In celebration of the October 30th launch of Truth Seekers on Amazon Prime Video, fans of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg should get ready to embark on a paranormal investigation from the comfort of their homes.

From October 23rd through November 18th, Prime Video will be hosting The Truth Seekers Remote Adventure. This 45-minute virtual escape room game will be available to fans around the world to participate in remotely for free in collaboration with The Escape Game. After being confined to our living situations for the better part of this year, Prime Video is excited to give Truth Seekers fans a change of scenery with a thrilling, world-class escape room experience that can be enjoyed from their couches and in their pajamas.

The Truth Seekers Remote Adventure puts players at the center of a thrilling paranormal investigation. Players are enlisted by Elton (Samson Kayo) and Gus (Nick Frost) to help him and the rest of the Truth Seekers restore 6G signal at a museum in Weymouth and recover the artifact causing the disruption.

Upon entering The Truth Seekers Remote Adventure, players will be greeted by two team members from The Escape Game: The Host and The Game Guide. The Host will be on the video call with the players and interacts with them throughout the experience, aiding in the flow of the game and giving hints when necessary. The Game Guide is in the game on-location and will be outfitted with a camera and headlamp rigged up to a helmet. They are each team’s eyes, ears, hands, and feet, and will take commands from the players to facilitate solving challenges. A bit more on the mechanics of this can be found in this video example.

Upon embarking on the game, players will enter into a museum filled with paranormal artifacts and other Easter eggs from the show. They’ll discover a hidden door in Dr. Peter Toynbee’s office leading into a heavily protected Praecepta Mortourum. Players will interact with The Truth Seekers as they journey through the museum and experience paranormal events.

The game culminates in a fast-paced search for the code to escape danger after players disturb the spirits in the museum by taking the Praecepta Mortuorum off the pedestal. Each team will participate in hopes of reaching safety and officially joining the Truth Seekers team.

Our Review of the Truth Seekers Experience

I was graciously invited by Amazon Prime Video to embark on my own journey into the escape room, along with a few of my favorite friends. We were all seasoned escape room champions (and losers) but we had no idea what awaited for us behind the locked doors.

You do not want to miss out on this fun-filled opportunity! You will laugh, scream, and swear as you solve challenging numerical puzzles, encounter eerie elements, and find yourself fully immersed in the experience.

Just like with regular escape rooms, you will want a team of friends to play with (though there's no harm in playing alone with strangers too!). The game is reliant on teamwork and flexing the best parts of all of your skillsets to race against the clock to get out.

You can join in for your own daring escape from Oct. 23 – Nov. 18. If you're interested in becoming a Truth Seeker and embarking on this journey of a lifetime, you can find an opening for you and your team of investigators at TruthSeekersExperience.com.

Last Updated on October 22, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt