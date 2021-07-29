It can be overwhelming looking through Amazon Prime trying to find the perfect movie for you. Along with all-new additions added to the streaming platform monthly, there are plenty of movies exclusively found on Prime that are worthy of your attention. To help narrow your viewing list down, we put together a list of must-watch movies on Amazon Prime that we highly recommend. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good comedy or a horror movie to keep you tossing and turning at night, there’s a little something for everyone to help you decide what to watch next on Prime. Here are eight great movies you can watch right now on the streaming platform.

8 Must-Watch Movies on Amazon Prime

One Night in Miami

This debut feature film from actress Regina King has been praised by critics and audiences alike. The main plotline of the film revolves around the fictionalized meeting of Sam Cooke, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and the newly-crowned heavyweight champion, Cassius Clay. With each of them facing some sort of crisis in their individual lives and careers, the four spend the night discussing how they plan to move past their problems and what role they wish to play in representing the Black community in the future. Upon its release late last year, One Night in Miami was praised for King’s direction, its tight script adapted almost directly from the original play, and the incredible performances of its four lead actors, with the biggest standout perhaps being Leslie Odom Jr., who earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Cooke.

Sound of Metal

A musical drama film like no other, Sound of Metal features Riz Ahmed giving a powerhouse performance as a heavy metal drummer who suddenly begins losing his hearing. Forced between his passion for music and his rapidly deteriorating hearing, Ahmed’s character must learn to confront his impairment and accept the limitations it imposes on his career. At the 93rd Academy Awards, this movie was nominated for every main Oscars category, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and even won for Best Sound. It may not be a musical in the vein of something like La La Land or even Grease, but does offer an excellent look at the struggle one goes through when coming to terms mentally and emotionally with a physical impairment.

The Big Sick

Romantic comedies are a dime a dozen, but few are quite as enjoyable and downright funny as 2017’s The Big Sick. Written by star Kumail Nanjiani with his wife, comedian Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick tells the story of a struggling comic (Nanjiani) who begins dating a white psychology student (Zoe Kazan). As the couple grows more serious, the two eventually learn to overcome one another’s cultural differences and their overbearing families, which is put to the test when the two are faced with a medical crisis that threatens one of their lives. The Big Sick boasts an extremely talented cast of diverse actors, including Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunt, Ray Romano, and Bo Burnham, and a great script that was nominated for numerous awards, including an Oscar.

Landline

The 2017 followup to director Gillian Robespierre and comedian Jenny Slate’s 2014 hit, Obvious Child, comes this hilarious family comedy, Landline. After teenager Ali suspects her father is having an affair, she enlists the help of her older sister, played by Slate, to find out what’s really going on. What follows is a long, complicated exploration of the family’s dynamics and personal troubles, all told in a very lighthearted, comedic manner. In many ways, Landline feels a lot like a Woody Allen movie at the peak of his career, characterized by the humor, New York setting, and the complicated relationships between the sisters and their parents.

Paterson

If you’re looking for a more relaxed, quiet movie, we highly recommend 2016’s Paterson. Taking place over the course of one week in Paterson, NJ, the movie stars Adam Driver as a shy bus driver who works all day and writes poetry whenever he has the time. It’s a slice-of-life movie where not much really happens, but somehow it never seems boring or slow at any point. The script by indie screen legend, Jim Jarmusch (who also directed), is very well-written, and the movie offers plenty of great acting from Driver and Golshifteh Farahani, the actor who plays his wife.

Suspiria

A reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror cult classic, this 2018 remake stars Dakota Johnson as a student newly enrolled to the prestigious Markos Dance Academy in 1970s’ Berlin. Upon her arrival, Johnson’s character, Susie, begins noticing some strange happenings going on around her that may be tied to a coven of witches responsible for several students disappearing at the school. For fans of horror, this is a must-watch, featuring plenty of psychological horror, suspense, and a final act that is so terrifying it’ll keep you looking behind every door and flipping on every light in your house for the next few days. Plus, it has Tilda Swinton in not one, not two, but three separate roles! If that’s not reason enough to watch this movie, we don’t know what is.

The Vast of Night

When this movie was released on Prime in 2019, it was a viral hit that no one saw coming. A science-fiction mystery movie, The Vast of Night takes place over the course of a single night in a small 1950s’ New Mexico town. When teenage switchboard operator Fay discovers a sound that may be extraterrestrial in nature, she recruits her friend, disc jockey Everett, to try to find the sound’s source. Paying homage to early Spielberg movies (most notably Close Encounters of the Third Kind), this is a movie to watch that will draw you in and keep you guessing, full of mystery, fun, and excitement. Along with that awesome title, what else could you ask for from a movie?

The Handmaiden

From South Korean director Park Chan-wook, whose infamously disturbing films include Oldboy and Lady Vengeance, comes this tense psychological thriller that made many films critics’ top 10 list for best movie of 2016. Taking place in the 1930s’ during Japan’s occupation of Korea, the movie tells the story of a young girl who is hired to be the handmaiden of a Japanese heiress. Secretly, however, the girl has been hired by a con man to help him marry the heiress and rob her of her fortune. Lots of plot twists and turns ensue, leaving the characters and the audience constantly guessing which direction the plot will turn next and who will manage to come out on top by the movie’s conclusion.

Cold War

For our cinema auteur fans, we suggest checking out the 2018 Polish historical drama, Cold War. Set in Poland and France against the backdrop of the Cold War, the movie focuses on the romance that develops between a singer and a musical director from the late 1940s’ until the 1960s’. This foreign language movie was critically acclaimed upon its release, and was nominated for numerous awards, including an Oscar, as well as being selected to compete for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or. The positive reception the film has garnered coupled with its short runtime of just under an hour and a half make this a historical epic that you really need to see.

Final Thoughts

There really are so many options for what to watch on Amazon Prime, it can be difficult knowing exactly which movie you want to see. However, if you’re looking for newer movies that can be found only on Prime, we recommend these eight must-watch movies. If you’re looking for other Amazon Prime films to watch in addition to these, we also suggest the intense, claustrophobic thriller 7500, featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an airline pilot trapped in his cockpit after his flight is hijacked by terrorists. For something on the lighter side, we also loved the comedy-drama Late Night, starring Emma Thompson as a television host who recruits a young writer (Mindy Kaling) to increase her ratings and save her show from cancellation.

