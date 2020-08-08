The Best Apps to Make Money In 2020 ($$$)

You may have heard that it’s relatively easy to earn money using your smartphone.
It’s true; if you have a smartphone and can download these free apps, you could start earning money right away. Some apps ask you to perform tasks in exchange for money, whereas others require that you sell something.
While other apps require that you are mobile, some even let you earn money from the comfort of your home.
Read this ultimate guide to discover our 35+ favorite apps to make money.
Earn Cold Hard Cash with Cashback Apps
Survey and Cashback apps are great because you simply need an internet connection and a bit of extra time. If taking surveys or uploading receipts in exchange for cash sounds fun to you, there are several apps to choose from. While you won’t get rich taking surveys or getting cashback, it can be a fun way to earn a few extra dollars.
1. Ibotta
Ibotta is a cashback site that offers a $10 sing up bonus. Like other cashback sites, Ibotta includes grocery store brands and has an affiliate program.
When users recommend that friends start using Ibotta, they receive $5 in exchange for their friends signing up. Users can either shop online or in-store. If users shop in-store, they must upload a photo of their receipt to receive cashback.
2. Fetch Rewards
If you want to earn points just by scanning your receipts, check out Fetch Rewards! There are over 250 popular brands that it syncs with, and once you earn enough points, you can redeem them for Amazon gift cards and gift cards from other top retailers.
3. Rakuten (previously Ebates)
Rakuten (previously known as Ebates) is another cash back app that allows you to also apply rewards, coupons and promo codes to your online shopping and in-store orders. You can install the app on your browser for automatic savings, and they'll send you your “Big Fat Check” each quarter.
4. Shopkick
Earn money for your everyday shopping with Shopkick! Shopkick is the FREE app that pays you for the shopping you’re already doing. Users can download the app on their smartphones and start earning “kicks” (Shopkick’s reward currency) in exchange for free gift cards from Target, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and many more retailers that are so essential right now.
By shopping online, inviting friends to join the app or watching in-app videos, you can start earning rewards from the comfort of your home toward major savings. Plus, Shopkick has tons of fun at-home ideas, including family activities, recipe videos and more!
5. Paribus
Have you ever felt cheated when you see that an item you bought a couple of months ago decreased in price? If that's the case, then Paribus can help. It's one of the best money making apps that is 100% free and helps you get prompt refunds for past purchases. If a store owes you money, then this app will help you reclaim it!
6. Dosh
Dosh is a rebate app. Users can download this app then add their credit card and debit card information. Dosh users earn $5 as a sign-up bonus. This app is a favorite among users because they do not have put in extra work to get a payout from the app.
Users simply upload their credit card information to the Dosh app or website and earn money for making qualifying purchases. The minimum cash out is $25.
Money Making Survey Apps
7. InboxDollars
InboxDollars sets itself apart because it pays users cash per survey rather than to also earn points. Users can use this site to take surveys, open paid emails, and play games to earn money on the platform.
The minimum cash out is $30, so it takes a bit longer to earn money on this platform than some others. The payout on InboxDollars is via PayPal, or you can choose to have a check mailed to your home.
8. Survey Junkie
Survey Junkie is an online survey website that focuses on gathering general consumer information. They connect companies that need market research with individuals in their respective markets.
These people take surveys through the Survey Junkie website in exchange for cash. Users can use the website or download the app to sign up. Survey Junkie ‘pays’ 100-200 points per completed survey, and survey takers can exchange their points for cash or online gift cards. The minimum cash out is $10.
9. Swagbucks
Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty-program operator and one of the most popular survey sites available. They give users $5 just for signing up and have a high reward-per-survey ratio.
Users must be over 18 and can earn several dollars per survey. The average survey pays between $0.25 and $0.50.
10. MyPoints
MyPoints has been serving customers for over two decades. They offer paid surveys and pay people for shopping online if done through their platform. First, users sign up online. Then, they start shopping online they way they usually would, but they must first access the retailer they are shopping with from MyPoints’ online platform.
Users earn up to 25 points per dollar they spend online and get to redeem points for Amazon gift cards or gift cards with over 75 other online retailers or restaurants.
11. Google Opinion Rewards
If you're looking for a quick way to get the best cash back every week, check out Google Opinion Rewards. They'll let you take surveys based on watching videos and other easy tasks. By doing this, you'll make some extra money that you can use in the Google Play store.
Money Making Apps for Android Phones
12. MobileXpression
MobileXpression is a market research company that is aiming to understand the patterns and behaviors of people using the internet through their mobile devices. Simply download the app on your Android device and use your phone as you usually would.
