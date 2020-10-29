Did you know that you can make money right from your android smartphone? It’s true, and you can even start earning today.

If you have ever dreamed of getting paid to watch TV, exercise, or even take photos, then you’re in the right place. There are so many ways to make money using your phone, but none of them will allow you to get rich quick.

Read on to discover twenty awesome Android apps that pay you money.

Twenty Best Android Apps to Make Money

1. Mistplay

It is always helpful to have a passive stream of income, and while Mistplay won’t make you rich, it can be a great way to earn some extra cash. Mistplay began as an app in 2017 and is a video gaming platform. Specifically, it is a loyalty program built specifically for gamers.

Gamers use the Mistplay platform to earn points that they can redeem for prizes in the future. The prizes include gift cards, Steam credit, and more. The longer gamers play from the list of games provided, the more points they earn. The platform is entirely free, which means that all prizes earned are pure profit.

To earn points, you must either download or play video games in the app. You must sign in to the app using Google or Facebook, and you will receive 15 points just for signing up. Then, all you must do is follow the instructions on the platform to start earning points. Some games require a certain number of minutes played per game, and others have more specific rules to earn points.

Playing games usually will pay out between 20 and 200 points each. For every 1500 points, you will earn $5. Users can also refer friends to the program can earn 50 points per friend referred. What makes this referral program unique is that you can also use an affiliate link, so if you have a strong Twitch or another gaming following, you can earn passive income from the referral program.

Download Mistplay

2. Lucktastic

Lucktastic is like a virtual scratch-off ticket. Just download the app, and you'll get free tickets to play every day.

You can use your tickets to try to win huge cash prizes, like $5,000, $10,000, or more! If you win anything between $1 and $100, you can redeem it with a Dwolla account.

The best thing about this app is that you still earn points every time you play, even if you don't win a cash prize.

Those points can later be redeemed for gift cards to Amazon, Restaurant.com, and more.

Download Lucktastic

3. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty-program operator and one of the most popular survey sites available. They give users $5 just for signing up and have a high reward-per-survey ratio. Users must download the app and can take surveys in their spare time.

The average survey pays between $0.25 and $0.50, but some surveys will earn users a few dollars. If you spend a lot of time dabbling on your phone while watching TV or commuting, you might be able to turn that time into a profit!

Join Swagbucks

4. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. That’s really it.

Fetch Rewards works anywhere you buy groceries. Scan receipts from big box stores, mom and pop corner shops, drugstores, liquor stores, and hardware stores – it’s all fair game. This cash back app lets you earn on purchases made anywhere.

Best of all, there are no hoops to jump through. No pre-selecting offers, no scanning barcodes, no surveys, no ads – you scan your receipts, and you’ll earn points!

Download Fetch

5. InboxDollars



Inbox Dollars is a cash-based online rewards club—InboxDollars, an established and well-known company that pays for easy online activities.

These include taking online paid surveys, reading advertising emails, watching videos, searching the web, completing offers, playing games, printing coupons, etc.

The app is well-organized and easy-to-use, so it's a handy partner to the site to help you make money on the go.

Join now if you're not a member yet and get $5 free!

InboxDollars pays by check or VISA prepaid cards.

Join InboxDollars

6. MyPoints

MyPoints is considered as one of the longest standing small task sites in the industry. You get money when you play games, shop online, watch videos, and complete surveys.

Members can also earn points for each purchase made from their favorite brands. Cash-out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or get a transfer to your PayPal account.

Some of its gift card options are Amazon, Starbucks, and Walmart!

It is available both on Android and iOS, plus you get a $10 bonus when you earn your first $20 in prizes!

Join MyPoints

7. Ibotta

Ibotta is a great app that helps you save on my groceries, which is a substantial monthly expense for most people!

Not only can you save money on your purchases, but you can also make money by completing bonuses!

It's so easy to make money with Ibotta, especially when you team up with your friends.

You and your team can earn money together and qualify for more bonuses when you meet specific goals each month.

You only need $20 in your Ibotta account to redeem it for PayPal cash or your choice of gift cards.

