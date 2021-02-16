Nintendo has announced it will hold a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, 2021 at 5pm EST — focusing on “games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.” This is the first Nintendo Direct in 18 months, and fans are certainly riled up for it.

Better yet is that it will be a lengthy presentation, “featuring roughly 50 minutes of information.” This news comes by way of a tweet from Nintendo, which you can check out below.

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

In the last 18 months, Nintendo has aired Partner Directs or Indie Showcases, which often feature smaller games from other third-party developers. While still exciting, fans have been eager for a “proper” Direct featuring first-party Nintendo games for a long time.

Since 2021 is the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, fans are expecting some Zelda-related announcements, similar to what was done in 2020 for Mario. As you might recall, last year we got Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 35, and the announcement of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury — all in honor of the plumber's 35thh birthday.

Within the past 12 months or so, Nintendo has opted to announce first-party games via social media, like New Pokémon Snap, or Pikmin 3 Deluxe, along with others. Many have suspected that the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nintendo particularly hard, as employees have shifted to working from home — a necessary practice that is less than ideal for some.

While we don't know most of what tomorrow's Direct has in store, we do know it'll have segment on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, likely featuring the announcement of a new fighter.

The last full Nintendo Direct aired in September 2019, and featured lots of announcements from first and third-party developers. In it, we got to see more of Luigi's Mansion 3, Little Town Hero, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters.

Recently, during a Nintendo investor Q&A, the company said it would announce the Switch lineup for 2021 “at the appropriate time.” It seems that time is now.

Source: Nintendo