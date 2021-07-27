Apple TV+ has been making quite a name for itself recently, offering numerous high-quality television shows across multiple genres. From musical animation to alternative history shows, there are truly no shortages of options when deciding what to watch on Apple TV+. Though Apple TV+ has only been around since 2019, several shows on the platform have already proving extremely popular, with some even up for Golden Globe and

. For viewers looking for something new to binge, we put together this list of must-watch series on Apple TV+ that you should really check out.

5 Shows You Have to Watch on Apple TV+

Central Park

From the creator of Bob’s Burgers comes this musical animated series about the wholesome yet dysfunctional Tillerman family, who live and work in Central Park. When a greedy land developer attempts to buy the Park in the hopes of building luxury condos, the Tillermans try to save their home and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. Featuring hilarious voice performances from cast members like Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci (with the latter two comedically playing the two female land developers), Central Park is a must-watch for comedy, animation, and music fans.

For All Mankind

This sci-fi drama focuses on a historical timeline where Soviet cosmonauts have managed to become the first humans to land on the moon, leaving NASA struggling to catch up to their Eastern rivals. After the Soviet Union announces a plan to include women in upcoming cosmonaut programs, NASA follows suit, and begins recruiting women and individuals from minority groups in order to build diversity among astronauts’ ranks. For All Mankind’s first two seasons received extremely positive reviews from fans and critics alike, with notable praise for the series’ imaginative “what if” scenarios, interesting characters, and ability to interweave historical fact with fiction.

Dickinson

A show about famed poet Emily Dickinson’s early life retold as an almost ‘80s-esque John Hughes story? Sign me up! Starring the Academy Award-nominated Hailee Steinfeld as Dickinson and featuring hilarious guest appearances by John Mulaney as Henry David Thoreau and Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, this series offers a very unique take on the period drama and traditional coming of age story. The series details Dickinson’s struggle to be heard in an era where female writers were not widely read or where women had few social freedoms. Dickinson has won praise from audiences for its fun and imaginative story, likable performances, and the modern way that it frames a historical story.

Defending Jacob

A miniseries that’s part family drama, part murder mystery, Defending Jacob boasts an all-star cast and has suspense so thrilling it feels more like a high-budget movie than it does a TV show. When rumors begin circulating that 14-year-old Jacob Barber may have murdered a fellow classmate, his family must deal with the fallout while trying to uncover what really happened. The true highlight of Defending Jacob may be the incredible performances of its principal actors, with particularly strong roles by Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell. For those looking for a shorter crime series to watch, you can hardly do better than Defending Jacob.

Ted Lasso

With the newest season of the show just beginning to air, Ted Lasso has proven to be one of Apple TV+’s most popular and critically acclaimed shows yet. The series follows American college football coach Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who suddenly finds himself leading a professional English soccer team, despite having any experience coaching soccer whatsoever. Nominated for numerous awards, including several Emmys and Golden Globes, the show has won over many viewers and critics for its light-hearted premise, likable characters, and feel-good themes of friendship and sportsmanship.

Not only is it one of the best original comedies on Apple TV+, Ted Lasso is also gaining a significantly larger fanbase as the show goes on, making it one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform as well.

Other Must-Watch Apple TV+ Shows

There seems to be something for everyone on Apple TV+. Whether it’s a hilarious sports comedy or a coming-of-age story about Emily Dickinson, there is truly no shortage of endlessly entertaining shows for you to watch on Apple TV+. If you’re wondering what other must-watch series there are on Apple TV+, we also highly recommend The Morning Show, which includes powerhouse performances from stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as talk show hosts. For comedy fans, we also suggest Mythic Quest, a show revolving around the inner workings of video game development from the creators of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.