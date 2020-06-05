Who wouldn't want to make money playing games while sitting at home on the couch?

If you are ready to have some fun making money from home, then keep on reading. There are so many opportunities to use new online gaming sources to generate gaming-based income. Not only are there different sources for making money, but there are also different ways and formats!

You can earn rewards by playing mobile games, taking surveys, and shopping online. Nothing is more satisfying than when you earn rewards like Amazon gift cards or get that extra cash via PayPal.

Sit back, relax, and check out our top money making apps to earn free cash playing awesome games from home!

30 Best Apps that Pay You to Play Games

1. Mistplay

This application actually pays you to play games. Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward.

The app launched in 2017, with the main focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes. Through the earning of points, users can join in in-app games to work toward receiving gift cards to various retailers such as Amazon, Google Play, and even virtual Visa gift cards!

With Mistplay, you are eligible to receive compensation from the minute you start playing games. You can even play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster. They also support user communications and staying connected by offering a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants.

Another important note is that users will not pay any fees to download, join, or play games in Mistplay.

Download Mistplay

2. DoubleDown Casino Slots

Casino action and jackpot thrills are free—and right at your fingertips!—in the world's biggest social casino app.

Win big on over 100 authentic slot machines, from 3-reel classics to the latest Las Vegas hits, and the same name-brand Video Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette you know and love from the casino floor.

Download DoubleDown Casino Slots

3. Game of Thrones Slot Casino

Winter is coming.

The great houses of Westeros are preparing themselves for an all-new slots adventure: Game of Thrones Slots Casino.

Are you ready to spin the slot machines on your way to the ultimate glory: The Iron Throne?

Test your skill in one of the most immersive slot machine games to come out of the Seven Kingdoms. Relive memorable moments by experiencing slot machines with the classic sights, sounds, and beautiful art all based on Game of Thrones!

Dive into a mix of classic casino slots and enjoy never-before-seen social features, where teamwork on the slot machines can aid your quest to sit on the Iron Throne.

4. My Konami Slots

The thrill of winning is in the palm of your hand. Play top-ranked My KONAMI Slots anytime you feel the need for a little social casino fun or a quick escape. My KONAMI features some of your very favorite slot machines straight off the Las Vegas casino floor.

Download My KONAMI Slots app for iOS to play a free social casino game and start having fun in so many ways, including free spins, big bonuses, progressive jackpots, and working your way up in VIP status.

Play My Konami Slots (IOS Only)

5. Willy Wonka Slots

Willy Wonka Slots is your lucky ticket to FREE authentic, casino-style slot machine games, and the iconic cast of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory! Spin to win amazing prizes in this scrumptious free slot game!

Create your very own garden of crazy Wonka creations in Sweet Candy Crops, our newest mini-game. Spin in machines to find the best seeds, plant, grow, and watch the Credits roll in!

Play is sweeter than ever with free casino slots, fun mini-games, and Las Vegas-style slot machines! Join Charlie as he tours the most eccentric and unusual candy factory of all, Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Play Willy Wonka Slots (Android Only)

6. Wizard of Oz Slots

Wizard of Oz Slots is the only FREE Vegas-style casino slot machine game from The Emerald City!

Play new slot games with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel the Yellow Brick Road to see the Wizard of Oz.

Relive the classic movie and win HUGE PAYOUTS with FREE SPINS and MEGA WILDS in all-new casino slot machines.

Collect millions of free credits every day and keep spinning to get bonus credits in the best free casino slot machine games around!

7. Zynga Poker

Join one of the world's most popular online poker games with more tables, more tournaments, more jackpots, and more players to challenge than ever before!

Whether you prefer casual Texas Holdem Poker or competitive tournaments, Zynga Poker is your home for authentic gameplay.

Play Zynga Poker (Android Only)

8. Lucktastic

Lucktastic is like a virtual scratch-off ticket. Just download the app, and you'll get free tickets to play every day.

