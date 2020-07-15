86 Apps That Pay You: Legit Apps to Make Real Money in 2020 ($$$)

It's safe to say that COVID-19 has made us all consider new streams of income — especially income that we can generate from the comfort and safety of our own homes.
86 Apps That Pay You
Apps that Pay You to Play Games
Mistplay
Mistplay is one of our favorite apps here at YMG!
The app lets Android users easily make money while having fun and playing mobile video games. The only downside is that you can't get direct PayPal cash, but you can earn free gift cards and sell them online for cash!
Luckstastic
Lucktastic is an app that allows users to sign up and start playing games and doing scratch tickets in exchange for prizes. Lucktastic is entirely free to play, and users win tokens or cash for every game they play.
The average game lasts about 30 seconds and requires that users also watch a 30-second ad before playing.
MyPoints
MyPoints is one of the best small task sites on the internet. You can easily earn money by playing games, shopping online, watching videos, and completing surveys.
Every task earns you points, and you can choose from your favorite gift cards or transfer your payout to your PayPal account. MyPoints is available for both Android and iOS users. You can even earn a $10 bonus when you reach your first $20 in prizes.
InboxDollars
With InboxDollars, users can take surveys, open paid emails, and play games to earn money. The platform sets itself apart from other sites because it pays users with cash rather than points, and they pay you directly via PayPal.
The downside is that it does take a little bit longer to get paid, as the minimum payout is $30. These small tasks, such as watching videos, completing surveys, and playing games, will have you earning more PSN codes in no time. The best part is that you can redeem your cash directly through PlayStation codes!
Microsoft Rewards
If you've been exploring ways to make quick cash online, you've probably heard of Bing Rewards. These days the site is known as Microsoft Rewards, and it is an easy platform to search, shop, or play to earn points. You can redeem your points for gift cards, sweepstakes entries, non-profit donations, and more.
PointsPrizes
Want to find a strategic method as to what you should play to maximize your wins? Try PointsPrizes! It will give you an insight into what will earn you the most rewards so you can make at the fastest rate possible.
Banatic
Banatic is another site that will reward you for playing and testing games. In place of points, you collect “Bananas” that you use as your virtual currency. You can then put your Bananas toward a plethora of reward options, including Google Play codes or game keys. It's as easy as download, play, earn.
Solitaire Cube
Solitaire Cube is unfortunately only for iOS, but it's free, and it lets you play an unlimited number of matches. There are two ways to play. With the Practice League, your wins gain you points called Z Coins, which are redeemable for prizes. You can also play the Pro League, where you play with real money against other players. If you're good at Solitaire or really lucky, you can make big bucks this way.
Blackout Blitz
Blackout Blitz is another iOS-only app that turns a classic game into a quick money maker. With Blackout Blitz, you're playing a fast-paced version of bingo. While you're not going to make a fast $100, if you're lucky, you might be able to make $20 over a weekend. If you like bingo and you like playing games on your phone, this is an easy way to make a few quick bucks.
Make Money With Surveys
Swagbucks
Swagbucks will give you $5 just for signing up, and you can make money relatively fast by taking surveys with them. Most surveys pay between $0.25 and $0.50, but some can be worth several dollars. Payout options vary, but for 1000 points, you can purchase a $10 gift card of your choice.
Survey Junkie
Survey Junkie is one of the most trusted online survey sites. They connect companies that need market research with consumers in their respective markets. When you take surveys through Survey Junkie, you can make cash fast.
All you have to do is use the website or download the app to sign up. Most surveys pay between 100 and 200 points, which users can exchange for cash and online gift cards. The minimum cash out is $10, and it does take a while to build up enough points to get money back.
Prize Rebel
Prize Rebel boasts easy sign-up to complete online surveys. You earn points with each survey you take, accruing points to buy gift cards from retailers Amazon, Playstation, and iTunes, or you can get direct cash payouts to your bank or PayPal account.
Opinion Outpost
Opinion Outpost is great if you've got some spare time to spend taking surveys. Each survey you take enters you into a $10,000 quarterly drawing. What's excellent about Opinion Outpost is that you don't have to wait to reach a certain amount of money. You can start cashing out at $5 for PayPal deposits or Amazon gift cards.
Additional Survey Sites
Respondent
Respondent pays you real money for responding to surveys on the site. Depending on how many surveys you qualify for on a given day, you could make around $100 for an hour of survey taking. There is a 5% processing fee on the payouts, which are delivered to you via PayPal. The key is matching the demographics of surveys on the site. It's worth signing up for Respondent and checking in throughout the week to make some fast cash.
