Over the course of eight episodes, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will explore each chapter of the hit series through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Executive Producer Jon Favreau. The series delves into the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Episode Seven — “Score”

We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian’s musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session.

Episode One — “Directing”

The Mandalorian brought together a diverse and talented group of directors to bring the series to life. The first episode of Disney Gallery will take audiences on the filmmakers' individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair. Go behind the scenes with Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Episode Two — “Legacy”

The second episode of the series brought the cast and crew together to discuss the influence of Star Wars on both their lives and the production of The Mandalorian. Dave Filoni touched audiences with his deep insight on the influence of The Phantom Menace on the Star Wars legacy and the meaning of hope.

Episode Three — “Cast”

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers discuss their unique roles on The Mandalorian and what led them to a galaxy far, far away.

Episode Four — “Technology”

Jon Favreau and his team devised a new method of filmmaking by expanding upon technology previously developed for projects like The Jungle Book and The Lion King. Join the crew and creatives as the roundtable discusses how they created an immersive shooting stage, utilizing video walls and game engine software in an unprecedented way to create the world of The Mandalorian.

Episode Five — “Practical”

Join the cast and crew of The Mandalorian as they celebrate the artistry behind the practical models, effects, and animatronic creatures that bring the show to life.

Episode Six — “Visualization”

Much like the original trilogy, The Mandalorian drew influences from both Western and Samurai films. We delve deeper into those influences and discuss how emulating those genres inspired the show.

Updated 6/12/2020 with Episode Five promotional photos.