You can use your tickets to try to win huge cash prizes, like $5,000, $10,000 or more! If you earn anything between $1 and $100, you can redeem it with a Dwolla account.

The best thing about this app is that, even if you don't win a cash prize, you still earn points every time you play.

Those points can later be redeemed for gift cards to Amazon, Restaurant.com, and more.

9. InboxDollars

InBoxDollars is a cash-based online rewards club. It's been an established and well-known company that pays for easy online activities, like taking online market research surveys, reading advertising emails, watching videos, searching the web, completing offers, playing games, printing coupons, and more.

They offer a generous sign-up bonus of $5 with the payout amount of $30 via check, via card, or gift card.

Join InboxDollars

Additional Apps that Pay You to Play Games

10. Verasity Gamestore

With Verasity, for every minute of gaming, players will receive digital tokens that are exchangeable to Amazon vouchers and many other rewards. There are already thousands of games available from more than 550 game publishers, ensuring a wide variety of genres.

The platform is part of the Verasity. Tv online portal, which also hosts a Watch&Earn program and several B2B tools. Publishers use Verasity's's rewarding-technology to improve aspects such as engagement and monetization.

With the Verasity GameStore, you can play as a single-player, try a PVP game, or even create your tournaments and challenge your friends worldwide, right from your living room.

11. Swag IQ

Do you love the thrill of a good game show? Check out the free Swag IQ app for the chance to test your knowledge on a live trivia game show. You can earn cash just for playing, and a grand prize if you answer all questions correctly.

In true game show format, you'll be presented with a series of trivia questions and multiple-choice answers for each one. You get only 10 seconds to select your answer. Be sure to choose before the 10 seconds run out, or you'll be out of the running for the grand prize.

Even if you don't make it to the top, you can earn Swag IQ's digital currency for answering questions correctly. You can use it to get a second chance to win the grand prize or redeem for cash or gift cards.

12. Bananatic

If you would like to be one of the first to play a new game and provide your feedback, check out Bananatic. Game developers use this app for testing their latest games and getting reviews and suggestions on improvements.

It's also a fun community of gamers who can meet each other through the app, discuss the games, bugs, game development, and so on. What is more, you get rewarded in the game's virtual currency for playing games, advancing levels, and writing reviews.

You can redeem your winnings for digital content, premium games, and even gift cards.

13. PerkTV

Like Swagbucks, Perk offers lots of ways to earn points: watch videos, take quizzes, play games, search the web, shop, and more. Each feature has its app, and like Swagbucks, but the app you want to use is Perk TV,

It rewards points for watching videos. Watching videos earns you minimal (a point or two each, which amounts to fractions of a penny), you can run Perk TV on your phone and it will autoplay videos while you do other things, making it one of the lowest effort apps on this list.

If you use it regularly, that can result in some very real cash over a month.

14. CashCrate

CashCrate is another reliable get-paid-to site where you can take surveys online, play games, and perform different tasks to earns a few dollars.

The sign-up process is surprisingly easy, and luckily also FREE! You can expect to get 2-3 survey invites every day. Furthermore, if you want to take part in more, you can always visit their website where there are dozens available.

Spend some time on this append you can make some extra cash to enjoy a fancy meal or buy a movie ticket for friends on a Friday night.

15. VeryDice

VeryDice is a free mobile app that pays you to roll dice from your smartphone. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to earn money, this is by far one of the best ways to go.

When you first register for the app, you're given 50 freerolls. Each time you roll, you're given a certain amount of “tickets” that can be used to exchange for real cash prizes (shipping is always free).

16. HQ

Do you love showing off your trivia knowledge? If that's the case, you should give HQ a try. This fun, fast-paced trivia game allows you to compete and win cash prizes. Players have 10 seconds to answer each multiple-choice question.

The app takes the form of a live game show, which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern Time daily. There's usually another show at 3 p.m. Eastern on weekdays as well. You'll need to answer 12 questions to be entered to win the grand prize, which goes to the person who answers all of them correctly.

