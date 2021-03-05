Now that the PS5 is available, players enjoy the console's high speeds, better processing, and exclusive games. The problem is that the PS5 is very difficult to find due to a chip shortage that has slowed manufacturing. This means as soon as the systems become available at a retailer, they sell out instantly. You might be disappointed by this, but we're here to tell you that you don't need a PS5 to enjoy fantastic games.

Sure, the PS5 is a great piece of tech, and if you can get your hands on one, we'd highly recommend it. But there are still many fantastic games across the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch — all of which can be easily purchased right now.

Here, we'll go through 50 of the best games you can buy right now without needing a PS5. This list will be sorted by category, so it's easier to take in — and we'll provide links so you can get your hands on many of the games that make up this list. Let's go!

Action-Adventure

One of the most popular genres in recent memory is action-adventure, which is home to many of the most beloved games. It's a broad category that features open-world games, action games, and pretty much any single-player adventure that features some sort of exploration and combat. These games may have mechanics from other genres and prioritize combat, exploration, and/or story.

50. Red Dead Redemption 2 — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 may very well be one of the most ambitious games of all time. Its gameplay is a bit slower and deliberate, adding to the realism and immersion. It's not for everyone, but the fact that RDR2 even exists is a small miracle.

49. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales — PS4

Serving as a follow-up to the hit 2018 game from Insomniac, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales sends you on a journey as a different hero. That's right, you play as Miles Morales, not Peter Parker, and it's a refreshing take on the character, offering new abilities and tasteful representation of Black and Hispanic culture.

48. Grand Theft Auto V — PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

What more needs to be said about Grand Theft Auto V? It's one of the most influential games ever, going on to sell a whopping 140 million units since its launch in 2013. It's great for messing around, exploring, and causing chaos, but it also has a captivating story to enjoy as well.

47. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Nintendo Switch

If you ask a random person what their favorite Nintendo Switch game is, they'll likely say The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's often regarded as not only the best Zelda game but one of the best launch titles in history and most certainly among the top echelon of open-world action-adventure.

46. Sea of Thieves — Xbox One, PC

A game that arguably does not get enough love is Sea of Thieves. This game puts you in the shoes of a pirate with a massive world to explore. You can set sail with your crew or solo, partake in voyages, and even take on the deadly Kraken…if you dare. It also includes some intriguing live service elements to keep you coming back for more.

45. No Man's Sky — PS4, Xbox One, PC

No Man's Sky is truly incredible. In it, there are 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets for you to explore — which would take you over 500 billion years to see all of. But aside from exploring the wonders of space, there's combat, ship battles, base building, crafting, and so much more.

44. God of War — PS4

Often regarded among the top PS4 games ever, God of War is a more mature take on the franchise — giving us a more believable narrative with weight and consequences. This reboot turns Kratos into a likable character and tells the entire story in one camera shot, which gives it a more personal feeling.

43. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard — PS4, Xbox One, PC

On paper, a first-person Resident Evil game might not sound appealing, but the seventh installment is absolutely incredible, particularly because it takes risks. After an hour of play, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard definitely evokes the same feelings introduced with the originals — and does so even better than the installments introduced in the mid to late 2000s.

42. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is FromSoftware at its best. This game isn't Dark Souls or Bloodborne, and that's okay. It focuses more on hand-to-hand combat and traversal, giving us a more fluid experience full of wild encounters that are memorable to this day. Though, don't expect it to be easier than the games FromSoftware is known for.

41. Hitman 3 — PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

One of the best things about Hitman 3 is its design — giving you endless ways you can tackle each objective. It truly is an open-ended sandbox game, thanks to the impeccable design. But aside from that, it's absolutely gorgeous and is the best stealth game in recent memory.

40. The Last of Us Part II — PS4

Continuing the story from the 2013 survival horror game, The Last of Us Part II sets a storytelling benchmark. To be frank, its narrative was divisive, not because it was bad, but because it took risks and subverted expectations. It would have been easy to tell a safe story, but this game goes way beyond that, and we applaud Naughty Dog for doing something different.

39. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

It's easy to dunk on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for “not being finished,” but what's there is so good; it doesn't matter much that chunks of its story aren't there. Sure, we would have loved to see Kojima get all the time in the world to finish the project, but the fact remains that MGSV has some of the best gameplay of the past generation.

38. Resident Evil 2 — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Resident Evil 2 (2019) is without question the exact way a remake should be done. It simultaneously keeps the integrity of the 1998 original while implementing modern ideas that allow it to be experienced in a modern context. Gone are the static cameras and wonky controls. Instead, this feels exactly like you'd expect from a contemporary game, and it's definitely worth playing.