Harris Poll Online
Harris Poll Online is relatively easy to use. Users create accounts and receive surveys to complete, which they match the demographics for. You can compare your opinions and experiences with other people taking the surveys, which is a unique feature to Harris Poll. Occasionally the surveys you participate in are part of national and international media polls. You earn points, rather than cash with this site, which you can trade in for rewards.
Jobs2Shop
Jobs2Shop lets you become a mystery shopper overnight. Shop, play games, and offer your opinions to earn rewards. Some deals offer generous cash back, while others are incentivized with coupons and shopping deals. You won't get rich with Jobs2Shop, but you'll have a lot of fun.
MindSwarms
Mindswarms is perfect for you if you're comfortable recording video answers for survey questions. They usually take about 15-20 minutes, and each study pays $50 directly to you via Paypal. Mindswarms makes it easy to take surveys by offering a mobile app to take your surveys with you on the go.
Toluna Influencers
Toluna won't make you rich, as some of the highest paying surveys are only $15, but you can have fun giving your feedback. Like most of the other sites, you can choose between a PayPal payout or your pick of gift cards.
Apps that Pay You to Walk & Lose Weight
HealthyWage
HealthyWage is a reasonably straightforward fitness app that works best if you sign-up with a team of five or more people (if you can't, HealthyWage will find a group for you!). This app is all about weight loss and tracking your achievements with a little financial incentive thrown in. Start an account, set your weight loss goals, answer a few questions, and the calculator will reveal your prize amount. Once you hit your goal at the end of your challenge, you'll win that prize!
Achievement
Achievement is one of the best apps for walking. Once you set up an account, Achievement will monitor your daily walking, and each step you take translates into points, which translates into dollars! For every 10,000 points you earn, you'll be eligible to receive $10. Once you're ready to cash out, the app will send you the money via PayPal or a deposit directly to your bank. If you're feeling charitable, you can even set up the money to be spent directly to a non-profit of your choice.
Walgreens Balance Rewards Points
Walgreens Balance Rewards offers a points program that is similar to Achievement. To earn points, app-users must complete the reward's challenges. These challenges often encourage users to meet a minimum step goal throughout their day, helping them to incorporate walking into their daily routine. All you have to do is set up an account and start working on the daily challenges.
StepBet
StepBet is a pedometer app that incorporates friendly challenge groups to motivate you to set walking fitness goals and achieve them in exchange for financial reward. Create an account, determine your goals, and start walking. The key to StepBet is that you do have to spend to make money, and the only way you lose is if you don't meet your goals. Adhere to the timeline set forth by your six-week challenge group and make some extra cash off your step-success.
DietBet
DietBet works just like StepBet, allowing you to bet on dieting goals. You've got to spend to earn, but you only lose if you don't meet the goals you set for yourself. If you're planning to diet, this is a great app to cash in on.
Sweatcoin
Sweatcoin is a fitness tracker that can help you make a little extra cash, but you'll have to earn enough points (or “sweatcoins”) to cash-out. If you're looking for a quick $1000 in cash, you'll have to walk around 200 million steps. The only downside to Sweatcoin is that you can't earn your steps on the treadmill, so this app is best suited for users who have safe areas to walk and jog daily.
Lympo
Lympo is a free app for iOS and Android that helps incentivize you to adopt healthy habits by completing daily takes that can earn you money and gift cards. Every day you will find new daily exercise activities to be completed. The great part about Lympo is that the challenges can be done inside or outside, depending on your living arrangements.
Higi
Higi is an activity tracker that won't pay you directly, but it will pay a charity of your choice. There are other ways to earn fun products from Higi. Consistently record and perform your daily and weekly health-related check-ins to earn rewards to buy products and gear through their reward vendors.
Charity Miles
Charity Miles capitalizes on their users' desires to fundraise through walking. If you're hosting a walking event (walk-a-thons are very popular), you can use the app to doubly benefit your cause. Encourage friends and family to walk together on a specific day to earn donations towards the charity of your choice. You can also use Charity Miles to track your individual walking adventures. While Charity Miles doesn't pay you, it can help out a great cause.
Race for the Cure
Susan G. Komen's Race for the Cure isn't an app, but you can find races and walks local to your area that can help you raise money for breast cancer research. It's a great cause to get behind if you love walking!
