Let’s be honest, we are on our phones a lot.

We spend hours on end texting, scrolling social media, looking up the latest sales, and of course, playing games.

Mistplay has become of the most popular, most engaging gameplay apps to earn big money on your trusty android phone. With a plethora of gaming options to play to grab that extra cash, it’s no surprise is it is in high demand!

What is Mistplay?

Applications: Android (and coming soon to Apple!)

If you haven’t heard of Mistplay, you are really missing out! This application actually pays you to play games. Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward.

The app launched in 2017, with the main focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes.

Through the earning of points, users can participate in in-app games to work toward receiving gift cards to various retailers such as Amazon, Google Play, and even virtual Visa gift cards!

With Mistplay, you are eligible to receive compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster.

They even support user communications and offer a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants. Another awesome note is that users will not pay any fees to download, join, or play games in Mistplay.

Mistplay is a legitimate app with 41,124+ positive reviews in the Google Play Store. The minimum payout amount is 1,500 Mistplay points, which amounts to a $5 gift card.

Sounds pretty great, doesn’t it?

So are you looking for other cash out apps just like Mistplay to monetize your love of gaming? Here is a great list of other great apps to try that are like Mistplay!

Find out more about Mistplay in our review of the app.

Looking for Apps Like Mistplay?

1. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an awesome rewards site that gives you a bunch of ways, free gaming included, to earn Swagbucks to redeem for tons of gift cards or PayPal cash.

It’s even better now that it’s on mobile and you can earn wherever you go!

If you shop online with your mobile device, you can visit Swagbucks first to check its cashback offers. Click on them before you shop to earn a percentage of your purchase order back in the form of Swagbucks!

There are several gift cards to choose from to please just about any interest! These include Walmart, Target, and Visa.

Simply sign up and get started today by choosing the highest paying surveys that pay up to $35 each and take less than 10 min to complete.

2. Lucktastic

Lucktastic is like a virtual scratch-off ticket. Just download the app and you’ll get free tickets to play every day.

You can use your tickets to try to win huge cash prizes, like $5,000, $10,000, or more! If you win anything between $1 and $100, you can redeem it with a Dwolla account.

The best thing about this app is that, even if you don’t win a cash prize, you still earn points every time you play.

Those points can later be redeemed for gift cards to Amazon, Restaurant.com, and more.

The threshold for payout is only $2 and you can get daily opportunities to win big when you download the Lucktastic app for free.

3. AppStation

AppStation (android only) is a completely free app to install and use, offering you the opportunity to earn real rewards by simply playing games on your mobile phone, just like Mistplay.

The platform is quite similar to Mistplay where you can discover and play new and popular games every day from your list, spend time playing them and earn coins, trade coins for gift cards or other rewards such as free PayPal money, free Steam codes, and several other options.

On AppStation you can earn free money within a few hours of using it. Currently, the offer wall contains various game types such as Casual, Strategy, Action, Puzzle, Adventure, Arcade, and many more.

Simply select any game that you would like and start earning some coins!

4. Verasity GameStore

With Verasity, for every minute of gaming, players will receive digital tokens that are exchangeable to Amazon vouchers and many other rewards. There are already thousands of games available from more than 550 game publishers, ensuring a wide variety of genres.

The platform is part of the Verasity. Tv online portal, which also hosts a Watch&Earn program and several B2B tools. Publishers use Verasity's's rewarding-technology to improve aspects such as engagement and monetization.

With the Verasity GameStore, you can play as a single-player, try a PVP game, or even create your tournaments and challenge your friends worldwide, right from your living room.

5. Solitare Cube

Solitaire Cube is an Apple-specific addictive game where you can play Solitaire on your phone and compete in cash tournaments.

Solitaire Cube includes tournaments and head-to-head competitions with real cash prizes (where available).

It is quite easy to get started. Just download the app and the game will immediately match you up with other players matching your skill levels.

The cash out is through PayPal which is quick, easy, and streamlined.

6. KONAMI – Real Vegas Slots

Do you enjoy the thrill of winning big on those Las Vegas slot machines? If so, then this is the app for you!

my KONAMI features some of your very favorite slot machines straight off the Las Vegas casino floor.

The games are pretty easy to play and very convenient as you can win that slot machine money right from the couch.

Download the KONAMI Slots app to play a free social casino game and start having fun in so many ways including free spins, big bonuses, progressive jackpots, and working your way up in VIP status.

Play My Konami Slots (IOS Only)

7. Zynga Poker

Join one of the world's most popular online poker games with more tables, more tournaments, more jackpots, and more players to challenge than ever before!

Whether you prefer casual Texas Holdem Poker or competitive tournaments, Zynga Poker is your home for authentic gameplay.

Play Zynga Poker (Android Only)

8. PerkTV

Like Swagbucks, Perk offers lots of ways to earn points: watch videos, take quizzes, play games, search the web, shop, and more. Each feature has its app, and like Swagbucks, but the app you want to use is Perk TV,

It rewards points for watching videos. Watching videos earns you minimal (a point or two each, which amounts to fractions of a penny), you can run Perk TV on your phone and it will autoplay videos while you do other things, making it one of the lowest effort apps on this list.

If you use it regularly, that can result in some very real cash over a month.

9. Swagbucks LIVE

Do you love the thrill of a good game show? Check out the free Swag IQ app for the chance to test your knowledge on a live trivia game show. You can earn cash just for playing, and a grand prize if you answer all questions correctly.

Swagbucks LIVE is the live trivia game show where you test your knowledge daily to win huge cash prizes. It’s free. Just download the app to play.