37. Uncharted 4 — PS4

Perhaps The Last of Us is a bit too heavy for you. Thankfully, Naughty Dog has a bit more of an approachable game with Uncharted— a game that puts you in the shoes of a treasure hunter, Nathan Drake. Aside from the fun exploration and combat, the Uncharted series is best known for its fantastic writing and dialogue, particularly with the fourth installment, though all are worth checking out.

36. Grounded — Xbox One, PC

Technically, Grounded isn't out yet, but it's part of Xbox Game Preview as developer Obsidian continues to work on it. It's a survival game, but the twist is that you are the size of an ant. That means you'll need to gather resources from the backyard to ward off bugs, spiders, and other creatures that you come across.

35. Minecraft — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox 360, PS3, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, PS Vita

Ah, good ol' Minecraft. Say what you'd like about this game; there's no denying its importance. It's up there with Super Mario Bros. and Fortnite as one of the most influential games in history, appealing to a wide audience regardless of skill level. In it, you can build, survive, or just mess around, giving you many options for playing. It has certainly come a long way in the past 10 years and is still an absolute blast.

RPG

While action-adventures are fun, role-playing games (RPGs) often have a bit more depth, at least in character building. These games typically allow you to enhance your character by applying upgrades, experience points and leveling up to navigate a skill tree or other means of improving stats. Simultaneously, some action-adventures have RPG elements, the games below lean heavily on character customization and leveling.

34. Horizon: Zero Dawn — PS4, PC

Horizon Zero Dawn's idea is so unique, which is why it's a fan-favorite PlayStation game. The main character, Aloy, is a powerhouse, but arguably as important were and when the game takes place: A post-post-apocalyptic setting isn't something you see often, but Horizon nails it — offering a mashup of futuristic robot dinosaurs with a nature-filled environment.

33. Assassin's Creed Origins — PS4, Xbox One, PC

There are so many Assassin's Creed games, and while all of them are at least good, Origins is the most memorable. It sends you to ancient Egypt, featuring Giza's famous pyramids and breathtaking locales for you to explore. It's a game that offers a compelling story and includes satisfying gameplay, full of things to unlock and places to uncover.

32. Bloodborne — PS4

There isn't anything quite like Bloodborne. Part Victorian gothic, part Lovecraft, this game builds upon Dark Souls' foundation, but with a greater emphasis on movement and fluidity. It still features the same core RPG mechanics but with a few added twists. Our favorite inclusion is the creature designs that look like something you'd see only in your nightmares.

31. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the quintessential action RPG, featuring a long and fascinating story, tons to unlock and explore, a satisfying gameplay loop, and a beautiful art style that makes it pop. This game is dense and can easily take up 100 hours of your time, but it's well worth it.

30. Final Fantasy VII Remake — PS4

Much like Resident Evil 2 (2019), Final Fantasy VII Remake does right by the original, offering an ideal mixture of classic and contemporary ideas. Though, Final Fantasy VII Remake almost feels like a reimagining thanks to the number of changes added. While it only covers a small portion of the original, there's still a lot to unpack with this remake.

29. Yakuza: Like a Dragon — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it will go down as the turning point of the series, totally changing the gameplay on its head. The previous Yakuza installments are beat 'em up adventures, but Like a Dragon is a turn-based RPG with a ton of heart. The story is surprisingly deep and has kept us on the edge of our seats from the start. We highly recommend checking this game out.

28. Monster Hunter: World — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Monster Hunter: World takes the gear-based progression system to the max — offering gobs of creatures to take down and even more equipment to unlock. The process of hunting a gigantic monster — especially with friends — is oh so satisfying, and with all the quality of life improvements added to World, there's never been a better time to jump in.

27. Fire Emblem: Three Houses — Nintendo Switch

Fire Emblem has taken on the mantel of being the prime turn-based tactics series, and we're glad it has. With Fire Emblem: Three Houses, there's even more to do, thanks to the three factions you can join — each with different characters and storylines. A lot is going on with this entry, meaning you'll have hundreds of hours of playtime ahead of you if you pick it up.

26. Persona 5 Royal — PS4

While the base version of Persona 5 is fantastic, the Royal edition is even better — offering extra content and quality of life improvements. It still has the wild story, funny writing, engaging turn-based combat, and catchy music from the original, but with a few twists and turns here and there. Even if you've played the base version, Royal has enough to warrant a second playthrough.