Heart Walk
American Heart Association's Heart Walk raises funds and awareness through walking, just like the Race for the Cure. Again, you won't be directly earning money — but you're helping a great organization in the process.
stickK
stickK is a free app that incentivizes your exercise goals. The key to stickK is that you do have to spend to earn, but if you're planning on losing weight, this a great way to cash-in. After you create an account, you'll fill out a Commitment Contract and pledge to lose 1 pound per week for six weeks; after that, you put your money on the line.
Maybe you put in $60, so that's $10 a week. If you don't lose the weight, your money goes to a charitable organization that you would hate for your money to go to. One bonus is that your weight loss journey relies upon the honor system, so if you don't lose the weight, you can still say you did.
Cash Back Apps
Fetch Rewards
Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. There's no cost to join, and it's easy to use. Every time you shop — whether it's a big box store, your corner store, Walgreens, liquor store, or hardware store — just remember to scan your receipts!
Best of all, there are absolutely no hoops to jump through. Fetch doesn't make you fill out surveys, it's ad-free, and it doesn't require you to shop at specific stores to earn points.
Rakuten (Formerly Ebates)
Rakuten will pay you to shop online. If you're familiar with incentivized shopping apps, you'll recognize that Rakuten used to be Ebates. Sign-up is free and easy, and they even offer you $10 when you start! But you do have to spend $25 at qualifying shops within the first 90-days to get that cash-out.
You can earn money by referring friends, earning coupons, and getting cash back from everyday purchases. Rakuten can be an easy way to generate a bit of passive income.
Earny
Earny is another excellent app to use while going about your regular purchasing. You'll get paid if something you buy goes on sale. The downside to the app is that you do have to pay 2$ a month to use their product, but most users report getting $75 a month thanks to the app.
If you make a lot of purchases or spend a lot of money at hotels each month, Earny might be right for you.
Ibotta
Ibotta is a cashback site that offers you USD 10 solely for signing up! To get cashback, all you have to do is upload photos of your receipts every time you shop online or in-store. You can even get $5 just for getting friends to sign up for the service too.
Honey
Honey is a Chrome extension that follows you around the web as you shop, applying the best coupon codes available. For every 1,000 points you earn while shopping, you can get a free $10 Amazon gift card. This is a painless, easy way to make cash while going about your daily habits.
Wikibuy
WikiBuy is an easy-to-use browser extension that helps users to shop online. It lets users know when there are better prices available on other websites or coupons they can use.
Additional Cash Back Apps
Be Frugal
Be Frugal boasts that they don't make earning difficult by making you rack up points or rewards. Add the extension to your Chrome browser and start shopping. They have around 5,000 stores in their system, so it should be easy to make your regular purchases and get cash back—they payout through PayPal, direct deposits, or checks.
Fluz
Fluz is a creative new app that can be used to generate virtual gift cards for the orders you're already making. By placing your orders through the Fluz app, you earn an extra 1-35% cashback on your orders.
Pei
Pei is an app that earns you cash back or Bitcoin payouts. All you have to do is securely add your credit card (with secure end-to-end encryption) and use it while making purchases at stores and restaurants. You can easily earn an extra 1-10% cashback at your favorites like Target, Starbucks, or any other popular brand.
Dosh
Dosh helps you earn cashback as you shop. Similar to Fluz, Pei, and other cashback apps, Dosh enables you to make while you go about your regular purchasing habits. If you're a frequent traveler, be sure to use Dosh when you book your hotels, as you can earn up to 40% cash back at hotels across the globe.
Receipt Hog
Receipt Hog turns your receipts into cash. The more receipts you upload, the more coins you'll earn, and the more coins you make, the more rewards you'll get! It's a top-rated app, so expect to end up on a waitlist for a couple of days. But once you're in, it's easy to earn coins just by making regular purchases!
Freebird
Freebird is a great way to earn rewards every time you ride in an Uber or Lyft. Before you head out, check the Freebird app to see how you can make during your rideshare. This app is a must-have if you live in a city or metropolitan area.
GetUpside
GetUpside is a site that offers unbeatable deals on gas. You can earn upwards of 25¢/gallon cashback at some of the most popular gas stations along the East coast. This a great app if your side hustle involves driving a lot or if you're commuting to work and looking for a little cash back love.
Yelp
Yelp may be best known as a review site, but did you know you can earn 10% cashback by dining at selected restaurants? All you have to do is set up your credit card on the app and use it the next time you dine-out.
Fun & Easy Apps to Earn Cash
FeaturePoints
FeaturePoints helps you find new apps to use, and you earn points for every partnered app you download. Reward payouts come in the form of gift cards from places like Amazon, PayPal, and Xbox.
