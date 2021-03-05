However you want to label it, most American households are struggling with their personal finances.

While I wish this certainly wasn’t the case, we’ve seen far too many reports and studies publishing numbers and figures that are becoming too hard to ignore.

The state of personal finances needs to be taken seriously and addressed for what it is, not sugar-coated.

There’s a good chance that while reading this, you might be facing some difficult financial situations yourself. If not, there’s an even better chance that you personally know someone struggling to pay their bills, increase their income, tuck away money, and get ahead.

Ultimately, the difference between those struggling and those in a financially secure position often boils down to a combination of planning, resourcefulness, and general literacy.

If you’re wondering exactly what we’re talking about here, we’ve compiled 50 facts (and stats) about personal finances across the United States that you need to be aware of.

Each of the facts and stats referenced in this article was taken from several sources, including Savology’s recent The State of Personal Finances, Forbes, CNBC, USA Today, and more.

Continue reading to learn more about the general state of personal finances and see how your situation compares.

A Few Facts and Stats to Get Started

Before we jump right into the facts and stats around savings, debt, insurance, or retirement, let’s start with general ones we know, including financial planning benefits.

1. Financial Planning Improves Outcomes

Financial planning exists to help households improve their personal finances. We know this to be true through personal experience, anecdotes, as well as several studies. In fact, Savology found that households with financial plans are 2.5x more likely to save enough for retirement compared to those without any plan in place. This stems from the fact that a financial plan provides guidance, direction, and actionable steps for you to take.

2. Individuals with Financial Plans Feel Better

Having a financial plan makes individuals feel 83% better about their financial decisions and their overall financial situation after just one year. Again, likely coming down to clarity and understanding.

3. Financial Planning Isn’t Common Practice for Americans

Research from Charles Schwab, among other sources, indicates that somewhere around 72% of households do not have a written financial plan. Despite the benefits listed above, accessibility to financial planning appears to be out of reach for most households.

4. American Millennials Lack the Financial Literacy Needed to Succeed

According to Nefe, an outstanding 76% of millennials lack even the most basic financial literacy to make informed decisions about their money.

5. Financial Advisors (and Coaches) Are Not Required to Complete Higher Education

Unlike doctors and lawyers who are required to earn advanced degrees, among other rigorous requirements, financial advisors and coaches in the U.S. are not uniformly required to complete higher education coursework. Accordingly, many financial professionals choose to earn one or more financial certifications to distinguish themselves as knowledgeable in general or specialized fields of study.

How Much Are Americans Saving?

6. The National Average Savings Rate Is 13.8%

Surprisingly, at 13.8% of their monthly income, Americans are actually saving more every month than most would assume. However, while that may sound like a reasonable number, it doesn’t tell us how much they need to be saving to reach their financial goals and reach retirement.

7. The National Average Savings Rate Gap Is 9.1%

Regardless of the current savings rate, households are still falling short on saving enough to reach their goals, with the average savings rate gap being 9.1%. While most reports and findings publish the number above, this is actually the one that is more important to pay attention to.

8. 34% of All Americans Have $0 in Savings

This finding published by CNBC is quite alarming. As we’ve seen in recent months, and for the better part of 2020, having no liquid savings can be extremely detrimental to your financial future and living conditions. Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of Americans have been and continue to face dire financial situations.

9. 66% of Millennials Have Zero Retirement Savings

A significant portion of Millennials continues to push back saving and investing for retirement, likely because of a combination of lifestyle creep and thinking they have more than enough time ahead of them to start saving.

10. Millennials that Are Saving Are Not Saving Nearly Enough

In fact, according to the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS), of the millennials that are actually saving money, 95% of them are saving less than the recommended amount.

What types of accounts do Americans have?

When it comes to various accounts, most Americans seem well poised with how they’re structuring their accounts. Yet improvements can be made. Here’s what we know, thanks to Savology’s recent The State of Personal Finances.



