Reduced work hours and rampant unemployment has made payday apps like Earnin a go-to for many Americans.
Despite the stigma, there is no shame in needing help in between paydays. Bills stack up, emergencies happen, and sometimes life comes at you fast. In 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that more than 40% of U.S. adults struggled to make ends meet. Considering what the living wage is, in comparison to minimum wage, across the United States — it should come as no surprise that people are struggling in an era where jobless claims are up and entire industries have been shuttered by COVID-19.
We can help you map out a route the get yourself out of debt, but in the meantime here are twenty-one apps like Earnin that can help you make ends meet between paydays.
Helpful Hint: Payday apps aren't always loans, sometimes they're paycheck advances. If you take out an advance of $100 through the app, when your paycheck hits the $100 is transferred directly from the deposit in your checking account. Payday advances are a lot friendlier than regular payday loans because there are no hidden interest fees associated. This is also a great way to avoid more debt.
21 Apps Like Earnin
Payday Apps That Make Life Easier
Earnin
Earnin is an app that offers a quick way to get an advance on your next paycheck, by withdrawing small amounts of your earned wages. The best part is you won't have to complete an application or pay fixed fees. Just download the app, connect your bank account, and get your advance. There are apps like Earnin popping up monthly, but Earnin remains one of the most user-friendly resources.
Maximum Advance: Up to $500/pay period.
Turnaround: One to two business days.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: Optional tip of $14.
Dave
Dave is a banking app that promises to put your financial mind at ease. The app offers no-interest loans that are designed to help you avoid overdraft fees and missed bill payments. Dave is a great app if you're looking for a little assistance with budgeting or planning out monthly payments, as it prompts you when bills are about to hit and helps you plan a budget.
Maximum Advance: Up to $100/pay period.
Turnaround: Same day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $1/monthly fee.
MoneyLion
MoneyLion is another personal finance app, that helps you grow your financial stability. One of the best parts of the app is that it offers credit-building loans, to help you build your credit with low APR loans ($500 for 5.99% APR). In order to receive payday advances, your paychecks have to be deposited into your MoneyLion account and you have to pay for a monthly membership.
Maximum Advance: Up to $250/pay period.
Turnaround: Same day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $19.99/monthly fee.
Brigit
Brigit is another app that notifies you about upcoming bills and overdraft risks, but it also offers up to $250 per pay cycle with no interest or hidden fees. Brigit connects to your bank account and lets you take out interest-free loans between your paychecks. The amount you can borrow is solely based on your bank activity and you will need to have a history of maintaining a positive balance the day after your payday.
Maximum Advance: Up to $250/pay period.
Turnaround: Same day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $9.99/monthly fee.
Chime
Chime is a banking app that makes banking easier for everyone. Sign-up is easy, eligible members have access to fee-free overdraft protection, direct deposits two days early, and there are no hidden bank fees. This service does involve opening up a bank account with the app, rather than using your own bank account.
Maximum Advance: Based on your paycheck.
Turnaround: Up to two days early.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: Not applicable.
Possible Finance
Possible Finance helps you get access to money, improve financial health, and reclaim what's yours. Loans are available for up to $500 and can be repaid in installments. Those with bad credit have few means to improve their credit scores with Possible Finance.
Maximum Advance: $500.
Turnaround: One day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: None.
Vola
Vola was designed for college students, but don't think that's the only people who can use it! To apply, all you need is a checking account that accepts ACH transfers, and be willing and able to pay a membership fee of $4.99 per month. Like other financial apps, Vola monitors your finances to help you make smart choices with our money.
Maximum Advance: $300.
Turnaround: Same day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $4.99/month.
Lenme
Lenme connects borrowers with lenders and individual investors to provide loans at low costs. Lenme uses technology to cut down on these unnecessary costs while providing immediate free access to thousands of borrowers looking for loans. You will need to apply for the loan, once you download the app, and choose the rate you're comfortable with.
Maximum Loan $5000.
Turnaround: Next day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: 1% of the loan total.
LendUp
LendUp makes it easy to borrow money and get fast approved for a loan fast. After you apply online, you can get approved and paid in as little as one business day. Thankfully, good credit isn't available and credit checks won't affect your score. LendUp is a friendly alternative to payday loan sharks. Especially since they offer free online courses designed to help you get control of your financial destiny.
