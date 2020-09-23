We’ve talked before about how side hustles are a great way to bring in extra revenue each month. Now, thanks to the impact of COVID-19, side hustles are more relevant than ever.

In the U.S. alone, the unemployment rate peaked at over 14% when the pandemic effects were at their worst. It has affected the rest of the world when it comes to joblessness, too. Many people are still looking for work, but there are more ways to do it than you might think if you need the extra income now.

Far too many people make the mistake of thinking that you need particular skills to make extra income on the side.

While it’s true that some of the best side hustle jobs are available for people with specific talents, you can still make extra income without having to have years of experience in things like design, writing, etc.

So, what can you do to make extra income right now, even if you don’t have any special skills? Let’s cover nine of the best side income ideas that can help you through these tough economic times.

Rent Out Your Space

People will be itching to travel once this pandemic is over, and it’s safe to do so. Some people have already started to make shorter trips to get away for a weekend. You can take advantage of that if you have a unique space that you’re willing to share or rent out completely.

Using sites like Airbnb, you can post your rental space, and people from all over the world can check it out. Some people choose to rent out a room or an entire home level, while others rent out complete spaces. Don’t be afraid to get creative. You can currently find everything from airstream trailers to tiny houses on Airbnb, and they are all popular with different audiences.

While it might take a bit of initial investment to get your space cleaned up and organized, you can set your rental price, and you’ll end up making that money back in no time. Once you have everything set up, there is very little work involved other than cleaning up after every guest; scan does it all over again. It’s a great way to make a passive income.

Get Involved in Your Neighborhood

Whether you live in a small town or a big city, there are plenty of ways to earn extra money, even in your neighborhood. Some of the easiest ways to earn extra cash right away include:

Housesitting

Petsitting/dog walking

Running errands

Delivery

Home repairs

Home cleaning

While some special skills can be excellent for these gigs and may improve your chances of getting ‘hired,’ they certainly aren’t required. Once you build up a positive reputation, you’ll continue to get hired more frequently, and you can create quite the little side business for yourself, setting your hours, and working on your terms.

Become a Driver

While being a rideshare driver is technically still a ‘side hustle,’ it’s one that doesn’t require any additional skills or experience outside of having a valid license.

It’s relatively easy to become a driver on a rideshare app. You have to be the minimum driving age for your city, have one year of driving experience, and have a four-door vehicle equipped to handle passengers.

One of the great things about being a rideshare driver is that you are essentially your own business. While you technically work for whichever company you sign up with, you will get more customers based on your reviews. So, everything you do should positively market yourself. You will only have a short time with people in your car, so doing things like offering water or just having a pleasant demeanor can go a long way.

Sell What You Already Own

One way to make money quickly is by selling things you already own but may not use very often. Instead of letting it take up space in your home, why not take a more minimalist approach and sell it?

The Internet has made it easy to sell things quickly. There are websites specifically dedicated to selling personal belongings. Or, you can go the local route and have your own garage/yard sale, where you can sell multiple items at once without having to go through the hassle of posting pictures and information online.

When you’re dealing with money issues, bankruptcy can sometimes feel like the only option. If that becomes the case, your belongings can be taken from you, anyway! If that happens, working with a bankruptcy attorney like Leinhart Law Firm can help you to get out of your financial jam. But, it’s undoubtedly better to sell things on your terms and make extra money while you’re at it, rather than having those things stripped from you to pay off your debt.

Affiliate Marketing

While this might sound like a complicated term, it isn’t. If you have a website or blog and get consistent views, you could be a great candidate for affiliate marketing. The concept is simple; you will either plug or mention a product or service on your site and link it back to the company or individual it represents.

As a result, if someone buys that product or service, you will get compensated for it. This typically only works successfully if you have a relatively broad audience to your website, but if you do, it’s another excellent way to make passive income. You only need to talk about the product or service once, and you’ll continue to receive compensation every time it sells.

Teaching/Tutoring

You don’t have to have years of university experience to teach something, you know. And, yes, you do know something that someone wants to learn!

There are opportunities online to teach everything from English to guitar. Think about your hobbies and passions. Would other people be interested in learning them? If so, you can easily set up virtual classes, either using an existing platform or hosting live Zoom calls that people sign up for and pay for ahead of time.

If you would instead teach someone in person, look for opportunities in your neighborhood. For example, you could tutor students at your local library in certain subjects. If you want to teach art or music, ask local galleries or music shops if you can utilize their space.

Plan Events

There are some common misconceptions about event planners, and that you have to somehow have your foot in the door with “big names” before you can make any money. That might be true if you’re trying to pick up a celebrity clientele.

But, if you want to plan events around your city, you don’t need much to create a name for yourself. Start with friends and family, and start small. Things like birthday parties or other celebrations are a great way to get your feet wet and show people what you can do. If they like your work, they will be more likely to recommend you to others. That’s the best way for an event planner’s business to grow.

If you have always had a knack for putting events together and have excellent organizational skills, this could be a fun way to make extra money doing something you love.

Recycling

While recycling certain items can’t replace a job or side hustle, it can certainly help to provide you with some extra spending money. Some people pay cash for scrap metal and copper, while others will give you cash for recycling used electronics.

Write Resumes

Because the job market is so up in the air right now, more people than ever are trying to refine their resumes. Unfortunately, far too many people lack the skills to put a solid resume together. So, resume writers are becoming popular.

If you have always been praised for your resume when applying for jobs, you could use those skills for other people. There is an art to resume writing. Since most employers only look at a resume for an average of six seconds, they need to stand out. If you believe you can help other people to accomplish that, you could build up a steady clientele as a resume writer.

Earning Income Any Time

As you can see, you don’t necessarily have to have a ‘side hustle’ that takes up a lot of your time. There are quick and easy ways to earn extra income that you can start right away. While these things might not replace a full-time job or even a side gig, they can put cash in your pocket right now when you need it most.

Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to making extra money. You have more resources at your fingertips than you may realize.