When you are ready to start investing your money, choosing, the right brokerage account is the key to reaching your financial goals and building the right foundation.

Fortunately, you have plenty of options to consider when you are looking for your online broker.

This is great news because you can be more selective and ensure you are using a broker that fits your investment needs. However, there is also a downside.

Since there are so many options, it can be daunting as a beginner or investing noob to know where to start and which platform is best for you.

But don’t worry! Below I’ll cover the best brokerage accounts to consider, which will hopefully help you make a more informed choice!

What is a Brokerage Account?

A brokerage account is an investment account that will allow you to buy and sell various investments like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, index funds, or ETFs. It’s also an account that can hold cash, so you have money ready to go to work for you when you are ready to invest.

Types of brokerage accounts

When you look at opening a traditional brokerage account, you will typically have two choices when you pick your broker: an individual brokerage account or a joint brokerage account.

Individual brokerage account: This is the standard account that most people use, where you open a brokerage account in one name and are the only account owner attached to that account.

Joint brokerage account: If you open a joint brokerage account, this means you will be opening a shared account with two or more individuals. Typically, you’d open a joint brokerage account with your spouse, but one can be opened with your child, other family members, and even business partners. There is more info as well as pros and cons with this account type – learn more here.

What can you do with a brokerage account?

Utilizing a brokerage account is a great way to help you accumulate wealth, save for a large purchase in the future, and invest for retirement outside of your 401k or IRA.

When you open a brokerage account, you have more financial options for your money than, say, a savings account at your bank.

You can buy and sell stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and other securities.

Get access to investing tools, research, and experts to help you.

It helps you reach bigger financial goals than letting your money sit in a bank.

When should you open a brokerage account?

You should open a brokerage account when you have savings goals five years or more away but might not be for retirement. This account can be a great companion to your emergency fund, which can elevate your overall financial health.

And since a traditional brokerage account is a taxable account, make sure you first have your emergency fund built and max out your retirement accounts first. That way, you are financially prepared and are ensuring you are investing for your future retirement.

Opening a traditional brokerage account can also be a great way to put more of your money to work, especially as you earn more or have leftover money to invest. It’s how you can ensure to become wealthy and live a more comfortable life.

So Which Brokerage Account is Best?

The challenge with choosing the right brokerage account is that many offer similar features, services, and price points for trades and accounts.

In the last few years, the financial industry had some disruptors shake up the market, forcing some of the original players to match. This is great news for you, the investor. But like I said earlier, this can make it difficult to choose the right broker or confuse you.

Below is a list of the best brokerage accounts:

Charles Schwab

Vanguard

Fidelity

Webull

Charles Schwab

One of the best online brokers today is Charles Schwab, founded in the early 1970s. As of today, they offer a great selection of ETFs and index funds for investors.

And to compete with some of the new fintech companies in the space, Charles Schwab has lowered trade commissions to match others. Additionally, if you open a brokerage account, there is a $0 account minimum, $0 maintenance fees, and $0 online equity trades.

Learn more about Charles Schwab

Vanguard

Vanguard is a personal favorite of mine and is also a pioneer in index fund investing. Also founded in the 1970s, it was developed by John C. Bogle, who is also touted as the father of index funds.

The brokerage was also one of the first firms to have astronomically low fees, which keeps more money in investors’ pockets. They are also one of the most trusted brokers globally, often recommended by well-known financial leaders and investors.

Currently, though, their fees are not the lowest (although damn close), but they do have some of the best funds and a great history of performance. On their website, they note that 84% of Vanguard funds outperformed their peer averages.

Learn more about Vanguard

Fidelity

Out of the best brokerage accounts list, Fidelity might be one of the oldest around founded back in the mid-1940s. Compared to Vanguard or Schwab, they have fewer index funds to choose from. Now they still have a great selection, so don’t let that last sentence scare you aware.

But another standout feature of this broker is they also have no account fees, $0 commission trades, and no minimums to open an account. And they offer some funds with 0% expense ratios, which others are not doing yet.

Learn more about Fidelity

Webull

One of the newer brokerages on the block is Webull, which has quickly started establishing itself as a top contender in the investing space. The company was founded in 2017, so it has a short track record and offers some great things for investors.

Webull was built as a mobile-first platform, and they offer commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and options. You can open individual brokerage accounts or an IRA, plus you can even trade cryptos. The one downside is that they do not offer index funds at this time, but they do have a great selection of ETFs.

Also, they have a robust trading research platform to help you make better investment choices.

Learn more about Webull

What is the Best Brokerage Account for Beginners?

If you are just getting started with investing or might be looking for more automated options, there are some other brokerage accounts you might want to consider as a beginner.

Below is a list of the best brokerage accounts for beginners:

M1 Finance

Betterment

Stash

Ally Invest

M1 Finance

Many people would like to invest but aren’t interested in always learning or tinkering with their portfolios. One option is to choose M1 Finance, which makes investing easy with their automated account management and portfolio options.