12. 93% of Households Have at Least One checking account

13. 81% of Households Have at Least One Savings Account

14. 26% of Households Have a Health Savings Account

15. Only 2.5% of Households Are Utilizing 529 College Savings Accounts (Source: 11. 81% of Households Have at Least One Type of Retirement Savings Account12. 93% of Households Have at Least One checking account13. 81% of Households Have at Least One Savings Account14. 26% of Households Have a Health Savings Account15. Only 2.5% of Households Are Utilizing 529 College Savings Accounts (Source: Federal Reserve

Do Americans Have Any Emergency Fund?

If there’s anything the pandemic and recessionary period has taught us, it’s that having an emergency fund isn’t some nice-to-have financial tool. It’s a must.

Emergency savings help us protect our lifestyles from unexpected expenses and financial emergencies, such as a loss of employment, which several million households experienced in the last twelve months. Here’s what we know about emergency savings.

16. 65% of Households Have a Dedicated Emergency Fund (of any size)

These numbers were pulled during the pandemic, so there’s a good chance that this number was lower before. However, it shows us that households have recognized the importance of having emergency savings to draw from when needed.

17. 69% of Households Have Less Than $1,000 in Emergency Savings

While it’s great to see that many households have what they call a dedicated emergency fund, according to the Associated Press, it isn’t enough as 69% of households have less than $1,000 in their emergency savings. Enough to hardly cover the cost of replacing kitchen appliances, let alone covering bills.

18. 14% of Households Have Wiped Their Emergency Savings During the Pandemic

According to CNBC, more than 14% of households have wiped their emergency savings because of financial emergencies due to the pandemic.

Debt & Liabilities

When done right, debt can be a useful financial tool to gain leverage, make smart financial moves, and build credit. However, the reality is that far too often, debt gets in the way of financial goals and becomes detrimental to retirement. Here’s what we know about debt and liabilities across the United States.

19. 100 Million Americans Have Outstanding Auto Loans

There are nearly 100 million Americans that collectively owe $1.3 trillion on existing automotive loans. When you consider the other types of loans and credit accounts that everyday consumers have access to, it starts to paint a clear picture of how severe the debt problem is.

20. 44.7 Million Americans Have Outstanding Student Debts

According to Forbes, nearly 45 million Americans are burdened with outstanding student debts.

21. The Average Amount of Current Total Student Debt is $50.4K per Household

To say the least, getting a post-secondary education has become a costly “necessity” in today’s world. The average household has more than $50,000 in current student loan debts.

22. 43% of Student Borrowers Aren’t Making Their Payments

According to the WSJ, getting a post-secondary education leaves households in a very vulnerable situation where almost half of the households with active student debt cannot make their payments.

23. 38% of Households Have Revolving Credit Card Debt

According to USA Today, 38% of households have revolving credit debt that they are carrying monthly.

24. The Average Total Amount of Credit Card Balance Carried Monthly is $10.3K

The average amount of credit card balance that households carry monthly is around $10.3K, meaning that most are stuck paying unnecessary interest payments.

Insurance

While being one of the most important parts of any financial plan, insurance is often an afterthought for far too many people. Here’s what we know about insurance across the United States.



26. 87.8% of Americans Have Some Form of Health Insurance.

27. 56.6% of Households Have Some Form of

28. 64.7% of I with Dependents, Including a Spouse, Have Life Insurance.

29. 59% of Individuals with Life Insurance Do Not Have Adequate Coverage.

30. 84% of Millennials Are Underinsured. 25. 63.3% of Households Do Not Have All of the Recommended Insurances.26. 87.8% of Americans Have Some Form of Health Insurance.27. 56.6% of Households Have Some Form of Life Insurance Coverage.28. 64.7% of I with Dependents, Including a Spouse, Have Life Insurance.29. 59% of Individuals with Life Insurance Do Not Have Adequate Coverage.30. 84% of Millennials Are Underinsured.

Estate Planning

Estate planning is one of the most neglected areas of personal finance. Way too often does it become a consideration until it’s almost too late? Here’s what we know about estate planning across the United States.



