The latest Nintendo Indie World showcase has just aired, giving us an onslaught of announcements about new independent games headed to the Switch.

Unlike a traditional Nintendo Direct, which mainly focuses on larger-scale games with bigger budgets, the Indie World showcase leans into games developed by smaller studios — as its name suggests. One of the most notable announcements during the stream was for Among Us — and it's available on Nintendo Switch right now.

Check out the full showcase below.

In total, 18 games were shown, many of which will be launching for Nintendo Switch within the next couple of months. Having said that, most of the games revealed during the Indie World showcase did not have specific dates but rather launch windows.

The full list of games announced are as follows (along with their release dates/windows).

Spelunky 1+2 — Summer 2021

— Summer 2021 Fisti-Fluffs — Early 2021

— Early 2021 Very Very Valet — Early 2021

— Early 2021 Tunche — March 2021

— March 2021 Cybershadow — January 26, 2021

— January 26, 2021 Calico — Available now

— Available now Alba: A Wildlife Adventure — Spring 2021

— Spring 2021 Gnosia — Early 2021

— Early 2021 Happy Game — Spring 2021

— Spring 2021 Super Meat Boy Foreve r — December 23, 2020

r — December 23, 2020 Grindstone — Available now

— Available now When the Past was Around — Available now

— Available now Kosmokrats — March 2021

— March 2021 Hoa — April 2021

— April 2021 Hazel Sky — March 2021

— March 2021 Trash Sailors — Spring 2021

— Spring 2021 Finding Paradis e — Spring 2021

e — Spring 2021 Among Us — Available now

Despite the slew of announcements, many were disappointed not to get an update on the eagerly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was announced in 2019 and has gone totally dark since then. Still, we'll have plenty of games to play until we can get our hands on Silksong, whenever that may be.

Nintendo likely has plenty in the works for 2021, both from indies and bigger studios. 2020 was a somewhat slower year for Nintendo, despite launching Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which ended up being one of the bestselling games on the platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic seemed to hit Nintendo particularly hard this year, but we're eager to see what the company has in store in 2021.