The app offers a fantastic referral program, so be sure to invite your friends so you can earn 50% on everything they make by using your code.
GrabPoints
GrabPoints operates similarly to FeaturePoints. Advertisers pay GrabPoints to find ways to increase online engagement.; in turn, they recruit members to create a user profile. Once users are hired, users complete online activities, such as downloading apps to try or taking surveys. Once the user completes their takes, they earn free gift cards.
AppNana
AppNana works just like GrabPoints and FeaturePoints by exchanging credit when users download and use apps. With AppNana, you can continue to earn points every time you play the games you've downloaded. The best part of this is that you might find apps you actually like to use and can continue to earn credits for gift cards.
S' more
S' more is an Android-based app that displays ads on your locked phone screen. Weird, right? But every time you click on products that show up on your screen, it's the equivalent of a tap-for-cash reward. It's mindless and as easy as unlocking your phone.
SlideJoy
SlideJoy is another Android-based app that displays ads on your lock screen. Check out both apps and figure out which one works best for you.
Free My Apps
Free My Apps is easy to enroll in. All you have to do is download apps and games, use them, and earn credits that are redeemable for gift cards.
Whaff
Whaff is an Android app available on Google Play. Play Games, take maths quizzes, win trivia games, and earn Whaff Rewards that you can redeem for cool prizes.
PocketFlip
PocketFlip is available for iOS and Android. All you have to do is complete simple tasks, collect coins, and use them to earn free gift cards.
JunoWallet
JunoWallet lets you earn credits by performing tasks. In return, you can use your credits to receive gift cards.
Tap Cash
Tap Cash lets you try out free apps, games, and watch videos to receive rewards. The daily tap incentive will help you get extra boosts, helping you earn gift cards.
Honeygain
Honeygrain helps you earn money online, by letting the website use 10 GB of your unused net traffic. Most users claim they earn up to $30 a month. It's a unique way to make a little extra pocket cash each month.
Apps That Pay You to Do Tasks & Mystery Shop
Uber
Uber isn't exactly a quick way to make money, but if you love driving and you don't mind driving other people around, it might be the best side hustle for you.
Lyft
Lyft, like Uber, is an excellent app if you're looking for a job that lets you set your own hours. If you live in a metro area, where a lot of people use ride-sharing apps, Lyft might be a perfect gig for you.
Instacart
Instacart was already popular, but with COVID-19, it's become an overnight sensation. Become a shopper or sign-up to deliver groceries for customers.
DoorDash
DoorDash hires users to make food deliveries for customers. Most report that they make up to $25 an hour. If you don't mind driving and picking up orders, this might be an easy side hustle for you.
Postmates
Postmates, like DoorDash, hires users to deliver takeout orders for customers. Most users report making around $27 an hour by simply picking up and delivering orders.
TaskRabbit
TaskRabbit is one of the largest platforms centered around running errands, assembling furniture, and doing virtual jobs for other users. Rates vary, but some tasks start at $15 an hour, paying all the way up to $100 an hour for more specialized jobs.
Wag!
Wag! is the perfect side gig for dog lovers. Get paid to walk dogs in your neighborhood. You can set your own rates and schedule your own time for walking.
Rover
Rover is another app that lets you create a portfolio and sign-up to become a dog walker. You can set your own rates and schedule your time for walking. Both Rover and Wag! would be perfect gigs to use in tandem with one of the exercise apps mentioned above.
Field Agent
Field Agent doesn't necessarily pay a lot (most jobs pay between $3 to 10 dollars), but it's a great app to keep in your phone if you happen to be driving around somewhere, and you match with a listing nearby. Most gigs involve checking out store displays or checking on inventory.
Native
Native.io is an Android-based app, looking for data collectors to perform tasks (similar to Field Agent). All you have to do is check out products, prices, and interview people about their opinions on brands.
Shopkick
Shopkick helps you earn gift cards from some of your favorite stores just by scanning barcodes, viewing products online, and following the prompts on the app. You earn points (“kicks”) that rack up and make you fun gift cards.
GigWalk
Gigwalk isn't too dissimilar to Field Agent. You get paid real money to complete gigs in your local area. It won't make you a lot of money, but if you're looking for things to do, it's worth it to make between $3 and $100 per task.
Apps To Sell Items for Cash
Bookscouter
Bookscouter is a great way to make money on your used textbooks. All you have to do is use the app to scan your book's barcode, and Bookscouter will search the ISBN to see what your book could sell for on various websites. Once you decide the best site for you, you can list your book and sit back and wait for someone to buy it.