However, if multiple people answer all questions correctly, the prize is split between all respective winners. Daily prizes go up to $5,000, with a $25,000 prize on Sundays. Occasionally, prizes can be much higher — up to $400,000.

The HQ app is available on Google Play and in the iTunes App Store.

17. PCHGames

The Publishers Clearing House or PCH runs this app for short. Go to PCHGames to get access to scratch cards and instant win games where you could win up to $2,500.

Some of the games available within the app include mahjong, solitaire, slots, and more. You'll earn tokens that can be used to enter prize drawings. If you're fortunate, you could win prizes up to $1 million.

Aside from getting lucky with a top prize, you can also redeem your points for fun giveaways such as gift cards and merchandise.

18. Long Game

While Long Game can be a fun way to pass the time, it can also help you achieve your financial goals. To get started, you need to verify your identity and link your bank account to the app.

Next up, you need to set a savings goal, such as saving for a car down payment. Then decide on how much you want to be added to your account each payday. Every time you add money to your account, you'll earn coins to play games for cash prizes.

All the money you're putting into your in-app savings account belongs to you. The account is FDIC-insured for an added layer of protection and peace of mind.

19. Brain Battle

Brain Battle has already given away tens of thousands of dollars to lucky players. They do this by sharing back a portion of the advertising revenue with one lucky winner. There are no in-app purchases and no paying to win.

All you need to do is download this free app and play any of the games to collect tickets. You need to get at least one ticket to be entered into the cash prize drawings. The more tickets you have, the higher your chance of winning the grand prize. The money is paid out through a Paypal money transfer.

Brain Battle is available in the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.

20. Gamesville

Gamesville is a free web-based gaming website on the internet. You get awarded GV rewards for playing and winning games, getting high scores, and slots. From there, you can get your GV rewards into cash and other awesome prizes.

Additionally, Gamesville offers pure cash competitions for those individuals who do not want to earn the GV rewards.

22. WorldWinner

WorldWinner is a skill-based gaming website that allows you to compete against other people for real money.

You can play in heads-up matches against other people or participate in large tournaments for cash prizes. The games list at WorldWinner includes a variety of arcade-style games, card games, sports games, strategy games, and word games.

There are also some familiars such as Bejeweled 2, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Spades, and Scrabble.

This website does require a deposit of $5, 10, or 20 at a time to begin to test your skills.

Alternative Apps to Earn Free Money

23. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an excellent rewards site that gives you a bunch of ways, free gaming included, to earn Swagbucks to redeem for tons of gift cards or PayPal cash.

It's even better now that it's on mobile and you can earn wherever you go!

If you shop online with your mobile device, you can visit Swagbucks first to check its cashback offers. Click on them before you shop to earn a percentage of your purchase order back in the form of Swagbucks!

There are several gift cards to choose from to please just about any interest! These include Walmart, Target, and Visa.

Join Swagbucks

24. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is a website where users to take surveys in exchange for points that can be redeemed for gift cards or a deposit into your account. Signing up for the site is quick and painless; you can use your plus account, or your email to log in

While playing games, you will be presented with surveys to complete in exchange for monetary rewards. Sound simple? That's because it is!

Join Survey Junkie

25. MyPoints

MyPoints is considered as one of the most extended-standing small task sites in the industry. You earn money when you play games, shop online, watch videos, and complete surveys.

Members can also earn points for each purchase made from their favorite brands. Cash-out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or get a transfer to your PayPal account. It is available both on Android and iOS, plus you get a $10 bonus when you earn your first $20 in prizes!

Join MyPoints

26. Fetch Rewards

The Fetch Rewards App is a free mobile app that gives you cashback for taking pictures of your grocery receipts. The main difference between Fetch Rewards and other receipt scanning apps is that it doesn't matter where you buy your product.

Each time you scan your grocery receipt, your given a specific amount of points. The amount of points you earn depends on the offers that are on your receipt.

