Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting an update this week in celebration of its first birthday. The update will go live starting on March 18, 2021 and will include Sanrio amiibo integration, a new Custom Design Pro Editor +, seasonal items, an island tour creator, and an in-game cake to celebrate the game's first year on the market.

Nintendo detailed what to expect from the update, so lets dive in and take a look.

Sanrio Sweetness

Starting on March 26th, you'll be able to purchase the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack from Target stores in the United States. In total, there are six different amiibo cards to collect, each giving players access to exclusive Sanrio characters that make an appearance in-game. In addition, the characters will grant you various Sanrio-themed furniture to decorate your island with.

Custom Design Pro Editor +

One of the update's most notable features is the new Custom Design Pro Editor + tool, which will provide more robust design options and customization. The new tool will allow you to customize umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa and photo stands, as well as the inclusion of 50 design slots to the Normal Custom Design mode and Pro Custom Design modes.

The new Custom Design Pro Editor + upgrade will be available from the Nook Stop for 2,000 bells. In addition, you'll gain access to the new Custom Design Portal, which was previously only accessible from the Able Sisters store. It'll cost 300 bells to purchase.

Once you have the Custom Design Pro Editor +, you’ll be able to create custom designs for umbrellas, Uchiwa Fans, handheld flags, and face-cutout standees! Are you ready to unleash your creativity in new ways? #AnimalCrossing #ACNHhttps://t.co/Ve13b7JYMK pic.twitter.com/F5iHJa3fYX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2021

Seasonal Items

New new update will come with Seasonal Items, too, such as an April Fool's Day set that includes a whooppee cushion available from March 26th to April 1st. There will also be prom-themed items to enjoy, as well as the infamous Bunny Day which will run run from March 28th to April 4th. This event will feature an egg hunt, just like last year — though much of the community expressed their dislike for this feature in 2020.

Island Tour Creator

Separate from the game itself is the new Island Tour Creator, a limited-time web service that will be available from March 23rd until the end of 2021. This service will allow you to use screenshots and images to create a trailer and poster of your island — showing off its best features. Nintendo advised to check out the Animal Crossing Twitter account for more details.

Source: Nintendo