You can choose over 80 custom profiles to invest in, own fraction shares of stocks or ETFs, and create investing and rebalances schedules, so you don’t have to log in constantly. There are a few account options, too, like an individual brokerage account, joint brokerage account, an IRA, or a Trust.

With M1 Finance, you aren’t charged commissions or markups on any trades, no platform usage fee, and no fees to deposit or withdraw from your bank. However, there are some miscellaneous fees to pay attention to for certain actions.

Learn more about M1 Finance

Betterment

Betterment was founded not long after the 2008 financial crisis and became a leader in robo-advising, helping investors all over. Since there are many account types to consider, Betterment aims to make it easier for beginners to start.

They offer various portfolios that you can choose from, which are then automatically handled for you. Additionally, Betterment optimizes portfolios for max tax efficiency.

With Betterment, there is an annual fee of 0.25% per year on your balance. And there's no minimum balance required on your account. If you want more advice or management services on a higher balance, there is a premium plan with an annual fee of 0.40%.

Learn more about Betterment

Stash

Stash Invest, or just Stash, has quickly risen the ranks as one of the best investing platforms for beginners and beyond. You can invest in fractional shares of funds and stocks with as little as $1. The company will also help you balance and provide portfolio recommendations tailored to your needs.

Stash offers three account plans for investors that will cost $1 to $9 per month (pending your selection). Each plan offers features, even beyond your investments, so you have more control of your money.

You can also invest in a brokerage account, traditional IRA, or Roth IRA retirement account.

Learn more about Stash

Ally Invest

In the personal finance industry, many love and utilize Ally Bank for their online banking needs. But you might not have realized they also offer investment options and services too.

Ally Invest offers Self-Directed Trading and Managed Portfolios, which have some differences between them.

Self-Directed Trading: stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs, commission-free stocks, commission-free ETFs, commission-free options trading.

Managed Portfolios: Robo-advisor that you can start with just $100. No advisory fees, annual charges, or rebalancing fees, and 30% of your portfolio is set aside as an interest-earning cash buffer. Monitoring and automatic rebalancing of portfolio, ETFs, and various portfolio choices to pick from.

Learn more about Ally Invest

Are brokerage Accounts Worth It?

Pending your current personal finances, opening a brokerage account can be a great option for you. These allow you to save money and invest in helping you reach a future goal (like saving six-figures).

Here is what makes brokerage accounts worth opening:

No withdrawal limitations or penalties like 401ks or IRAs

You can take money out anytime without paying fees.

You can invest as much as you want, with no account restrictions.

There can be more flexibility when you pay taxes, pending when you sell

Can earn a tax break from any loss on losing investments

Remember, the downside is that you will typically have to claim any capital gains as taxable income with a brokerage account. However, funds and ETFs are more tax-efficient that might be interesting for you to invest.

Is my money safe in a brokerage account?

When you invest in a brokerage account, your money is insured and protected by SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation). This protects the customers up to $500,000 and up to $250,000 in cash. For any legit broker, this means you have protections in place to receive refunds if your cash and assets of the brokerage go bankrupt.

How do I Choose A Brokerage Account?

Since there are so many options today, it might be hard to know which brokerage account to choose. While many of the above brokerage accounts offer very identical features, there will still be some minor differences that might matter to you.

Here are some important tips to think about before opening any brokerage account.

Understand the fees

While fees have gotten lower over the years thanks to the Fintech disruption, many brokerage accounts may offer various fee amounts. Naturally, you want the lowest fees possible. But don’t get too caught up in chasing minor fraction percent savings, especially if one broker has everything you need.

Look for things like fund fees, account fees, if there are fees to buy or trade stocks, etc. Compare those numbers to all the brokers you are considering.

What types of investments do they offer?

As you consider opening and investing in a brokerage account, what kind of investments you need will matter. Pending the company you choose, you’ll want to ensure they have the type of investments you want.

Do they offer ETFs, index funds, bonds, stocks? Are their choices limited and selective? Do they offer custom portfolios, or do you need to pick your investments only?

Make sure the platform lets you do everything you need

The goal is to have a platform that allows you to manage investments all in one place. While you might be interested in just a traditional brokerage account, it’s nice to have other options like retirement accounts, 529 plans for future education costs, etc.

Brokerage Accounts FAQ

Can you use a brokerage account as a checking account?

A brokerage account does have similarities to a checking or savings account in that you can make as many contributions or withdrawals as needed at any time. However, a brokerage account gives you way more investment options and is not FDIC insured like a traditional bank.

Do you pay taxes on a brokerage account?

When you open a traditional brokerage account that is not a retirement account, you have opened a taxable account. This means if you make money when your investments go up or your investments pay dividends or interest, that income is going to be taxed.

Is there a penalty for withdrawing from a brokerage account?

With a traditional brokerage account, there are no penalty fees for withdrawing money from that account. However, any money you withdraw will be taxable. So any capital gains from the sale of your assets are subject to taxes, which is something to keep in mind.