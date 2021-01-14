On January 21, 2021 at 2PM PT, Capcom will air a Resident Evil Showcase, giving us a first-ever look at Resident Evil Village gameplay, a new trailer, and “more Resident Evil news.” This comes by way of a tweet from Capcom, revealing what to expect from the event, along with confirmation that the showcase will be hosted by Brittney Brombacher of What's Good Games.

Here's a quick look at the announcement from Capcom.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2021

The showcase's teaser showed off some quick cinematic shots of Resident Evil Village, focusing on some of the characters, set pieces, gameplay, and of course, the village itself. Capcom didn't reveal any specifics during the teaser, but is saving it for the showcase later this month. Many are hoping to get news about its official release date — along with more on the rumored Resident Evil 4 remake. Based on what's been shown of the Village so far, fans have speculated that it will be tied to RE4 somehow, though this has not been confirmed.

Resident Evil Village was first announced during the PS5 reveal event in June 2020, and will serve as a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard — and will star the same protagonist, Ethan Winters. Village is the eighth numbered entry in the series, though Capcom likes to remind us that the game is not called Resident Evil 8. But, based on its logo, you can see the cleverly placed “VIII” roman numerals that represent the eighth game in the series.

Capcom has confirmed that Village will launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, noting that it likely won't come to previous generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One). This is due to the amount of processing power required to realize the developer's full vision for the game. The game is said to have no load times and will be presented in 4K. Capcom hasn't downright shut down the possibility of a last-gen version, but we wouldn't count on it.

Source: Capcom