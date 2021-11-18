Alexa’s Newest Skill: Orlando Vacation Planning

Amazon Alexa takes Orlando travel planning to the next level, through immersive audio tourism technology powered by Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor and Visit Orlando have partnered to create a travel-planning audio experience that is the first of its kind in North America via Amazon Alexa, with the goal of inspiring travelers to discover adventures beyond Orlando’s world-class theme parks.
Domestic and International travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels, a trend that is driving demand for Orlando tourism, with an emphasis on undiscovered activities, intriguing neighborhoods, delectable dining, and ecotourism.
“While Orlando is known as the ‘theme park capital of the world,’ our destination offers endless options for all types of travelers to uncover hidden gems throughout our unique neighborhoods, from Winter Garden and downtown Orlando to Lake Nona and beyond,” said Visit Orlando’s president and CEO, Casandra Matej. “We are thrilled to partner with Tripadvisor to give visitors a new and innovative way to learn about Orlando, as Alexa takes listeners through a journey, introducing unexpected Orlando experiences and helpful reviews from travelers who have been before.”
Accessing the experience on Alexa or the app is easy. Audio ads provide the prompt for users to say, “Alexa, launch Visit Orlando,” then choose the experience they would like to hear more about.
Selections include restaurants, hotels, nightlife, must-see attractions, and ecotourism, from hiking to airboat rides, local arts and culture to museums and live performances, and, of course, the best foodie venues and celebrity-chef dining.
Further sub-sections help narrow down the ideal location. For example, restaurant recommendations feature choices such as Italian, sushi, or American Gastropub, each with high-quality photos and information about local favorites. The option to hear Tripadvisor reviews on the venue or experience is also available.
The new Alexa skill is intended to inspire discovery through recommendations that highlight the unique personalities of Orlando’s various neighborhoods. It is currently running as part of the Orlando Noteworthy Neighborhoods program, which includes branded content sweepstakes, bespoke itineraries, branded email, and other online and offline media promotions.
“We are excited to apply our knowledge of this branded voice experience on Alexa to make compelling content for Visit Orlando as we provide consumers with a unique experience that inspires them to travel and engages them as they plan for their next visit to one of the most incredible destinations in the United States,” said Christine Maguire, vice president and general manager, Advertising Media, Tripadvisor, Inc. “We continue to seek out cutting edge solutions to help expand the horizons of travelers visiting Orlando, to generate demand and story-tell about all the incredible travel experience the city has to offer travelers.”
