We see machines and robot-based creations in everything from movies and video games to books and comics. It reflects not only our vision for the future, but it reflects what we know of the current transitional world we live in.

We are in an age that relies heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to operate. What was previously completed by workers is now done by robots and machines. No matter where you decide to go, you will most likely see machines and electronic systems being utilized.

Where is AI Primarily Used?

Hospitals, automotive factories, electronics systems, and even printing companies are all utilizing different forms of artificial intelligence systems.

Did you know that robots are used to assemble cars, print labels, and even perform specific surgeries?

Certain companies even keep a full tech team on property primarily for ensuring that these machines are always running in tip-top shape. For example, the Radiation Oncology department in most hospitals have high-end machines that require constant attention and maintenance. They typically have at least one person dedicated to their machines alone.

Machine Vision and Machine Learning

According to Robotics Tomorrow, “Machine vision is the capability of a computer to perceive the environment. One or more video cameras are used with analog-to-digital conversion and digital signal processing. The image data is sent to a computer or robot controller.”

This goes hand in hand with machine learning, which is the concept behind how machines compute information and learn from it. Machines can study patterns (or algorithms) and learn through the process.

There are entire companies like IVS, or Industrial Vision Systems, that specialize in these products and services. They both create artificial intelligence as well as service them. They can be described as “Global specialists in high-performance machine vision and vision systems for quality control, sorting, inspection, and guidance.”

Companies like IVS make it possible for companies to have the level of Artificial Intelligence that we used to only believe would be obtainable in the movies or very distant future.

Importance of AI

Artificial Intelligence is important because it combines human capabilities such as learning, understanding, and planning, by putting those aspects into a machine. Doing so gives more opportunities to expand our horizons into new areas.

AI also gives companies a competitive edge by incorporating the speed and intelligence of machines into their operations. Faster output results in a quicker return on investment. Thus, resulting in a higher return on investment.

AI is also especially important in locations such as hospitals. It is enhancing surgical procedures and allowing doctors to perform new surgeries that would not be possible otherwise.

The Bottom Line

Artificial intelligence is always evolving as it changes to meet the demands of a fast-paced society that is constantly craving new and improved technological advances. Whether it be through the latest release of the new gaming system or a highly advanced surgical suite machine, we all interact with these highly intelligent machines.

AI is here to stay and it will continue to serve as an enhancement for the world we know