You can earn your first gift card in as little as one week.
13. S'More
S'more is another great Android app for scoring free money. S'more is a lock screen rewards app that allows you to earn points in exchange for us placing ads and content on your lock screen. Directly download the app and put your phone lock screen to work for you.
14. MistPlay
Mistplay is one of our favorite apps to make money while still having some fun. Mistplay is an Android app in the Google Play App Store that pays users for trying new mobile video games.
Unfortunately, you cannot get cash via PayPal. However, you can earn free gift cards playing games and sell your unwanted gift cards online. MistPlay is also a great way to earn Google Play credits for future games.
15. Luckstastic
Lucktastic is a free Android and IOS app and a fun way to win real cash and earn rewards. If you love match games and like making cash or gift cards, get ready to try a new match game that will surely leave you wanting to play more.
Best of all, Lucktastic Match is always free!
16. Tap Cash Rewards
With this moneymaking app, you can kill some spare time while using this Google Play money making app. You'll be making money in no time just by watching videos, playing games and more.
Services Apps
If you have a skill that other people might be able to use, you can use an app to provide a service. All the following options offer cash via direct deposit in exchange for your services.
17-18. Lyft or Uber
A popular way that people use their smartphones to earn money is to deliver people to their destinations. Both Uber and Lyft allow drivers to sign up and start driving almost right away; they just must pass a background check before the app enables them to start driving.
Drivers must be 21 or older, have proof of insurance, a clean record, a driver’s license, and a valid vehicle to drive for either service.
19. UberEats
If you don’t want to drive people around, you may want to deliver their food instead. You do not need a car to deliver UberEats and can select that you will be delivering via scooter or bicycle in the app.
UberEats deliverers set their own hours and do not have to meet any vehicle restrictions.
20. DoorDash
DoorDash calls its deliverers Dashers. DoorDash is available in 4,000 U.S. cities and allows its dashers to choose when, where, and how much money they earn. The payout per delivery depends on the size of the food order they deliver, the tip they receive from the customer, and the distance they drive. To start driving, dashers need to prove that they have access to a reliable vehicle, have a smartphone, and are eligible to work in the United States.
21. Instacart
The Instacart app allows people to be personal grocery shoppers. These individuals visit grocery stores and shop for specific items that app users have chosen. Shoppers use their smartphones to shop and then deliver groceries to app users. Instacart requires shoppers to be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States.
They must also confirm that they have consistent access to a vehicle and be able to use a smartphone. Shoppers are paid based on the size of their orders and are tipped at a flat rate by customers.
22. Postmates
Similar to UberEats and DoorDash, you can make some instant cash on the Postmates app by delivering takeout orders in your town. Use this as an opportunity to start a side hustle on your own schedule. You'll earn more money based on weekly guarantees, no fees, and being able to keep 100% of the tips you receive.
23-24. Fiverr and Upwork
Fiverr and Upwork are websites that pair people who can provide a service online with relevant available gigs. Tasks range from doing website coding to creating logos to freelance writing to mystery shopping and more. The site is called Fiverr because the starting rate for any project is $5 and increases from there.
If you have a freelancing skill that you could sell online, you can create a Fiverr profile and start completing projects for others. There is no minimum cash out.
25. Rover
If you love furry friends, Rover may be the best moneymaking app for you. You'll get paid to have fun walking other peoples' dogs. Did we mention that top dog walkers earn upwards of $1,000 a month?
26. Task Rabbit
Your neighbors may need help with basic tasks or running errands, and that's where you come in! If you specialize in running errands, household odd jobs, or administrative and virtual support, this side gig app is for you. Make money on this app and then cash it out for whatever you'd like! You could make anywhere from $15 – $100 an hour.
Apps to Sell Something On
If you want to earn money by selling items or spaces that you have, then you may want to try one of these apps. They'll help you to ensure you earn extra cash on your sales.
27. Airbnb
Airbnb is great for earning money by renting your properties, but people who sign up must be in it for the long haul. It can take several weeks or even up to every three months to see a promising turnaround from Airbnb as you must have a space to rent then build a profile around it, including photos, testimonials, and more. However, if you have the extra space and can commit the time it takes to market it well, Airbnb can be a very lucrative way to earn money.
28. OfferUp
OfferUp is unique because they boast that users can post an item for sale in 30 seconds or less. Every user must sign up for the app before posting, but creating a profile only takes minutes.