Declutrr
Declutrr is an app that makes it easy to sell your clutter. While most items go for low-prices, the site makes it easy to sell them. One person's trash is another's treasure, after all. One of the best features is that Declutrr provides you with pre-paid shipping labels to make mailing simple.
Poshmark
Poshmark helps you make extra money by selling off your lightly used clothing, accessories, and home goods online. It's particularly handy if you own a lot of designer brands you just aren't wearing anymore. The app does take 20% off the purchase price, but most items sell for decent rates. Like Declutrr, Poshmark makes shipping simple by providing you with a pre-paid shipping label to mail your items USPS Priority Mail.
Amazon Seller
We are big fans of becoming an Amazon Seller. If you have a decent selection of products, you can make big money selling used on Amazon. Some people have taken their Amazon selling hobby and turned it into a full-time job. So who knows what's on the horizon for you if you take the plunge.
Mercari
Mercari is similar to Poshmark, encouraging you to sell unused or lightly used clothing items online. The nice part of Mercari is that they only take 10% out of the items you sell on their site. While it's not as popular as Poshmark, you can make decent money if you've got desirable products hanging in your closet.
Tradesy
Tradesy is another site that's perfect for those trying to sell off their used designer goods. You will have to verify the authenticity of your items, but you can make good money off upselling your lightly loved designer brands like Coach, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci.
OfferUp
OfferUp helps you sell off your clutter locally. People have listed large electronics, furniture, and even cars on the site — making it perfect for clearing to-big-to-ship items out of your house. All you have to do is download the app, take a picture, and post your listing. Unlike Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, sellers and buyers can be rated to prevent scammers and frauds. If you use OfferUp to exchange money, it should be noted that they charge 7.9% per listing.
LetGo
LetGo is probably the most user-friendly app when it comes to clearing out your house of useless collectibles and products. Download the app, take a picture, and post your listing. You can even find jobs, real estate, and everything else on LetGo.
Unique Apps to Make Money
Trim
Trim is a virtual assistant app that helps you trim the costs on your bills. It'll analyze your spending and help negotiate you lower costs on your monthly bills.
Getaround
Getaround makes renting your car simple. The app is a peer-to-peer car rental space, allowing you to list your car for rent for other users. If you don't use your vehicle often, you can easily earn $500 a month. This app is particularly useful for users who live in tourist destination spots, where people are looking to rent more excellent cars for their trip.
Turo
Turo is similar to Getaround. The site helps you “carculate” how much your car is valued at and then enables you to list it available for rental. This is a perfect app for users who might have a second car that sits idle most of the time. Make money quickly, and keep your car running!
RV Share
RV Share is another car rental app but is specifically geared towards users who own RVs. If you're an RV owner, but you only use it part of the time, why not list it and make money letting someone else use it?
Outdoorsy
Outdoorsy is similar to RV Share. List your RV, rent it out, and start rolling in the money. Some users report making upwards of $300 a day renting out their RV! The great part of Outdoorsy is that they have a 1 million dollar insurance policy to cover their users.
Airbnb
AirBnb is one of the leading off-beat sites in the hotel industry. If you don't have a car to rent out, maybe you have a spare room or an entire house you're looking to make money off of. AirBnb makes it easy to list a room and turn you into your very own vacation spot. (If AirBnb isn't right for you, check out NoirBnb which caters to marginalized clientele)
Neighbor
Neighbor makes renting storage space easy. If you've got extra space, maybe you'd like to rent it out and make money off that unused storage space. Some hosts boast that they're making upwards of $15,000 a year!
Robinhood
Robinhood is an online brokerage firm that incentivizes sign-ups with free stocks. Robinhood makes investing in stocks easy, fun, and exciting.
OnMyWay
OnMyWay is the only texting and driving app that pays you. Get paid $.05 for every mile you drive and don't text. Even your passengers can get paid for not texting! Sign-ups are incentivized with an instant $10 cash reward.
Uber Eats
Uber Eats is a lot like Uber, but you don't have to deal with passengers, and all you have to do is pick-up orders and deliver them. This is another excellent way to make extra cash by being a gig worker.
Apps That Pay YOU
Hopefully, this article helped you find an app that is perfect for you. Whether it's driving for Uber, selling your used textbooks, or playing games for quick cash — Your Money Geek loves helping people find unique ways to make a little extra cash on the side!