Download Ibotta on the App Store or Google Play. If you're a new member, you can get a free $10 just for signing up!

Additional Android Apps to Try

8. S’more

S’more is an app made specifically for Android devices that helps advertisers get the word out about products and services. They pay users to see the ads. When you download the app, you will allow the company to place a lock screen over yours with ads that might interest you. You don’t have to do anything with the ad but continue to use your phone as usual.

Users earn 10 cents a day for having the app installed. Users also earn 50 points for installing the app, and the points value is one cent per point. Users only need 500 points to cash out and must wait at least ten days before redeeming their points. You can earn more points by taking surveys in the app, interacting with the lock screen, completing offers, watching videos, and more. If you refer friends to use the app, you’ll earn 25 points.

Users can redeem points for gift cards. Several vendors are available, but some of the most popular are Amazon, CVS, Google Play, and GameStop.

Download S' more

9. MobileXpression

MobileXpression is a market research panel. The app is designed to understand people's trends and behaviors using their phones, specifically when browsing the internet.

To use MobileXpression, users must download the app. The app monitors the user’s activity, and occasionally invites them to take surveys, fill out questionnaires, or other small tasks.

Users are paid $5 for merely signing up, although this is in the form of an Amazon gift card, and users must stay active for one week. Then, users continue to earn points over time. These points are redeemable for Amazon gift cards, donations to charity, and sweepstakes entries.

Additionally, there are weekly prize drawings for popular electronics and appliances. Users are automatically entered into the sweepstakes each month and can purchase additional entries.

Download MobileXpression

10. Toluna

The famous survey site, Toluna, is on both Google Play and the App Store.

You can join the Toluna community to participate in polls and online surveys where you'll get to share your opinions on various subjects.

Toluna gives you points for participating, which you can then redeem for cash or a variety of gift cards, including Redbox, Banana Republic, Overstock, and Groupon.

Toluna also has daily sweepstakes that give you a chance to win cash or prizes!

11. Verasity Gamestore

The attention-focused tech company Verasity has launched a new game store that rewards its users for playing games. For every minute of gaming, players will receive digital tokens that are exchangeable for Amazon vouchers and many other rewards.

There are already thousands of games available from more than 550 game publishers, ensuring a wide variety of genres.

The platform is part of the Verasity. Tv online portal, which also hosts a Watch&Earn program and several B2B tools. Publishers use Verasity's rewarding-technology to improve aspects such as engagement and monetization.

With the Verasity GameStore, you can play as a single-player, try a PVP game, or even create your tournaments and challenge your friends worldwide, right from your living room. Now I a perfect time to try something new and check out Verasity from home's comfort and safety.

12. Cash Crate

Cash Crate is one of the longest-running rewards sites.

It's now getting with the times by offering an Android app that lets you earn rewards in a variety of ways.

The app is much like the website but gives you a way to earn rewards easily on the go.

Take surveys, play games, search the web, and complete offers to earn points that you can redeem for gift cards.

You need $20 in your account to cash out, and you'll be able to redeem your rewards the following month.

Currently, Cash Crate's app is only available for Android.

13. CheckPoints

CheckPoints is similar to other rewards apps that give you the option of gift cards as rewards.

You can take quizzes, watch videos, search the web, complete paid offers, and do other tasks with the app to earn rewards.

Gift card options include Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more.

CheckPoints is available on iOS and Android.

14. FeaturePoints

The FeaturePoints app helps you learn about new apps you might like to use on your iOS or Android device.

You can earn points just for downloading partnered apps, but you'll make even more if you try them out for a bit.

This app rewards you with various gift cards to places like Amazon, PayPal, and Xbox. You can also choose to use your points to get paid games for free!

The referral program here is excellent, so be sure to invite your friends.

You'll earn 50% of everything they make after signing up using your code.

15. InstaGC

InstaGC will give you points for shopping online, searching the web, and watching videos!

Instead of a traditional smartphone app, they have an excellent mobile version of their website, which will automatically load when you open the page using one of your portable devices.