25. NieR Automata — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Not many people asked for a follow-up to 2010's NieR, but Automata came out and blew many of us away. It's partly due to the variety in gameplay, music, and story and how it offers tons of different endings that all intertwine throughout one another. The overall theme of the game is poignant and thoughtful, making it well worth your time.

24. Pokémon Sword and Shield — Nintendo Switch

The newest generation of Pokémon sends us to a version of the United Kingdom in Sword and Shield. It includes a healthy blend of new and old mechanics, great for veterans and newcomers alike. What's really neat is the new Dynamax mechanic, which allows your Pokémon to grow gargantuan in size.

Platformers

Action-adventure games and RPGs are popular, sure, but there's something so approachable about a platformer. These are games that — as its name suggests — focus on movement and traversal as the main mechanic, just like Super Mario or Sonic the Hedgehog. Many modern platformers often blend other mechanics into the formula, creating an interesting amalgamation of genres.

23. Shovel Knight — PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, PC, Wii U

Kicking things off in the platformer category is Shovel Knight — a game that tastefully pays homage to classic 8-bit NES titles of the past. You can tell its developer, Yacht Club, knows the NES library inside and out, as evidenced by Shovel Knight's level design, beautiful visuals, and a phenomenal soundtrack.

22. Super Mario Odyssey — Nintendo Switch

For some reason, Super Mario Odyssey seems like it's often forgotten about, despite being one of the most joyous experiences in recent memory. This 3D Super Mario game features open, expansive levels, an interesting new mechanic that allows you to take the form of your enemies, and a musical number during the New Donk City section that is sure to leave a smile on your face.

21. Celeste — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Celeste pretty much transcends the actual game. It's literally about climbing a mountain, and the entire premise is about overcoming challenging obstacles. It exemplifies this by featuring difficult — yet fair — platforming segments that push the idea of achieving your goals. But above all else, it feels good to play, which is one of the most important aspects of a platformer.

20. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — Nintendo Switch

While Super Mario takes most of the recognition for being Nintendo's top platformer, the Donkey Kong Country series quietly is home to quality games — many of which surpass the Mario series in many ways. With Tropical Freeze, you get tight controls, challenging boss battles, catchy music, and insanely beautiful visuals that rival many of the best platformers of all time.

19. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury — Nintendo Switch

Speaking of Super Mario, what if Nintendo made a 3D Mario game with cats? Well, that's exactly what you get with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury — an enhanced edition of the 2013 Wii U game. It has a unique camera perspective, along with adorable cat outfits that grant special abilities. Plus, it comes with the superb side game, Bowser's Fury.

18. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker — Wii U, Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D World featured side levels that put you in the shoes of Captain Toad. These diorama-like levels were refreshing because Toad cannot jump. Fans loved these levels so much, Nintendo made an entire game out of them, and that's what you get with Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. It's a unique premise since the main character must reach the end without jumping, and it works better than you might expect.

17. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Crash Bandicoot was the face of PlayStation in the 90s but disappeared after a few lackluster entries. Thankfully, Toys for Bob created Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, a game built for older fans and those who have never played a Crash game before. It's got a healthy blend of new and old, with a ton of personality and tight gameplay.

16. Cuphead — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Cuphead is truly one of a kind. No other game looks like it, partially why it blew up when it launched in 2017. It features a 1930s cartoon aesthetic that we cannot even fathom how Studio MDHR created — along with notoriously challenging platforming gameplay. It might be a little too tough at times, but in some ways, that's what makes it so satisfying.

15. Super Mario Maker 2 — Nintendo Switch

In Super Mario Maker 2, you have nearly endless possibilities for creating your own 2D Mario levels, with lots of different art styles to choose from. Even if you aren't the creative type, you can browse the thousands of levels others have made, with varying degrees of difficulty for all types of play styles.

Driving/Sports

Sometimes, you might want a more relaxing video game experience with no combat or overly complex mechanics. That's where driving/sports games come into play. While we won't be including licensed sports games on here like MLB The Show, Madden NFL, or NBA 2K, we will cover the less traditional entries that aren't talked about as much.

14. Wipeout Omega Collection — PS4

The Wipeout series is wildly exhilarating but never stressful or unfair. With Wipeout Omega Collection for PS4, you get remasters of the first two games, along with the contents of the Vita game Wipeout 2048. It offers many customization options with plenty of courses to experience, making it a top choice for racing fans.

13. Everybody's Golf — PS4

This might seem like a weird entry, but hear us out. Everybody's Golf is a wonderfully enjoyable experience, with tons of personality and quirks that make it memorable. Even if you aren't normally a golf fan, this game sinks its hooks in you, and before you know it, you've put 20 hours into it.

