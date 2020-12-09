Amazon Studios has created a one-of-a-kind experience for the premiere of their new series The Wilds and you're officially invited to this virtual slumber party premiere!

If our review of The Wilds piqued your interest, you'll want to check out this crash course in all things self-care. The pajama premiere will essentially be what the “Dawn of Eve” retreat was supposed to be before the girls' plane crashed.

Join in on the premiere and Flex Up, Fuel Up, Glow Up, Gloss Up, and get Hooked up with inspo and self-care tips to survive what a WILD year 2020 has been.

Starting at 8 PM EST (5 PM PST) on December 10th, you can join in on all of the fun! The premiere will be hosted by the wildly stylish Nana Agyemang, with feature appearances from the series executive producers and cast, as well as tutorials from wellness experts/influencers Andrea Amez, Kirsty Godso, Dajana Radovanovic, Doniella Davy, and Christine Doan.

At the pajama premiere, you will also get to enjoy a special performance by Empress Of who will premiere her just-released song “Broken” that she wrote specifically for the series followed by a live DJ set by AMRIT.

We got an exclusive first look at all of the fun happening tomorrow evening and you do not want to miss out on the party or the new series! If you can't jump on for the live event, don't worry because The Wilds Virtual Slumber Party premiere site will be live until December 17th for all to enjoy!