Maximum Loan: $600
Turnaround: Next day.
Interest Fees: Up to %1,000 APR.
Costs: None.
Rainy Day Lending
Unlike some of the other apps like Earnin, Rainy Day doesn’t offer wage advances. The lender offers users with personal loans and cash advances to help make ends meet. The APRs vary, but they do try to match you with a loan that's best suited for you.
Maximum Loan: $2500.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: Between 200% to 2290% APR.
Costs: None.
PockBox
PockBox connects you with short-term lenders that offer up to $2,500 in cash. Unlike payday apps like Earnin, PockBox does charge interest. The APRs are matched with your credit situation and the lender you qualify with. Despite this, PockBox will still give you better rates than conventional payday lenders.
Maximum Loan: $2500.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: Between 200% to 2290% APR.
Costs: None.
SoLo Funds
SoLo Funds is an outlier compared to the other programs on this list, as it is a peer-to-peer lender and self-proclaimed “Community Bank”. The nice part is that SoLo has no hidden fees, funds can be transferred immediately, and you can qualify for up to $1000 soon after registering.
Maximum Loan: $1000.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: None.
Zirtue
Zirtue allows you to borrow and lend money with family and friends. Once you download the app and choose a family member or friend to borrow from, you set your terms and agree on the loan. Zirtue makes it easy to receive your funds and set up automatic payments to get your loans paid off quickly.
Maximum Loan: Varies.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: Varies.
Costs: $5.99/month.
Employer-Sponsored Apps
Employer-sponsored payday advance programs are often more common in industries like retail, fast food, or office work where employees are paid by the hour. Even if you don't work for a big chain corporation, your employer may be enrolled in one of these apps, which offer payday advances.
Rain Instant Pay
Rain is a favorite at Your Money Geek and employers love the app. Rain helps employees get paid before payday, helping employees say goodbye to payday loans or overdrafts! If you're still living paycheck-to-paycheck and your employer is enrolled — then this app is for you.
Maximum Advance: Based on your work hours.
Turnaround: Same day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: Free for employers, fees vary for employees
Even
Even is an employer-sponsored program, that allows employees to access a variety of benefits, including early access to 50% of your earnings as they work. The app also offers financial planning tips, helping employees practice smart-spending and saving practices. All of the payday advances are interest-free.
Maximum Advance: Based on your work hours.
Turnaround: Same day.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $8/monthly fee.
PayActiv
Your employer must sign up for PayActiv in order for you to be eligible for early withdrawals of your wages. Customers can take out up to $500 of their paychecks, subject to a $5 withdrawal fee. PayActiv also includes features like electronic bill pay, budgeting tool, programs on financial literacy, and counseling.
Maximum Advance: Up to 50% of your paycheck.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $5/withdrawl.
DailyPay
DailyPay is a flexible user-friendly interface that helps employees get early access to their wages without disrupting your employer's payroll or paying costly overhead fees. Once your employer signs up, you are eligible to get your money before payday. There is a minimal fee for each transfer.
Maximum Advance: Based on hours worked.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $1.25/withdrawal.
FlexWage
FlexWage gives employees the option to get their paycheck advances transferred to prepaid cards for added convenience. Like most employer-sponsored programs, FlexWage does charge a withdrawal fee for advances. FlexWage is also web-based so you won't have to download in apps.
Maximum Advance: Based on your paycheck.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $5/withdrawal.
TapCheck
TapCheck makes it easy for customers to access their earnings before their payday arrives. Employees are able to request funds and get them deposited straight into their bank account with very little effort. TapCheck is designed so that employees repay the amount of the cash advance with their next paycheck, making payback easy and seamless.
Maximum Advance: Based on your paycheck.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: Fee varies.
Branch
With Branch, you can withdrawal up to $500 in earnings each pay period. Withdrawals are free, unless you request an instant withdrawal. To qualify for Branch, your employer will need to be enrolled and you will have to set up a checking account to get direct deposits.
Maximum Advance: $500.
Turnaround: Three days.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: $3.99/instant withdrawals.
Instant Financial
When your employer is offering Instant Financial, you can instantly access your earned pay for free with a simple tap of an app. The program gives employees daily access to their earned wages and tips, with instant transfers delivered to them after Instant card after every work shift.
Maximum Advance: Based on shifts.
Turnaround: Varies.
Interest Fees: None.
Costs: None.