The points you earn can be converted into real cash prizes such as gift cards to popular retailers such as Amazon, CVS, and Target. You can also choose to donate your earnings to the Red Cross. You need a minimum of 3,000 points (USD 3) to cash out.

Join Fetch Rewards

27. Rakuten

Another favorite way to get a free gift card is by shopping with Rakuten. This is a one-time deal in terms of free gift cards, but you can continue getting cashback from nearly any online purchase.

When you first sign-up for Rakuten, you can choose to receive a $10 Walmart gift card or a $10 Rakuten cash bonus.

You receive the bonus after making your first $25 purchase with Rakuten.

It is possible to earn cashback from over 2,000 online stores and at over 30 brick and mortar retailers too. Your free gift card will ship once you complete your first purchase.

Otherwise, Rakuten will send your cashback rewards by mail or PayPal every quarter each time your cashback balance reaches $5.

Install Rakuten

28. Ibotta

Ibotta is a great app that helps you save on my groceries, which is a substantial monthly expense for most people!

Not only can you save money on your purchases, but you can also make money by completing bonuses!

It's so easy to make money with Ibotta, especially when you team up with your friends.

You and your team can earn money together and qualify for more bonuses when you meet specific goals each month.

You only need $20 in your Ibotta account to redeem it for PayPal cash or your choice of gift cards.

Download Ibotta on the App Store or Google Play. If you're a new member, you can get a free $10 just for signing up!

Download Ibotta

29. FeaturePoints

The FeaturePoints app helps you learn about new apps you might like to use on your iOS or Android device.

You can earn points just for downloading partnered apps, but you'll receive even more if you try them out for a bit.

This app rewards you with a variety of gift cards to places like Amazon, PayPal, and Xbox. You can also choose to use your points to get paid games for free!

The referral program here is excellent, so be sure to invite your friends.

You'll earn 50% of everything they make after signing up using your code.

30. Toluna

The popular survey site, Toluna, is on both Google Play and the App Store.

You can join the Toluna community to participate in polls and online surveys where you'll get to share your opinions on various subjects.

Toluna gives you points for participating, which you can then redeem for cash or a variety of gift cards, including Redbox, Banana Republic, Overstock, and Groupon.

Toluna also has daily sweepstakes that give you a chance to win cash or prizes!

More Ways to Make Money Playing Games

Stream on Mixer

This platform stands out from the rest by providing a significant level of interactivity for viewers.

It is ideal for use with Xbox and Windows 10 players due to their compatibility with Microsoft. It's's also slowly becoming the preferred option for new streamers. There's less competition among small streamers, so your ability to stand out, become a Partner, and build an engaged community is significantly easier.

All of these things combined mean the possibility of more money in your pocket!

Note: Check out our post; Mixer vs. Twitch for more information.

Stream on Twitch

Twitch is a streaming platform where millions of people come together, live every day to chat, interact, and make their entertainment together. Twitch is a subsidiary of Amazon and serves as the leading video live streaming service.

Mainly, the service is for streaming video games, whether live or broadcasting previously recorded games. If you want to know more about Twitch, check out this more detailed post.

Apps that Pay

Now you have a ton of options to start earning cash rewards with all those money-making apps!

We have provided you with the best apps with free games so you can start making money while having fun. The best part? You aren't limited to just the games. You can try taking surveys, scanning receipts, and even streaming on Twitch!

How you decided to make that extra money is entirely up to you. You can try one or try them all!

Let us know your favorites in the comments!

Gaming App Questions

What Apps Pay You Real Money to Play Games?

There are a whole bunch! Swagbucks, Mistplay, Perk TV, and many more!

What Game App Pays the Most?

Swagbucks is the higher with a $5 payout and many ways to earn.

Can You Win Money on Game Apps?

You sure can! Check out some prime ones on the list like Mistplay and Swagbucks!

What Apps Let You Win Real Money?

If you are looking for straight cash, check out Swag IQ.