InstaGC's selection of gift cards is massive. The list is more than ten pages long and includes popular brands like Walmart, 1-800-Flowers, and Advance Auto Parts, to name a few.

The redeem rate is exactly 100 points per dollar.

16. FreeMyApps

Here's an app that will reward you with gift cards for downloading other apps!

FreeMyApps partners with other sponsored apps and acts as an advertising platform.

So, when you download a sponsor's app, FreeMyApps rewards you with a set number of points.

There are over 50 types of gift cards to choose from when you redeem your points, so you have plenty of options!

You can also earn more points by referring your friends to use the app, entering contests, and completing other offers on the web.

This app is available for IOS and Android devices.

17. Symposium

Symposium is a worldwide marketplace that connects people via video chats and pay-per-view broadcasts. The app is unique because it allows anyone the opportunity to monetize their expertise.

People who want to sell a service on the app can download it for free. Consumers can then connect with service providers, influencers, celebrities, and more.

The earning potential varies based on your audience, but individuals with small audiences can advertise and earn on this app. For example, if you have expertise in accounting, you may be able to charge for consultations on the app. If you are an influencer, people can pay for time to connect with you via Symposium.

18. Pact

Do you enjoy working out? Well, you can earn money for exercising! When you download Pact, you are asked to enter a fitness goal and your debit or credit card information. When you create a goal, you assign a dollar amount to your goal as a commitment to achieving it.

For example, if you want to commit to running a mile a day for a week, you can assign a dollar amount that you will earn each day you complete your mile run. Let’s say that you want to earn $2 for every time you run a mile. You’ll then be taken to a page that tells you the stakes if you do not complete your goal. Let’s say that you will owe $5 for every time you do not achieve your goal.

This app is great for people committed to a workout goal and understands that they could also lose money. However, if you are ready and able to complete your fitness goals, this is a great app for you!

19. Viggle

If you love watching TV, then Viggle might be a great way to monetize your habit. This Android app was released in 2012 and is publicly traded under its parent company (NYSE: FCNZ).

When you download the app, all you have to do to earn points is to check in when you start watching shows or streaming online. The app also has a daily feature show, which allows users to earn four times the usual amount of points. Users can also earn points by taking trivia quizzes, doing quests, or other small tasks.

The point system for Viggle is 1000 points to $1, and users can cash out through gift cards, merchandise, or PayPal cash.

20. Scoopshot

Scoopshot is a free app that will pay users to upload their photos. You can upload your photos and a brief description of them, and users can choose to pay you in exchange for the use of the picture. Therefore, the pay with Scoopshot is not consistent, but if you take high-quality photos, you can get paid for them when individuals and companies purchase them from the application.

The app will help you to earn money by giving suggestions called tasks. These tasks are taking specific photos and videos based on what users are currently searching for. This will help your photos to be more applicable, and therefore help you to maximize your earnings.

The Bottom Line

There are several ways to earn money online and from your smartphone. Learning how to make money in your spare time has never been easier. We've outlined several easy ways to build your bank account and make extra money.

If you are interested in more smartphone apps that let you earn money, there are plenty of ways for you to earn cash. Depending on your skill sets and how you choose to use your smartphone, you can generate plenty of extra money per month.

Android Apps That Pay You Money FAQ

What Apps Pay You Instantly?

Ibotta offers a $10 bonus instantly just for signing up. Many of the money-making apps outlined in our article allow you to earn extra money from home. You can make money fast and receive a payout as soon as you meet the required minimum amount, depending on the app.

What is the Best App to Get Free Money?

Determining the best money making app really comes down to how you want to earn the free money. Swagbucks is a great app if you want to play games to make money online. If you want to try online surveys, we recommend you check out Swagbucks! These two are the highest paying apps to snag on your android phone.

What App Gives You Money?

Check out the entirety of our post to see a comprehensive list of apps that give you money! Some pay via PayPal, others allow you to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for gift cards. All of these money-making mobile app offerings do pay real money.

Last Updated on October 29, 2020 by Michael Dinich