12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Nintendo Switch

There's a reason why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the bestselling Nintendo Switch game. It's a fun kart racer that appeals to players of all skill levels — perfect for gatherings or online ventures against players all over the world. Its accessibility is one of its shining factors, meaning you can pop in and do a few races with friends with little to no investment.

11. Forza Horizon 4 — Xbox One, PC

When it comes to open-world driving games, few even compare to Forza Horizon 4 (except Forza Horizon 3, another excellent video game). Unlike the mainline Forza Motorsport series, the Horizon games are a bit more arcade-like, ditching realism in favor of fun. This entry features changing seasons and takes place in the UK, which gives it an immersive touch.

10. Gran Turismo Sport — PS4

But perhaps you're looking for something a bit more realistic with simulation elements. That's where Gran Turismo Sport comes in, a game with more traditional tracks and mechanics. Sport focuses more on competitive online play but still offers single-player modes and tons of customization options for you to tinker with.

Shooters

Finally, let's take a look at one of the most popular genres out there, shooters. These can range from first to third-person, with many different subgenres across the board. Whether you like single-player adventures or competitive multiplayer modes, there's bound to be something for you here.

9. Rainbow Six Siege — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Rainbow Six Siege has evolved tremendously since 2015. What started as a barebones online shooter turned into a class-based tactical FPS with so much content that it might be overwhelming. This game takes a page out of Counter-Strike's book, giving you round-based competitive game modes that require you to have a high degree of skill to come out on top.

8. BioShock: The Collection — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

When it comes to tone and atmosphere, no other game comes close to the original BioShock. The nice thing is that you can play the original trilogy on modern hardware, thanks to BioShock: The Collection. This compilation preserves the first three games and reminds us that even 13 years later, BioShock is still ahead of its time. BioShock 2 and Infinite are worth playing, as well — but the original remains the best.

7. Fortnite — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

While you might roll your eyes at the mere mention of Fortnite, there's no denying it's an important and influential game. Aside from it featuring tight and satisfying gameplay, the way Epic Games has introduced in-game events is unprecedented — giving players a reason to continuously check-in. It revolutionized the multiplayer space by popularizing the battle pass monetization system while also doubling down on the battle royale mode that remains popular.

6. Call of Duty: Warzone — PS4, Xbox One, PC

The good news is that if you're looking for a battle royale game that's more mature-looking than Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone might be more up your alley. It borrows many of the ideas popularized in Fortnite but features the satisfying gameplay Call of Duty is famous for. With a slew of twists that give it a more tactical feel, Warzone absolutely stands on its own and is — in many ways — ahead of the curve in the battle royale space.

5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection — Xbox One, PC

Halo isn't the series it once was, but at least we can play many of the classics with this compilation. Halo: The Master Chief Collection features the first four games, along with spinoffs — all in one convenient package. Game preservation is often a problem, but with compilations like this one, it proves we can continue to experience the classics even if they're 20 years old at this point.

4. Apex Legends — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

There's no shortage of battle royale games, but Apex Legends did something different — not only in its gameplay and characters but with its marketing. In fact, there wasn't much marketing at all. It just came out and surprised everyone. Most importantly, Apex features a diverse cast of characters with lots of bold representation, all of which feel distinct from one another.

3. DOOM (2016) — PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

When DOOM (2016) was announced, fans were skeptical. FPS games like the original DOOM came and went, but thankfully the reboot reminded us why the series is so beloved while offering new ideas that push the genre forward. It effectively blends the fast-paced FPS mechanics with a satisfying amount of exploration, power-ups, and a heavy metal soundtrack that ties it all together.

2. Titanfall 2 — PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sadly, Titanfall seems to be shelved for the time being, but that doesn't mean we can't go back and play Titanfall 2 — a game that in many ways feels like is fondly remembered by a small portion of the community. This game features a robust story mode and online pillar, with fantastic traversal and movement mechanics that make it so much fun to play.

1. Gears 5 — Xbox One, PC

Gear 5 is a great example of risks paying off. While it still features the beloved moment-to-moment gameplay, it has many new ideas like an open world and a greater emphasis on story. It never loses sight of what Gears fans want: A weighty cover-based shooter with tremendously gratifying gameplay. And shout out to the main character, Kait Diaz, for being a deep protagonist who carries the torch and surpasses Marcus Fenix's likes in more ways than one.

And with that, you should have a better idea of games you can still play without a PS5. Sure, the PS5 is well-worth the purchase, but seeing as how they're near-impossible to find right now and come with a hefty price tag, you can still enjoy an impressive lineup of games without having the newest hardware.