provides a sounding board for discussing the importance of forgiveness and honesty.

4. Liv and Maddie

Best for families with kids age 7 and up.

Liv and Maddie Rooney are teenage twins who are complete opposites. Maddie is a student-athlete, while Liv is a famous actress and singer. In reality, both characters are played by the same person, Dove Cameron, who does a great job in both roles. However, Liv and Maddie aren’t the only reason that your entire family will love this show. All of the characters in the series are hilarious and loveable.

The storylines are lighthearted, relatable, and totally entertaining. While Liv and Maddie are the stars of the show, their mom’s character will leave you all laughing hysterically with her comedic delivery.

5. Tricked

Best for families with kids of all ages.

Who doesn’t love mind-blowing magic and hilarious hidden camera pranks? Well, this series combines both of them in one program that your entire family will enjoy. Watch as YouTube personality and magician Eric Leclerc amazes kids and adults through his magic on the streets of New York and Canada. You’ll be in awe of his creative and amusing antics like floating popcorn, a chalkboard that solves math problems, and creating friendship bracelets in his mouth.

6. Ride

Best for families with kids age 8 and up.

American teenager Kit Bridge’s entire world changes when she and her father move to England. He has been hired at Covington Academy, an elite boarding school that she will now attend. Ride is a funny, heartfelt series that focuses on the relationships and challenges that we all face as we navigate changes in our lives. Filmed in an actual castle in Northern Ireland, you will enjoy the scenery as much as you enjoy the series. Chosen by Common Sense Media as one of their top picks for families, this Disney Channel show is sure to become one of your family’s favorites too.

7. Coop and Cami Ask the World

Best for families with kids age 7 and up.

Coop and Cami Wrather are a brother-sister duo who have created the successful online show “Would you Wrather.” The savvy tweens harness the power of social media as they poll the show’s audience with this or that questions to make all of their decisions. From what they will eat for dinner to whether their mom should go on a date with the school principal, they always follow through with the results of their surveys. With a strong emphasis on family relationships and friendship, kids will enjoy the show’s events and characters, while the heartfelt and funny content will amuse parents.

8. Just Roll With It

Best for families with kids age 7 and up.

Part sitcom and part improv, this family comedy series on The Disney Channel is like no other you’ve ever seen. The actors on the partially scripted show have arrived to film with their lines memorized in front of a live studio audience. Everything goes along as planned until a foghorn is blasted, and the audience gets to choose what happens next. No matter what the audience decides, the actors have to “just roll with it” and make it happen without any preparation.

The scripted portion of the show includes a heavy emphasis on themes that include blended families, step-parents, and other relatable issues that parents will appreciate. The series takes inspiration from Whose Line Is It Anyway and “Choose Your Own Ending” Books, and the result is an entertaining and engaging show that you’ll all enjoy.

9. Sydney to the Max

Best for families with kids age 9 and up.

This modern family comedy series follows the lives of tweenager Sydney, single father Max, and grandma (Caroline Rhea) as the three generations navigate life together. The plot follows outgoing Sydney as she struggles to understand why her overprotective dad throws down so many rules and guidelines for her to follow.

Embedded into the show are flashbacks to the 90’s showing Max and his mom navigating many of the same situations that Sydney is currently experiencing today. The show's premise helps kids see that parents faced the same challenges growing up and that they really do understand what they're going through.

Conclusion

While parents traditionally tend to avoid kids' shows due to annoying songs and cheesy actors, there are many benefits to watching television as a family. The good news is that many kid-friendly series bridge the gap between what kids want to watch and what adults can not only tolerate but actually enjoy.

If you’re looking for family-friendly shows to enjoy with your kids, The Disney Channel offers a great lineup of series for you to choose from. Full of real problems and funny moments, these tv shows are sure to become part of your family’s weekly routine.

With a wide variety of programs that include sitcoms, mysteries, dramas, and reality shows, you’re sure to find something that your family will love.