DC Comics' global Batman Day celebration is where fans can embrace their inner caped crusader while taking part in Batman-themed digital activities!

DC today unveiled plans for a global Batman Day celebration on September 19, 2020, inviting fans of all ages around the world to participate in a wide range of Batman-themed activities to honor the iconic DC Super Hero. For the first time, fans have the opportunity to drive along with a “Batman and The Riddler” theme on Waze.

To complete the experience, you can listen to the Waze and DC Super Hero or Super-Villain playlists on Spotify while driving via the Waze Audio Player feature. Plus, free digital comics, free activity kits for kids, a Batman Virtual 5K/10K Run/Walk, and even a digital mystery to solve in which fans can put on their cape and cowl and transform into their strongest self.

Fans can also team up with Batman to protect Gotham City in a series of digital activities, such as joining the celebration on social media and helping Batman to piece together a series of clues left behind by The Riddler. If you can decode these mischievous hints, you’ll unlock exclusive, limited-time reveals! The adventure begins when the virtual Bat-Signal lights up at 12PM PT, September 18, on the @DCComics Twitter.

Drivers Can Ride-Along with Batman or The Riddler with the Batman Theme on Waze

The new Waze Batman theme allows for more than 100 million monthly active Waze users to ride along with Batman and The Riddler from August 31 to October 31. Waze drivers can opt to hear directions in the style of Batman, voiced by Batman: The Animated Series actor Kevin Conroy, as well as select a custom Batmobile icon and Batman mood.

Drivers who want a slightly more villainous experience can select The Riddler voice directions (voiced by actor Wally Wingert), mood, and custom vehicle. Waze users worldwide can experience the Batman theme in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

As noted above, the other exciting elements of the annual celebration of DC’s Caped Crusader include:

Experience Batman:

Caped Crusader Training: Are you ready to team up with Batman? In the week leading up to Batman Day, fans will have a chance to immerse themselves in all things Batman. Each day, visit BatmanDay.com to find new activities, such as DIY cape and cowl instructions, a how-to video about creating your own Bat-Signal, and more!

Are you ready to team up with Batman? In the week leading up to Batman Day, fans will have a chance to immerse themselves in all things Batman. Each day, visit BatmanDay.com to find new activities, such as DIY cape and cowl instructions, a how-to video about creating your own Bat-Signal, and more! Batman Virtual 5K/10K Run: Get your cape on and participate in the Batman Virtual 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Launching on August 31 in partnership with RAM Racing, the Batman Virtual Run allows participants to run their own race during the day or under the darkness of night (but with reflective gear for safety!). Registered participants will receive an exclusive collection of Batman-branded gear, including a premium quarter-zip pullover, finisher’s medal, cap and more. Learn more and register at https://dcbatmanrun.com/.

will feature back-to-back Batman Arenas, along with a special Classic Batman Invasion Event. Players will also be treated to a free Batman Day Gift and various sales on in-game chests and bundles. DC Legends will celebrate the protector of Gotham this Batman Day! Players who login on September 19 will receive a special treat, and can check out the store to unlock and boost up their favorite Gotham Super Hero or Super-Villain with a promo sale.

will celebrate the protector of Gotham this Batman Day! Players who login on September 19 will receive a special treat, and can check out the store to unlock and boost up their favorite Gotham Super Hero or Super-Villain with a promo sale. DC Universe Online is celebrating Batman Day with an in-game Batwing form change trinket, free for all players, and a new Riddler-inspired aura for members between September 14-20.

is celebrating Batman Day with an in-game Batwing form change trinket, free for all players, and a new Riddler-inspired aura for members between September 14-20. DC’s digital subscription service, DC UNIVERSE, will also be celebrating with some exciting news you won’t want to miss!

Batman Around the World:

Fans in Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, China and Japan can enjoy special offers, giveaways, and exclusives on a variety of Batman comics.

Italy Cartoon Network will host Batman-themed programming starting on September 14 on CN+1.

Fans can register now for the virtual Batman run/walk-in Brazil (https://www.yescom.com.br/batman).

In Japan, UNIQLO UT will be launching a collection of t-shirts and hoodies featuring Batman and other DC characters by renowned artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, in all UNIQLO stores on September 18.

Fans in the UK will be able to enter competitions for the chance to win Batman bundles. In addition, there will be retail promotions with partners.

Free Digital Comics & Activity Kits:

DC will offer free digital comics including the first chapter of Batman: Curse of the White Knight graphic novel by Sean Gordon Murphy for adults and teens. Fans of any age can enjoy the free digital editions of Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 and the first chapter of the Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime graphic novel. Readers can find them at DCcomics.com and ReadDC.com as well as Apple, ComiXology.com, Google, Overdrive, Madefire, and Nook.

Families can enjoy the timeless DC Super Hero with free activity kits to print at home, available at www.BatmanDay.com.

Explore more of the Batman universe with a curated reading list on www.BatmanDay.com.

Watch Batman:

HBO Max will celebrate with a Batman takeover of the DC Brand Hub from September 18-19.

Key Cartoon Network international territories across APAC and EMEA will host exclusive Batman-themed programming and stunts for kids in September.

Shop Batman:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC are also joining forces with an extensive list of retail partners, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, iTunes, Walmart, GameStop, and Google Play, among others who will have special Batman promotions.

Global partners such as LEGO, SpinMaster, and Funko will release exclusive Batman products in celebration of the DC Super Hero’s big day.

Our Batman Day digital comics book sale will feature more than 400 eBooks and 3,000-plus digital comics, discounted as low as 99c for periodicals and as low as $5.99 for ebooks here.

Hero Initiative, the charity that helps comic book creators in medical and financial need, is celebrating Batman Day with the Batman 100 Project! Hero commissioned 100+ top artists to do original drawings on DC’s Batman #75, and the originals will be auctioned at Heritage Auctions (www.HA.com/Batman100) September 13-19.

Conceived by artist Bob Kane with writer Bill Finger, Batman is humanity’s timeless hero. First appearing in “Detective Comics #27” on March 30, 1939, the socialite Bruce Wayne turned crime-fighter called Batman has stood as a symbol of determination, bravery, and justice to generations of fans for more than 80 years.

He has influenced every area of modern entertainment, appearing in countless comic books, Saturday morning cartoons, multiple television series, video games, theme parks and experiences, toys, collectibles, apparel, and lifestyle products, as well as, blockbuster animated and live-action films. Batman is a multi-billion dollar icon who continues to reign as the most popular single Super Hero ever created.

Fans can join in on social media using the hashtag #BatmanDay and visit www.BatmanDay.com for the latest news and updates.