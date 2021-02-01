Nintendo has reported financial data on the period ending December 31, 2020, with sales stats for hardware and software. As part of this report, it was revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has reached 31.18 million copies sold in under a year on the market. This makes it the second-bestselling game on the platform, trailing only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (which has now sold a whopping 33.41 million units).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the bestselling game in the franchise, nearly reaching more copies sold than all other mainline entries combined. By the end of the game's lifecycle, it could very well be the bestselling Nintendo Switch game, as well.

In the nine month period prior to December 2020, Nintendo sold 176.10 million pieces of software, up 43% year-on-year. Of these sales, 40.9% were digital (an increase of 12.3% year-on-year).

Below is a list of the top ten bestselling Nintendo Switch games:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — 33.41 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons — 31.18 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — 22.85 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — 21.45 million Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield — 20.35 million Super Mario Odyssey — 20.23 million Super Mario Party — 13.82 million Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!/Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! — 13 million Splatoon 2 — 11.90 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — 9.82 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still leads the charge as the bestselling game on the platform, sitting comfortably at 33.41 million copies sold. This also means it's on track to outsell the behemoth, Mario Kart Wii, which has sold 37.38 million units since its launch in 2008. If you combine the sales of the original Wii U version of Mario Kart 8 (8.4 million), it's the bestselling game in the series.

Outside of that, six of the top ten bestselling games surpassed 20 million units sold, while every game except for New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe reached at least 10 million copies sold.

In looking ahead at Nintendo Switch software, the full list of releases for 2021 remains to be seen. Later this month, we'll get Super Mario 3D All-Stars + Bowser's Fury and Bravely Default II. In March, Monster Hunter Rise will launch, and in April, we'll get New Pokémon Snap. Outside of that, it's unclear what else the year has in store for Nintendo games.

With this being the 35th anniversary of Metroid and The Legend of Zelda, it's possible we'll see new entries (or possibly remakes/remasters) of games in those franchises for Switch.

Source: Nintendo