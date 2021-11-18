Alexa’s Newest Skill: Orlando Vacation Planning

Selections include restaurants, hotels, nightlife, must-see attractions, and ecotourism, from hiking to airboat rides, local arts and culture to museums and live performances, and, of course, the best foodie venues and celebrity-chef dining.

Further sub-sections help narrow down the ideal location. For example, restaurant recommendations feature choices such as Italian, sushi, or American Gastropub, each with high-quality photos and information about local favorites. The option to hear Tripadvisor reviews on the venue or experience is also available.

The new Alexa skill is intended to inspire discovery through recommendations that highlight the unique personalities of Orlando’s various neighborhoods. It is currently running as part of the Orlando Noteworthy Neighborhoods program, which includes branded content sweepstakes, bespoke itineraries, branded email, and other online and offline media promotions.

“We are excited to apply our knowledge of this branded voice experience on Alexa to make compelling content for Visit Orlando as we provide consumers with a unique experience that inspires them to travel and engages them as they plan for their next visit to one of the most incredible destinations in the United States,” said Christine Maguire, vice president and general manager, Advertising Media, Tripadvisor, Inc. “We continue to seek out cutting edge solutions to help expand the horizons of travelers visiting Orlando, to generate demand and story-tell about all the incredible travel experience the city has to offer travelers.”