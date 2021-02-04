Activision has banned over 60,000 Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters, the company recently announced. This brings the total number of cheaters banned to over 300,000 since Warzone debuted.

In a statement from Activision, it was explained how cheating has been addressed. “Our focus is to combat both cheaters and cheat providers,” the statement reads. “Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch.”

The company also highlighted many of the steps it's taking to address cheaters:

Enhancements to our internal anti-cheat software

Additional detection technology

Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement

Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue

Zero tolerance for cheat providers

Consistent and timely bans

Developer Raven Software will be in charge of sharing Warzone updates going forward, and as Activision explains, the developer will be providing more frequent updates at least monthly.

There have been a number of issues in recent memory such as the unlimited “stim glitch,” which allows players to stay hidden in the gas forever, the ability to turn invisible, and others — but none as frequent as an “aimbot.” This is when a third-party piece of software is used by cheaters to attain 100% headshot accuracy, and it's pretty obvious to spot.

As shown by Twitter user MikeyDecoy (@mikeydecoy) below, a player can be seen taking quick and accurate shots to wipe an entire squad. The software allows the player to auto-aim directly to their opponents' heads. The player even makes shots that are wildly unreasonable — such as taking an enemy out while falling from the sky.

Check it out below:

I usually don't post cheater footage, but it's almost more entertaining watching these guys than playing the game. @Activision the cheaters are laughing at us/you. I will say this guy put on one hell of a 60 kill show for us today (buy-back quads) Enjoy. #warzone pic.twitter.com/h88Tqvr1zq — MikeyDecoy (@mikeydecoy) January 29, 2021

The community's morale has lowered following the integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone. Aside from the rampant cheating problem, the game's meta was ruined by a few overpowered weapons that almost everyone used. Thankfully, these weapons have been nerfed, and judging by the massive cheater ban, hopefully the game will be in a better place.

Source: Activision