In true game show format, you’ll be presented with a series of trivia questions and multiple-choice answers for each one. You get only 10 seconds to select your answer. Be sure to select before the 10 seconds run out or you’ll be out of the running for the grand prize.

Even if you don’t make it all the way to the top, you can earn Swag IQ’s digital currency for answering questions correctly. You can use it to get a second chance to win the grand prize or redeem for cash or gift cards.

The games are free to join, with one chance given per game to rejoin and if you get a question wrong and are eliminated.

The games are played daily and last around 10-15 minutes. The questions aren’t really that hard if you win you can share a pot of $500-$1,000 between the other winners.

Today’s prize is worth over $1,000!

10. Blackout Blitz

Welcome to Blackout Blitz a brand new iOS-only bingo-style game where you can win real-world rewards and cash prizes just like Mistplay. This game boasts over 13K+ positive reviews in the App Store.

Even better? They have no minimum cash-out amount!

Historically, Bingo was a game of chance. If you were lucky enough to have the right card, you'd get a bingo.

But now YOU are in control with Blackout Blitz. Everyone playing sees the same balls and cards. It takes concentration, speed, and strategy to become a bingo master.

So download Blackout Blitz today and get started!

11. Inbox Dollars

InboxDollars is a cash-based online rewards club. It’s an established and well-known company that pays for easy online activities, like taking online market research surveys, reading advertising emails, watching videos, searching the web, completing offers, playing games, printing coupons, and more.

By spending just 5-10 minutes per day on this (either on your lunch break or during TV commercial breaks) you can earn and earn an extra $50/month just for playing games.

They also offer you the opportunity to earn cash for sharing your opinion and completing surveys.

They offer a generous sign-up bonus of $5 with the payout amount of $30 via check, via card, or gift card.

Join InboxDollars

12. Bananatic

If you would like to be one of the first to play a new game and provide your feedback, check out Bananatic. This app is used by game developers for testing their new games and getting reviews and suggestions on improvements.

It’s also a fun community of gamers who can meet each other through the app, discuss the games, bugs, game development, and so on. What is more, you get rewarded in the game’s virtual currency for playing games, advancing levels, and writing reviews.

You can redeem your winnings for digital content, premium games, and even gift cards.

Like Mistplay, you still get to play games for money, but you’ll get to try out some new ones and give your feedback.

13. CashCrate

CashCrate is another reliable get-paid-to site where you can take surveys online, play games, and perform different tasks to earns a few dollars.

The sign-up process is surprisingly easy and luckily also FREE! You can expect to get 2-3 survey invites every day. Furthermore, if you want to take part in more you can always visit their website where there are dozens available.

Spend some time on this append you can make some extra cash to enjoy a fancy meal or buy a movie ticket for friends on a Friday night.

14. PCHGames

This app is run by the Publishers Clearing House or PCH for short. Go to PCHGames to get access to scratch cards and instant win games where you could win up to $2,500.

Some of the games available within the app include mahjong, solitaire, slots, and more. You’ll earn tokens that can be used to enter prize drawings. If you’re really lucky, you could win prizes up to $1 million.

Aside from getting lucky with a top prize, you can also redeem your points for fun giveaways such as gift cards and merchandise.

15. VeryDice

VeryDice is a free mobile app that pays you to roll dice from your smartphone. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to earn money, this is by far one of the best ways to go.

When you first register for the app, you’re given 50 freerolls. Each time you roll you’re given a certain amount of “tickets” that can be used to exchange for real cash prizes (shipping is always free).

16. Gamesville

Gamesville is a free web-based gaming website on the internet. You get awarded GV rewards for playing and winning games, getting high scores, and slots. From there, you can get your GV rewards into cash and other awesome prizes.

Additionally, Gamesville offers pure cash competitions for those individuals who do not want to earn the GV rewards.

17. MyPoints

MyPoints is considered as one of the most extended-standing small task sites in the industry. You earn money when you play games, shop online, watch videos, and complete surveys.

Members can also earn points for each purchase made from their favorite brands. Cash-out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or get a transfer to your PayPal account. It is available both on Android and iOS, plus you get a $10 bonus when you earn your first $20 in prizes!

Join MyPoints

18. Worldwinner

WorldWinner is a skill-based gaming website that allows you to compete against other people for real money.

You can play in heads-up matches against other people or participate in large tournaments for cash prizes. The games list at WorldWinner includes a variety of arcade-style games, card games, sports games, strategy games, and word games.

There are also some familiars such as Bejeweled 2, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Spades, and Scrabble.

This website does require a deposit of $5, 10, or 20 at a time to begin to test your skills.

Wrapping Up the Apps

We will always highly recommend trying out Mistplay considering it is a pretty awesome gameplay app.



Now you have a ton of options to start earning cash rewards with all those money-making apps!



We have provided you with the best apps with free games that are like Mistplay so you can start making money while having fun. The best part? If you are interested in grabbing that extra cash but want to explore beyond games we’ve got you covered for that as well!



How you decided to make that extra money is entirely up to you. You can try one or try them all!



Let us know your favorites in the comments!

Gaming App Questions

What Apps pay you real money to play games?

There are a whole bunch! Try out Mistplay, then give Swagbucks, Lucktastic, and AppStation. Not a fan of those? Try many others on the list!

Is Mistplay a Legit App?

Yes, while this app will not pay out enough to pay the rent it will provide some substantial extra cash in your pocket.

What Game App pays the most?

Swagbucks is the higher with a $5 payout and many ways to earn.

Can you really win money on Game Apps?

You sure can! Check out some prime ones on the list like Mistplay and Swagbucks!

What Apps let you win real money?

If you are looking for straight cash check out Swag IQ.