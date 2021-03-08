From their humble beginnings of Pong, Atari, Space Invaders, and the forever popular Nintendo Entertainment System, video games have become such an expansive industry; there is something out there for everybody these days.

You’ve got computer games, console games, mobile games, even virtual reality games for your phone or computer to choose from. Game systems like Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch are always coming out with more engaging and life-like games. Despite being a multi-billion dollar industry, many people believe video games really are a waste of money and a waste of time. Still, I’m certainly not one of those people.

What’s a Waste of Time or Money?

Webster's dictionary defines “waste of time” as bad use of time. To me, anything that you might spend money on in the process would then be a waste of money as well. There are many things that I would consider a bad use of time.

Complaining\Whining

Procrastinating

Gossiping

Unnecessary worry or anxiety

Bullying

Shopping

Mindlessly Surfing the Web

Any movie after 1998 with Adam Sandler in it

I could go on, but playing video games won’t be on that list no matter how far I go. The reason is, playing video games is mostly meant to be a form of entertainment. If you are going to deem playing video games a waste of time, you need to include TV, radio, music, sports, movies, board games (and I love board games), etc.

Some people might consider one or all of those as wastes of time a well, but that doesn’t make it true, at least not for everyone. There is value in all entertainment, and playing video games is no exception. Are there more productive things you could be doing instead of defeating Gannon or Bowser for the 100th time, maybe, but that’s not the point? The entertainment business's very nature is to waste time, and it’s a necessity for a happy life.

We Need Entertainment\Relaxation

The ability to be entertained and take our minds off things has never been more important. Forgetting about any worries you may have is not a waste of money but an invaluable use of your money. Without the ability to relax, many of us would go absolutely bonkers. People created entertainment for a reason, and it certainly has its health benefits; video games are just another form of it.

They are Actually Cost-Effective

As far as entertainment value goes, playing video games is actually quite cost-effective, and they always have been. Developers first created games that were almost impossible to beat, also called Nintendo hard. The reasoning behind this is that developers thought it wouldn’t get played anymore once the game was defeated. Making games so difficult would force kids into playing their games for hours on end until they mastered every level, every bad guy, and every move in their arsenal.

Today’s games have moved more toward the replay value model. The idea here is that you can play the same game, but there are many playable characters, game plots, and\or endings that can happen based on one or many of these factors or even other in-game decisions. This can, in essence, create a whole new gaming experience while still technically playing the same basic game.

I like to look at it by breaking down different forms of entertainment by their cost per hour. For example, you might pay $14 bucks to see a movie for two hours, making the cost $7 bucks an hour. Although video games have a higher upfront cost, console games (my preference) typically cost about $60; because of the original toughness and today’s replay value, video games come out on top.

Video Games Can Be Very Cost-Effective

These are just a few popular forms of entertainment, and the prices may vary, but I think they are reasonable averages. There are cheaper hobbies, sure, but I’m actually lowballing the hours entertained for video games here. I personally love to play video games in the JRPG (Japanese Role-Playing Game) genre, and some of these games can easily take me 50+ hours to beat. Length is actually one of the attributes I research before buying a game.

Considering 50-60 hours of gameplay for only one play-through would bring my total cost to about $1 per hour, even though I rarely take advantage of the reply value (I really have to love it, as Final Fantasy VII love it, I’d hardly say the games I buy are a waste of my money.

The chart above also assumes that you are playing single-player games. Imagine how much the cost-effectiveness improves for multiplayer games. With online games being so popular, anytime, anyplace is always an option. You don’t even need to be on the same continent as your buddy to login and start having fun.

Don't forget that there is a market out there for used games, so after you've finished playing it yourself, you can sell it to recoup some of the cost.

Fun for the Whole Family

Popular video games like Mario Party, Mario Kart, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, and similar titles are not only made to be played over and over to no end, but many of them are super family-friendly, even for non-gamer moms, dads, or even grandparents!

Not only is it entertaining, but having the whole family involved in any activity, no matter what it is, is never a waste of money in my mind. Think of it as family board game night, only on the TV instead and probably more engaging to boot. The only risk here is that you’ll likely need to invest in some extra controllers, but for the right game, it's very much worth it.