Then, you can start communicating with potential buyers. Once an item sells, you can choose to get paid by the buyers in person or via the OfferUp app.
29. ThredUP
ThredUP buys clothing, designer items, and accessories for both women and children. The online thrift store offers users a bag called the Clean Out Kit.
Users receive this bag in the mail, fill it with clothes that they think the website could sell, then send them back. ThredUP will then pay you for the items that they can sell and donate the rest.
30. Poshmark
If you have new and used clothing and accessories lying around your home, this app can help you turn them into cash, especially if they are used designer items. Use your phone to take pictures of the item and make listings. Once your item sells, you'll get a free prepaid shipping label. Just keep in mind that Poshmark takes 20% of the purchase price with a minimum of $2.95.
31. Facebook
Many people turn to Facebook Marketplace to sell items. This is a convenient way to sell things locally. You may even be able to have buyers come to your home to pick up the items, so you really don’t have to leave your home to earn money.
You can upload photos of the items you are selling straight from your smartphone and communicate with potential buyers easily with the messenger function.
32. Decluttr
Decluttr is an app that allows people to sell the clutter from around their homes. Therefore, you can monetize the stacks of DVDs, books, electronics, and other things that you have lying around.
To sell on Decluttr, simply download the app then use it to scan the barcodes of each of your items. The app will tell you immediately what they will pay for it. Then, you can send in all your items. They will do a quick quality check then send you your money via the app.
Apps that Manage and Invest Your Money
33. Acorns
Acorns is an app that tracks your spending and invests the spare change from each purchase. For instance, if you buy a coffee for $4.50, the app will round up your purchase to $5 and invest fifty cents! It's a great way to make the most of your financial plan while also getting free money and encouraging you to review your spending.
34. Stash
Here's another app that both saves and makes you money! They round up your purchases so that you can invest in stocks and ETFs with low expense ratios. As long as the market cooperates over time, this is bound to make you a pretty penny in the years to come.
35. Trim
You may have heard that Trim can help you manage your monthly budget by cutting down on subscription costs. But did you know that it's evolved to way more than that? It can keep your retirement goals on track, help you choose the best credit card, and narrow down the best insurance providers, too. It's free to set up and one of the best money making apps that multi-tasks for you.
Health Apps to Make Money
36. Sweatcoin
Did you ever think you could get paid to exercise? Well, this app gives the ability to make money fast a reality! If you want to make money while taking care of your health, try Sweatcoin. It's a free app that pays you to walk. You'll get paid in their coins which can be redeemed for goods and experiences. If you're already walking, it's a no-brainer that you should activate this app to take advantage of the passive rewards. Think about all the free money every 1,000 steps could give you.
Make Money Using Real Estate Apps
37-38. DiversyFund & Fundrise
These are both not the traditional money making app (coming soon) that you're used to, but DiversyFund and Fundrise can help make a passive income stream for you. Invest as little as $500 into this crowdfunded real estate platform and watch your portfolio diversify!
The Bottom Line
There are plenty of apps that you can earn money on. How much you earn may depend on what you can sell or what services you can offer. The time it takes to make money differs for each app, so be sure to evaluate what option works best with your time and skills.
If you are interested in learning about other ways to earn money, there are plenty of survey sites that allow you to earn cash for different types of surveys. There are also plenty of ways to start making money right away. You could even tutor online and meet one on one with students. The online earning opportunities are endless!
Apps to Make Money FAQ
What apps make you the most money?
You can find the best money making apps in this article. It's quick and easy to make money taking surveys. It's also a good idea to earn cash back rewards on your purchases which can be more profitable than store loyalty cards. Especially if you were going to buy those items anyway. When you have a $5 signup bonus or even a $10 signup bonus and may receive compensation, it can make these transactions especially profitable.
What apps pay you instantly
If you're looking for an app that doubles as a side hustle in which you can make extra cash instantly, check out Uber, Lyft Gigwalk, and Doordash.
Do any apps actually pay you?
Yes! There are many ways to make money online using apps. Whether you use a percent cash back app, choose to make money selling things, or take surveys watching videos, all of these apps will pay you back every time. You can earn gift cards, have cash deposited directly into your bank account, or even get paid via PayPal account.
What is the best app to get free money?
By now you know that there are many ways to make extra money using one moneymaking app or many! The best way to capitalize on free money is to look for sign-up bonuses or limited time offers. For instance, Rakuten gives you a $10 bonus for signing up and making a purchase, or a store you frequently shop at may randomly offer 40% cash back for a few days. Some of the best moneymaking apps are the cash back apps that are available to you through