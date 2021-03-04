Do you remember Bandersnatch? The “choose your own adventure” episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror series?

Everyone on the internet was obsessed with the concept of making choices that influence how the story progressed, but some people had no idea there is an entire genre of gaming that allows you to do just that — choose your own adventure!

We have compiled a list of fifteen of the most popular and best choose your adventure games to help you find one that’s perfect for your gaming tastes. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for a fun story to get lost in or a serious gamer looking for a tedious adventure, we’ll help you choose your own adventure (or COYA).

15 of the Best Choose Your Own Adventure Games

Choose Your Own Adventure Romance Games

Choices

Pixelberry Studios has created a series of incredibly addictive choose your own adventure games that center around your character’s love life. You can even customize your character’s appearance as the story progresses! Choices feature many different genres, storylines, and experiences, and they’re all told through gorgeous customized story art. Whether you want to relive high school romances, court a prince, or romance a werewolf, you’ll find the perfect adventure with Choices.

Lovestruck

Lovestruck is similar to Choices. It’s an addictive romance choice-based story that allows you to explore your ideal romance, just like you’re reading a juice romance novel. Whether you’re looking for the high fantasy of attending a magical school or you want to live in the wilds of the woods with your myth-based clan of magical beings, you are bound to find the perfect story to get lost in. Some of the stories' art is reminiscent of Netflix’s Castlevania series, and there is a vampire storyline.

Chapters

Chapters is Crazy Maple Studios’ hottest interactive story game. You can enjoy storylines created by the studio or dive into user-created content. Some of the most popular genres in the game are paranormal romance, thriller, and billionaire romances and these stories have over 5 million views! This will be a great choose your own adventure game if you’re looking to share a story with others.

The Ratchelor

While The Ratchelor is not as in-depth and addictive as the previous COYA games, The Ratchelor is a hilariously fun game that you won’t want to miss out on. You can customize your rat-persona, dress them up, and get them ready to meet the love of their life. Just like The Bachelor TV series, you will be met with a series of ratchelors (rat bachelors) that may or may not be your soulmate.

I Love You, Colonel Sanders

This game was all the rage in 2019, but that doesn’t mean it can’t become the hottest thing in your life. Do you love KFC? Do you love Colonel Sanders? Well, you can live out your own romantic fantasies with the swoony Colonel Sanders in this hilarious choose your own adventure romance simulation game. Try out I Love You, Colonel Sanders, and you won’t be sorry.

Choose Your Own Adventure Horror Games

The Town of Light

The Town of Light is a choose your own adventure game that is truly a psychological horror game, and you can play it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This game may be unsettling for some players. It centers around a young girl in an asylum in Italy dealing with abuses in the facility, and the outcome of her experience is rather grim. You may want to keep the lights on when you play.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn is an interactive horror game that you can play on Playstation 4, set on Blackwood Mountain, you control eight different characters through nonlinear storylines as you try to uncover what happened and fight to survive. The game was quite popular when it was first released, and it later led to two subsequent games in the same universe. The virtual reality spin-off Until Dawn: Rush of Blood and a prequel The Inpatient.

The Wolf Among Us

The Wolf Among Us is an episodic graphic adventure that is available on several different gaming consoles. Players control the sheriff of Fabletown, Bigby Wolf. The town is a small community set within 1980s New York City, filled with fairy tales and folklore stories. Throughout the game, you must investigate a series of mysterious murders. This is a fun and addictive game and is set to have a follow-up game soon.

The Walking Dead

Made by the same developer as The Wolf Among Us, this episodic graphic adventure loosely follows the fan-favorite TV series The Walking Dead and comic books. There are four different seasons of the game to pick from, and each of them is just as fun as the one preceding it. What’s nice about choosing your own adventure games like The Walking Dead is that some areas of the game require timed responses that lead to significant decisions that impact the game's overall outcome. If you love zombies, this is the best game for you.

Darkness Beneath

The Darkness Beneath was developed by The Mindflayer and is a unique and intense narrative-based adventure game. The game has four main outcomes you can reach, but how you get there is entirely up to you. You explore the pains of human existence and dive into a twisty horror-infused world as you play.

Choose Your Own Adventure Teen Games

Monster Prom

Monster Prom allows you to live out your wackiest highschool dreams as a monster! This chooses your own adventure game is more of a roleplay-style adventure that is presented in novel form. You are bound to fall in love with all of the characters in the game and what’s nice is that you can play with up to four friends! Become your own little monster and find a date for prom!

Reigns: Her Majesty

In Reigns: Her Majesty, you have to be good at strategically choosing your next move. The gameplay is super easy, as all you have to do is swipe left or right to make your just or unjust decisions as your royal subjects try to take down and depose of you and your husband. This is a game that’s not just fun, but it makes you think about your choices' potential outcomes! This is a great game for teens who want to play Choices but are too young to play just yet.

Undertale

Undertale is a fun RPG-based choose your own adventure game that is entirely non-violent. Every enemy you encounter can be defeated without violence, you can dance with slime, and you can even pet a dog! You can ignore this choice and consider raining destruction down upon your foes in the game. This game is probably the simplest one on our list and is great for kids or players looking for easy fun.

Choice of Robots

The Choice of Robots game is an epic 300,000-word interactive sci-fi novel that allows you to play your choice of characters, romance different characters, discover four different chapters, and unlock different achievements as you move through the adventure. Choice of Games also features many different games you can explore once you have your fill of the Choice of Robots. Like our last choose your adventure game.

Creatures Such as We

Creatures Such as We is a very tame philosophical interactive, entirely text-based romance novel. Yes, that’s right — there are no illustrations involved with this choose your own adventure. This game has six different character paths that you can take based on your decisions as you read through the novel. This is the perfect game for someone looking to live out a moon-tourism fantasy.

Bottom Line

Choose your own adventure games have been very popular for a long time, but there aren’t as many games as you would expect there to be. Some people consider RPG games like Cyberpunk 2077, Mass Effect, and Dragon Age similar to COYA games, but not everyone feels the same way. What’s important is that you find a game that suits your gaming level and provides you with the adventure of a lifetime.