32. Only 2.4% of Households Have a Complete Estate Plan.

33. Only 6% of Households with Dependents Have a Guardianship Nomination in Place.

34. Nearly 60% of Americans (56%) Die Without a Will in Place. ( 31. 23% of Households Have at Least a Basic Will as Part of Their Estate Plan.32. Only 2.4% of Households Have a Complete Estate Plan.33. Only 6% of Households with Dependents Have a Guardianship Nomination in Place.34. Nearly 60% of Americans (56%) Die Without a Will in Place. ( source

Retirement

Retirement planning is often synonymous with financial planning. It’s typically the major area of a financial plan that most Americans get hung up on and focus on. The reality is that all of the other areas of a financial plan influence and dictate what our retirement outlook looks like. Here’s what retirement looks like across the United States.

35. The Average American Wants to Retire at 62

The average desired retirement age for Americans is 62.

36. The Average Desired Retirement Income Replacement is 79.9%

Retirement income replacement is essentially the amount of income you’ll need in retirement to sustain a living as a percentage of your current income. An income replacement of 80% means that the average American wants to retire with about the same lifestyle as they currently have.

37. The Realistic Retirement Age for the Average American is 72.6

Based on current financial situations, the average realistic retirement age is 72.6, ten years later than the average desired retirement age of 62.

38. The Average American Could Retire at 65

If people made the prescribed changes, the average realistic retirement age would be 64.7, which is only three years later than the desired retirement age of 62.

39. Only 28% of Households Are on Track

On average, only 28% of households are on track to reach their retirement goals. This means that the majority of households (72%) are not on track

40. The Average Retirement Shortfall is 10.7 Years

The average number of retirement years that Americans will not have enough savings to cover their living costs.

Personal Finance in the Workplace

Financial planning in the workplace seems to be a big topic these days, and for several reasons mentioned below. As an employer, investing in your employees' financial wellness benefits is one of the most certain to show them you care.

41. Financial Stress is Costing Employers $1,900 Annually, per Employee

On average, employers lose $1,900 per employee annually due to financial stress and total an estimated annual loss of $1 million for mid-sized employers and $19 million for large employers.

42. Financial Stress Has Increased 23% Since the Pandemic Began

It’s also important to note that the recent COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on American’s financial stress levels. Surveys show that 62% of workers feel financially stressed, an increase of 23% since the pandemic began.

43. Access to Financial Wellness Benefits Improves Loyalty in the Workplace

Building loyalty in the workplace isn’t easy to achieve. It usually comes down to providing the right resources, tools, and benefits for employees. 59% of workers say that financial wellness benefits improve loyalty and the likelihood of recommending their employer.

44. 64% of Employees Regularly Think About Their Finances

In the past year, the COVID pandemic has challenged many American’s mental health while increasing their concern for their current financial situation. In fact, having financial difficulties is top of mind for 64% of individuals.

45. Financial Stress Increases Absenteeism

On average, financially stressed employees miss 3.5 more workdays each year than their colleagues who are comfortable with their financial well-being.

46. Financial Stress Impacts Work Productivity

In fact, 58% of employees experience financial stress that impacts their work. Meaning that employees who face financial stress are often less productive and struggle with focusing on their day-to-day work activities.

47. Employees Want Financial Wellness Benefits

90% of employees actually want some form of employer-provided financial wellness benefits.

48. Employees Are Struggling Financially

More than 50% of employees are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Oftentimes, this stems from poor financial habits and financial mismanagement, which is where financial wellness and planning can make a big impact to help individuals better prioritize their finances.

49. Employees Lack the Ability to Handle Unexpected Expenses

In fact, 63% of employees are unable to handle an unexpected expense of $500. Again, having a proper financial wellness tool and planning resources can help employees better manage and prioritize their financial wellbeing.

50. Financial Wellness Attracts Talent

In a study about financial wellness in the workplace, 75% of respondents admitted to being more likely to consider a job that offered free financial advice as part of a benefits package.