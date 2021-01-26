The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch this week — on January 28, 2021. This new update will focus on Festivale (AKA Mardi Gras), which begins on February 15th, and will include a new character named Pavé the dancer. While it's not entirely clear what all of the contents of the update will entail, you will have the option to collect feathers to turn into Pavé (and they'll dance for you as a reward).

Here's the trailer for the Festivale update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It also appears like new Festival-themed furniture items could be implemented, but it wasn't specifically confirmed in the trailer. Typically, holiday updates come with new items to enjoy, but we likely won't know until it goes live this week.

At the end of the trailer, Nintendo also teased the next update, scheduled to launch in March 2021. No details were given, but it will likely focus on spring, given the timeframe.

Separate from the new update, Nintendo revealed a new batch of Animal Crossing amiibo cards. These will serve as a collaboration with Sanrio and will be exclusive to Target in North America. These amiibo cards will function in “compatible games,” as stated by Nintendo.

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack comes to the US for the first time on 3/26, exclusively at @Target! You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible games. @Sanrio #ACNH pic.twitter.com/SVqQSekQTj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 26, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is approaching its first birthday. It launched for Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020 and went on to become one of the bestselling (and fastest-selling) games on the platform. As of September 2020, New Horizons has reached 26 million copies sold, trailing only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (which has been out since 2017).

Since its launch last year, it has received frequent updates that normally fall in line with holidays. Its recent Christmas update (dubbed as Toy Day), allowed players to deliver presents to other villagers and decorate for the holidays. New Horizons was one of the best reviewed games of 2020 and even made it on our list of best games from that year, which you can check out here.

Source: Nintendo