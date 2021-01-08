As reported by Apptopia, Among Us was the most-downloaded mobile game of 2020, not just in the United States, but worldwide. Apptopia compiled data collected from the App Store and Google Play to report its findings. Over 264 million users downloaded Among Us throughout 2020, making it a massive success for its four-person developer, InnerSloth. This mirrors its success on Steam, as it was one of the bestselling games of 2020 on that platform, as well.

Among Us Was 2020's Most-Downloaded Mobile Game Worldwide

To commemorate the game's positive reception, Among Us won the Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game awards at The Game Awards 2020, and also received the Breakthrough Award during Golden Joystick 2020. In December, 2020, the game launched for Nintendo Switch, where it, too, reached the top of the download charts — and where it currently sits as the bestselling game on the eShop this week.

Among Us is a multiplayer sleuthing game, in which the objective is to determine who the Imposters of the crew are — by studying the actions of the players. You can either be a Crewmate or an Imposter. If you're an Imposter, your goal is to blend in and sabotage the crew as they complete objectives around the spaceship. On the flip side, Crewmates must work together to determine who is friendly and who is “sus.” At the end, players vote on who the Imposter is and the player with the most votes gets kicked off the ship.

Interestingly, Among Us launched in 2018 but exploded in popularity this year. In fact, the developer had planned on making a sequel, but ultimately decided to cancel it to continue supporting the original game. Among Us is free on iOS and Android, and is $5 on Nintendo Switch and PC. It features cross-platform play between PC, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. It's already part of Xbox Game Pass for PC and will soon come to Xbox One and Xbox Series Series X|S consoles via Xbox Game Pass.

Source: Apptopia